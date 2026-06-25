Chimborazo Elementary School, the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! Unveil Kid-Designed Playground in Richmond

Richmond, VA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, kids in Richmond are celebrating the opening of a new kid-designed, community-built playground at Chimborazo Elementary School. This week, volunteers from the school community, the CarMax Foundation, and KABOOM! came together to build the new playspace that will serve 400+ students and hundreds more children across the community for years to come.

The new playspace with Chimborazo Elementary School and the CarMax Foundation is part of a nationwide effort led by KABOOM! to end playspace inequity. This project began months ago when community members played an active role in shaping the new playground, from early design sessions to the build day itself, ensuring the space reflects what matters most to the children who will use it.



"At Chimborazo Elementary, we believe that every move matters and every piece counts. This playground is more than just a summer construction project; it is a statement that our students matter, said Principal Cordell Watkins of Chimborazo Elementary School. We are grateful to the CarMax Foundation and KABOOM! for helping bring this project to life and for investing in the children and families of the Church Hill community."

“Playgrounds are an iconic part of childhood, where kids build confidence, connection, and memories that last a lifetime,” said Lysa Ratliff, CEO of KABOOM!. “As KABOOM! celebrates 30 years of protecting childhood through play, we’re proud to partner with Chimborazo Elementary School and the CarMax Foundation to bring this new playspace to life. This project reflects the power of communities and partners working together to create joyful, welcoming spaces where kids feel valued and belong. Especially in today’s challenging environment for children, it’s more important than ever that we come together to ensure every kid has access to safe, inspiring places to play and grow.”

As KABOOM! celebrates its 30th year, the organization is expanding their capacity to build and transform playspaces where need is greatest. KABOOM! is prioritizing public-private partnerships, data-driven research, policy, and advocacy to advance systems-level change across municipalities and school districts, ensuring children’s physical and mental health is centered in how communities plan for the future—so every kid can grow up happy, healthy, and thriving.

The CarMax Foundation provided the majority of the funding for the new playground through its partnership with KABOOM!, and with support from CarMax associates who volunteered their time and talents to help build the playground. Together with KABOOM!, the CarMax Foundation has supported the building of eight playgrounds across Metro Richmond with the volunteer support of 150 employees per build.

“CarMax associates are proud to team up with communities where we live and work to build playgrounds

that help enrich the lives of children,” said Sarah Brown, president of the CarMax Foundation. “Our work with KABOOM! reflects our ongoing commitment to putting people first and supporting the wellbeing of our communities.”

About Chimborazo Elementary School

Chimborazo Elementary School is a vibrant, diverse community in Richmond’s East End. Serving 400+ K-5 students, it opened in September 1905 in historic Church Hill. The school got its name from the large park overlooking the James River nearby. The school’s name is believed to have come from Mount Chimborazo in the Andes Mountains of Ecuador. In 1968, the school moved a few blocks to a new building at 3000 East Marshall Street, where it stands today as a lighthouse to Richmond’s East End community. A Title 1 school, it regularly meets and exceeds all academic benchmarks.

About Richmond Public Schools

RPS is one of the hundred largest school districts in the United States. Across 53 school campuses, we serve a community that is 60 percent Black, 10 percent white, and 25 percent Hispanic — our fastest-growing population of students. Richmond Public Schools is on the rise and the proof is undeniable. Over the past two years, student achievement has increased across every major subject area; graduation rates have reached their highest point in nearly a decade, including record highs for Black and economically disadvantaged students; and our multilingual learners are outperforming their peers statewide. These gains are fueled by bold, research-backed investments in literacy, innovative new high school pathways that ignite students’ passions and prepare them for college, career, and life, and a deep commitment to attracting and supporting excellent teachers. With new arts and workforce-centered campuses on the horizon, expanded academic supports, and a community that believes in the brilliance and potential of every child, RPS is rising ... and we’re just getting started.

About the CarMax Foundation

The CarMax Foundation promotes the causes associates care about to impact the communities where they live and work. Together with CarMax, Inc., the Foundation has donated more than $120 million since 2003. Funding programs are made available through a portion of CarMax, Inc.’s pre-tax profits. CarMax, the nation’s largest retailer of used autos, revolutionized the automotive retail industry by driving integrity, honesty and transparency in every interaction. The company offers a truly personalized experience with the option for customers to do as much, or as little, online and in-store as they want. During the fiscal year ending February 28, 2026, CarMax sold approximately 780,000 used vehicles and 540,000 wholesale vehicles at its auctions. In addition, CarMax Auto Finance originated more than $8 billion in auto loans during fiscal 2026, adding to its more than $16 billion portfolio. CarMax has more than 255 store locations, approximately 28,000 associates, and is proud to have been recognized for 22 consecutive years as one of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®. CarMax is committed to helping its communities thrive and reducing the environmental footprint of its operations. Learn more in the Responsibility Report. For more information, visit Carmax.com.