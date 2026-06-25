Hidden Federal Whistleblower Calls for Independent Federal Review of Alleged Cyberattacks, Public Corruption, and Law Enforcement Misconduct in Hawaii

HONOLULU, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A disabled U.S. veteran in Hawaii is calling for independent federal review, media attention, and whistleblower support regarding what he describes as years of alleged political corruption, law enforcement misconduct, cyber interference, and obstruction of public reporting.

The veteran says he has compiled extensive video and website documentation outlining his concerns, including alleged attempts to disrupt his online access, limit his ability to communicate with officials, and prevent his claims from reaching federal authorities, civil rights advocates, media organizations, and whistleblower support networks.

According to the veteran, the materials he has published contain evidence related to alleged misconduct in Hawaii and repeated cyber incidents that he believes are intended to keep the matter from broader public scrutiny. He is requesting that appropriate federal agencies, civil rights organizations, investigative journalists, and veteran advocacy groups review the materials and determine whether further investigation is warranted.

“As a disabled veteran, I am asking for my evidence to be reviewed fairly and independently,” the veteran said. “I believe the public deserves transparency, and I am seeking help from people and organizations with the authority, platform, or legal experience to examine what has happened.”

The veteran has made information available through several public platforms, including X, Truth Social, Rumble, YouTube, and his website. He says the materials include personal accounts, documentation of alleged cyber incidents, and related evidence intended to support his request for outside review.

The publicly listed channels and pages include:

Website: hiddenfederalwhistleblower.com

X: @phillip_aeros, @WarAgainstSin03, @WarAgainstSin05, @kaiboy220

Truth Social: Ricard0_Finney136

Rumble: BlueHawaii60

YouTube: @hiddenfederalwhistleblower

Additional materials referenced by the veteran include:

bit.ly/7yearsofdeceit

bit.ly/cyberattacksupdate1

bit.ly/cyberattacksupdate2

bit.ly/3LElNLX

The veteran is asking federal civil rights officials, law enforcement oversight bodies, media outlets, legal advocates, and whistleblower organizations to review the information and help ensure that any credible evidence receives appropriate attention.

“This is a request for lawful review, transparency, and accountability,” the veteran said. “I am not asking anyone to take my word for it. I am asking them to examine the evidence.”

About Hidden Federal Whistleblower

Hidden Federal Whistleblower is an independent public documentation project created by a disabled veteran in Hawaii to share materials related to alleged cyber interference, public corruption, and law enforcement misconduct. The project seeks review from federal authorities, media organizations, legal advocates, and whistleblower support groups.

Website: hiddenfederalwhistleblower.com

YouTube: @hiddenfederalwhistleblower

Rumble: BlueHawaii60

X: @WarAgainstSin03



