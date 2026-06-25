Vantage Drilling International Ltd. – Completion of repurchase of own shares as part of completion of merger – Manager's transactions

 | Source: Vantage Drilling International Vantage Drilling International

Dubai, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement released 23 June 2026 by Vantage Drilling International Ltd. (the "Company"), regarding the intention to repurchase own shares prior to completion of a merger pursuant to which a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS is to merge with and into the Company, with the Company surviving as a wholly owned subsidiary of Eldorado Drilling AS (the "Merger").

The repurchase of own shares has now been completed. As a result, 319,037 shares in the Company were repurchased for a purchase price of US$19 per share from certain primary insiders and management in the Company. The repurchased shares have been cancelled, and accordingly, the Company has an issued share capital of USD 13,240.034 divided into 13,240,034 shares, each with a nominal value of USD 0.001.

Please refer to the attached notifications of transactions for further information about transactions by primary insiders.

This information is disclosed in accordance with article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

About the Company
Vantage Drilling International Ltd., a Bermuda exempted company, is an offshore drilling contractor. Vantage Drilling’s primary business is to contract drilling units, related equipment and work crews primarily on a dayrate basis to drill oil and natural gas wells globally for major, national and independent oil and gas companies. Vantage Drilling also markets, operates and provides management services in respect of drilling units owned by others. For more information about the Company, please refer to the Company’s website, www.vantagedrilling.com  

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Tags

                            
                                deepwater
                            
                            
                                jack-up
                            
                            
                                Oil
                            
                            
                                oil an gas
                            
                            
                                natural gas
                            
                            
                                Pipelines
                            
                            
                                rig
                            
                            
                                Oil and Gas
                            
                            
                                Drilling
                            
                            
                                drillships
                            
                            
                                exploration
                            
                            
                                jackup
                            
                            
                                rigs
                            

                


                

                    
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                                        Share repurchase - PR following repurchase completion
                                    
                                    
                                
                                
                                    
                                        PDMR Notifications
                                    
                                    
                                

                    

                


        




    

        

        
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