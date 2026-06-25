Coolizi Cooling Ace Unit Debuts for Summer Heat Wave Relief, the Leading Coolzy Portable AC Air Conditioning Cooler on the Market

LAS VEGAS, Nev., June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cooling Ace is a personal cooling consumer electronics product. Specifications, pricing, and package details reflect current Coolizi product information at the time of publication; consumers should confirm current details on the official Coolizi website before ordering. The Cooling Ace is not a medical device, and consumers managing health conditions affected by heat should consult appropriate healthcare professionals.

Coolizi today debuts the Cooling Ace, a compact rechargeable personal cooler built for home offices, bedrooms, apartments, recreational vehicles, and small-space cooling situations where installing a window air conditioner is not practical, permitted, or worth the effort. Released as part of the Coolzy portable cooling device line for the 2026 summer season, the Cooling Ace pairs an evaporative cooling cartridge, three selectable cooling modes, a rechargeable internal battery, and multi-position desk or wall mounting in a single compact unit. Full product specifications, current pricing, package options, and ordering information are available through the official Coolizi website.

Coolizi Cooling Ace Product Overview

The Cooling Ace is a personal evaporative cooler engineered for compact placement in indoor environments where targeted personal cooling is preferred over whole-room temperature reduction. The device uses an evaporative air cooling cartridge to lower air temperature in the immediate proximity of the unit through the thermodynamic principle of water vaporization. Three selectable cooling modes allow consumers to adjust airflow output based on ambient conditions and personal preference. The Cooling Ace is rechargeable, supporting use in environments without a continuously available electrical outlet, and is designed for portability between rooms, work environments, and travel use cases.

How Coolizi Cooling Ace Works: Evaporative Cooling Cartridge Technology

How does the Cooling Ace produce cool air? The device draws warm ambient air through an evaporative cooling cartridge containing a water-saturated medium. As air passes through the saturated cartridge, water molecules transition from liquid to vapor phase. This phase change absorbs sensible heat from the passing air through the latent heat of vaporization, lowering the air temperature before the cooled air is redirected outward by the device's internal fan system.

Evaporative cooling is a fundamentally different process than refrigerant-based air conditioning. Refrigerant air conditioners use compressor cycles, refrigerant chemistries such as R-32 or R-454B, and condenser coils to actively transfer heat from indoor air to the outside environment. Evaporative coolers do not use refrigerants and do not exchange heat with an external environment; they convert sensible heat in the air into latent heat through water vaporization. Because evaporative cooling depends on the air's capacity to absorb additional water vapor, evaporative coolers are designed to perform optimally in environments with lower ambient humidity, where the temperature differential produced by evaporation is most pronounced.

Cooling Ace Product Specifications

The Cooling Ace is configured for indoor personal cooling applications with the following manufacturer-listed specifications:

Cooling technology: Evaporative air cooling cartridge

Evaporative air cooling cartridge Cooling modes: Three selectable output settings

Three selectable output settings Power source: Rechargeable internal battery system

Rechargeable internal battery system Mounting orientation: Horizontal placement (desk or table), vertical placement (desk or table), wall-mounted installation

Horizontal placement (desk or table), vertical placement (desk or table), wall-mounted installation Operating environment: Indoor personal cooling applications

Indoor personal cooling applications Cooling output: Manufacturer specification indicates the device is designed to lower air temperature in personal proximity by up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit in approximately 30 seconds under appropriate operating conditions; actual cooling output varies based on ambient temperature, humidity, room size, and proximity to the device

Manufacturer specification indicates the device is designed to lower air temperature in personal proximity by up to 20 degrees Fahrenheit in approximately 30 seconds under appropriate operating conditions; actual cooling output varies based on ambient temperature, humidity, room size, and proximity to the device Form factor: Compact personal cooler designed for desk, table, and wall placement

The Cooling Ace is designed as a personal cooling device for use in close proximity to the user, rather than as a whole-room or whole-house cooling system. Performance characteristics reflect personal-zone cooling applications.

Cooling Ace Cooling Modes and Operation

The Cooling Ace offers three selectable cooling output modes, allowing consumers to adjust airflow and cooling intensity based on ambient conditions, user preference, and operating environment. The mode selector enables transitions between lower-output settings preferred for quieter operation in bedrooms and home offices and higher-output settings designed for more active cooling in warmer ambient conditions. The rechargeable power system allows the device to operate without continuous connection to an electrical outlet for the duration of the internal battery charge. Specific runtime expectations for each cooling mode and recommended recharging practices are detailed in the product documentation provided with the device.

Mounting and Placement Options

The Cooling Ace supports three placement configurations:

Horizontal desk or table placement: The device sits on its base on a flat work surface, directing cooled airflow horizontally toward the user

The device sits on its base on a flat work surface, directing cooled airflow horizontally toward the user Vertical desk or table placement: The device is positioned vertically on a flat surface for elevated airflow direction

The device is positioned vertically on a flat surface for elevated airflow direction Wall-mounted installation: The device can be affixed to a wall surface where desk space is limited or where elevated airflow is preferred

Multi-position mounting allows the Cooling Ace to be configured for home office desks, bedside tables, recreational vehicle interiors, apartment workspaces, and similar indoor personal-cooling applications. Consumers should ensure the chosen placement surface is stable, level, and positioned where any water condensation would not contact electrical outlets, electronics, or other moisture-sensitive surfaces.

Coolizi Cooling Ace Pricing and Package Options

The Coolizi Cooling Ace is available in four package configurations through the official Coolizi website:

Personal Pack (1 unit): $89.98

$89.98 Useful Pack (2 units): $149.99

$149.99 Best Pack (3 units): $169.97

$169.97 Family Pack (4 units): $199.99

All pricing is listed in United States Dollars. Optional shipping protection is available at checkout for an additional fee. Current pricing, package availability, applicable shipping rates, and any active promotional terms should be confirmed at checkout through the official Coolizi website before completing any order.

Coolizi 30-Day Money-Back Guarantee

Coolizi provides a 30-day money-back guarantee on unused Cooling Ace purchases. Customers may return unused units in the original packaging within 30 days of the purchase date for a refund or replacement, less applicable shipping and handling charges. Customers should contact Coolizi customer service through the contact channels listed on the official Coolizi website before initiating any return to obtain return processing instructions and the applicable return address. Returns initiated without prior customer service contact may experience processing delays. Refund processing timeframes are determined by the date the returned package is received and inspected.

How Does the Coolizi Cooling Ace Differ from a Traditional Air Conditioner?

Traditional air conditioners and evaporative coolers operate on fundamentally different cooling principles, and consumers evaluating personal cooling options should understand these differences before making a purchase decision.

Traditional air conditioners use refrigerant-based vapor compression cycles. A compressor pressurizes a refrigerant such as R-32 or R-454B, which is then circulated through condenser and evaporator coils to actively remove heat from indoor air and transfer that heat to the outside environment. Traditional air conditioners typically require window installation or ducted infrastructure, dedicated electrical circuits, periodic refrigerant servicing, and produce a measurable indoor temperature reduction across an entire room or zone.

The Coolizi Cooling Ace operates on the evaporative cooling principle. The device uses water vaporization through a saturated cartridge to lower air temperature in personal proximity without using refrigerants, without ducted installation, and without venting warm air to an outside environment. The Cooling Ace is rated for personal-zone cooling applications rather than whole-room temperature reduction. Evaporative cooling devices are designed for use in environments with lower ambient humidity, where air has greater capacity to absorb water vapor and produce a meaningful cooling differential.

Evaporative cooling devices as a category typically consume substantially less electrical power than refrigerant-based air conditioning systems because they do not require energy-intensive compressor cycles. Energy efficiency comparisons between any specific evaporative cooler and any specific air conditioner depend on the rated wattage of both devices, the runtime, and the ambient conditions of use. Consumers comparing operating costs should review the rated power specifications of both device types under their actual use conditions.

Consumers selecting between traditional air conditioning and personal evaporative cooling should consider their cooling area requirements, ambient humidity in their use environment, installation feasibility, and desired portability before choosing a cooling solution.

Product Safety and Use Considerations

The Cooling Ace is intended for indoor personal use as a consumer electronics product containing both electrical components and a water reservoir cartridge system. Users should observe standard safety practices for combined electrical and water-containing devices:

Place the device on a stable, level surface where it cannot fall during operation

Position the device where any water condensation or accidental spillage would not contact electrical outlets, power strips, or other electronics

Do not operate the device if visible damage, leakage, or unusual operation is present

Keep the device out of reach of young children, and do not allow children to operate the device without adult supervision

Refill the cooling cartridge using clean water as directed in the product documentation provided with the device

Disconnect the device from any charging source before refilling the cooling cartridge or performing routine cleaning

Do not submerge the device or its electrical components in water

Store the device in a dry environment when not in use

California consumers should review the Cooling Ace product packaging and the official Coolizi website for any warnings required under California's Safe Drinking Water and Toxic Enforcement Act of 1986, commonly known as Proposition 65, before purchase. Any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the product manufacturer and seller. California consumers with specific questions about Proposition 65 compliance can contact Coolizi customer service through the contact channel listed in this release. Information about Proposition 65 is publicly available through the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment.

The Cooling Ace is a consumer electronics product and is not a medical device. The Cooling Ace is designed as a personal-space cooling device for comfort use; it is not designed as a primary cooling solution during extreme heat events that warrant medical attention, and it is not a substitute for refrigerant-based whole-room or whole-house air conditioning when a larger cooling area is required. Consumers managing health conditions that may be affected by elevated indoor temperatures, including but not limited to cardiovascular conditions, respiratory conditions, or conditions requiring medication that affects thermal regulation, should consult appropriate healthcare professionals for personalized guidance on appropriate cooling solutions during periods of extreme heat.

Who the Coolizi Cooling Ace Is Designed For

The Cooling Ace is designed for everyday people in everyday situations where targeted personal cooling matters more than whole-house climate control:

Home office workers who don't want to cool an entire house just to bring down the temperature at one desk

who don't want to cool an entire house just to bring down the temperature at one desk Apartment renters who can't drill into windows for a permanent window AC installation, or whose lease doesn't permit window air conditioner mounting

who can't drill into windows for a permanent window AC installation, or whose lease doesn't permit window air conditioner mounting Parents whose kids run hot at bedtime and need targeted bedside cooling without cooling the whole room

and need targeted bedside cooling without cooling the whole room Couples and roommates where one person prefers cooler temperatures and the other does not, making whole-room cooling a constant compromise

where one person prefers cooler temperatures and the other does not, making whole-room cooling a constant compromise Recreational vehicle and camper users where a rechargeable, compact cooling device is more practical than installed AC

where a rechargeable, compact cooling device is more practical than installed AC Small-space dwellers in studios, dorms, tiny homes, and workshops where compact personal cooling beats trying to retrofit larger systems for a small space

in studios, dorms, tiny homes, and workshops where compact personal cooling beats trying to retrofit larger systems for a small space Travelers who want a portable cooling option for hotel rooms, vacation rentals, or shared accommodations

The Cooling Ace is optimized for personal-proximity cooling in indoor environments with lower ambient humidity, where evaporative cooling produces the most pronounced temperature differential. It is not designed as a primary cooling solution for large rooms, multi-room areas, or whole-house climate control applications.

Coolizi Customer Service and Contact Information

Consumers with questions about the Cooling Ace, ordering, package configurations, shipping status, return processing, or product use can contact Coolizi customer service through the following channel:

Customer support email: support@helpdeskall.com

Customers initiating a return under the 30-day money-back guarantee should contact customer support before shipping any returned product to obtain return processing instructions and the applicable return address. Order modification requests should be directed to customer support as soon as possible after order placement to allow processing before the order is fulfilled. Full ordering details, current product specifications, and access to additional customer service contact options are available through the official Coolizi website.

About Coolizi and the Coolzy Cooling Device Line

Coolizi designs and markets consumer electronics products in the personal cooling category. The Coolzy portable cooling device line includes compact cooling products designed for personal and small-space cooling applications, with the Cooling Ace serving as the entry product in the line for the 2026 summer cooling season. Coolizi's product positioning emphasizes compact form factors, evaporative cooling technology, multi-position mounting, and portability across indoor use environments. Current product availability, specifications, pricing, and customer service contact options are maintained through the official Coolizi website. Consumers seeking additional Cooling Ace product information or wishing to place an order can visit the official Coolizi website.

Product Information Disclaimer: Product specifications, package configurations, pricing, and availability are subject to change. The information presented in this release reflects Cooling Ace product details current at the time of publication. Consumers should confirm current specifications, pricing, package availability, and shipping terms through the official Coolizi website before placing any order. The Cooling Ace is a personal evaporative cooling consumer electronics product and is not a refrigerant-based air conditioning system; cooling performance characteristics depend on ambient humidity, ambient temperature, room size, proximity to the device, and operating environment.

Safety Disclaimer: The Cooling Ace is intended for indoor personal use as a consumer electronics product. The device is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any medical condition. The Cooling Ace is not a substitute for refrigerant-based air conditioning when whole-room or whole-house cooling is required, and it is not a primary cooling solution during extreme heat events that warrant medical attention. Consumers managing health conditions that may be affected by elevated indoor temperatures should consult appropriate healthcare professionals for personalized guidance. Users should follow standard safety practices for electrical devices that contain water reservoir components. Children should not operate the device without adult supervision. Discontinue use if visible damage, leakage, or unusual operation is observed. California consumers should review the Cooling Ace product packaging and the official Coolizi website for any warnings required under California's Proposition 65 before purchase; any Proposition 65 warning obligation rests with the product manufacturer and seller.

Product and Pricing Disclaimer: Pricing, package configurations, shipping rates, shipping insurance options, and promotional terms are subject to change without notice. Current pricing and applicable shipping rates should be confirmed at checkout through the official Coolizi website. The 30-day money-back guarantee applies to unused Cooling Ace purchases returned in original packaging within 30 days of the purchase date, less applicable shipping and handling charges. Customers should contact Coolizi customer service before initiating any return to obtain return processing instructions. Refund processing timeframes are determined by the date the returned package is received and inspected by Coolizi. All pricing is listed in United States Dollars. Cooling performance specifications represent manufacturer-listed values; actual cooling output varies based on ambient temperature, ambient humidity, room size, proximity to the device, and operating environment.