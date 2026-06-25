Canadian Red Cross launches appeal to support people impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela

OTTAWA, Ontario, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross is working to support those impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela and has launched the 2026 Venezuela Earthquakes Appeal.

The Red Cross is working to get help to those impacted by the earthquakes in Venezuela as quickly as possible. Money raised will enable the Red Cross to support immediate relief, recovery efforts, resilience, and preparedness activities for future events in impacted and surrounding areas. As urgent needs are met in this crisis, funds may be used to support readiness to respond quickly to future disasters.

Canadians wishing to make a donation to the 2026 Venezuela Earthquakes Appeal can do so online at www.redcross.ca or by calling 1-800-418-1111.

Additional Resources

@redcrosscanada.bsky.social | facebook.com/CanadianRedCross | redcross.ca/blog

Red Cross donor inquiries: WeCare@redcross.ca or 1-800-418-1111

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 191 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

MEDIA CONTACTS

English Media: media@redcross.ca 1-877-599-9602

French and Quebec Media: communication@croixrouge.ca 1-888-418-9111