FIRST SOLAR ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First Solar, Inc. on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In First Solar (FSLR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you are a long-term stockholder in First Solar and would like to discuss your legal rights, contact Bragar Eagel & Squire partners Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com or by telephone at (212) 355-4648.

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NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) on behalf of long-term stockholders following a class action complaint that was filed against First Solar on June 23, 2026 with a Class Period from February 26, 2025 to February 24, 2026. Our investigation concerns whether the board of directors of First Solar have breached their fiduciary duties to the company.



Details:

The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse facts regarding First Solar’s business, operations, and compliance policies, including allegations that: (i) Defendants had overstated First Solar’s capacity to manage the impact of U.S. tariff policy on its business; and (ii) Defendants understated the extent to which its responses to U.S. tariff policy, including the intentional underutilization of production facilities in Malaysia and Vietnam, and attempted relocation of production to the U.S., were likely to negatively impact First Solar’s projected performance in the 2026 fiscal year.



Next Steps:

If you are a long-term stockholder of First Solar, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.



About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, South Carolina, and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in securities, derivative, and commercial litigation as well as individuals in consumer protection and data privacy litigation. The firm has a nationwide practice and routinely handles cases in both federal and state courts. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

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