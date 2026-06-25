Lifestyle Expert Marisa Brahney Shares Easy Ways to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday on YourUpdateTV

America’s 250th Birthday Is the Ultimate Summer Party:

Simple Ways to Bring Friends, Family and Neighbors Together This Summer

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday, this summer is shaping up to be one for the history books. Television host and lifestyle expert Marisa Brahney recently partnered with D S Simon Media on a cooperative satellite media tour to share fun, easy ways for families to mark the occasion from the backyard barbecue table to the open road. The tour highlighted trusted American brands and seasonal favorites just in time for the country’s most patriotic summer ever.

“This is such a meaningful summer for our country, and I wanted to share things that truly make celebrating easier, more delicious, and more memorable,” said Marisa Brahney. “Whether you’re throwing a Fourth of July party, planning a road trip to a national park, or just trying to keep up with summer laundry, I’ve got something for everyone. It was a joy to spotlight brands that are as proud of this country as we all are.”

Here are Marisa’s top picks for making America’s 250th the ultimate summer celebration:

The Sweetest Way to Celebrate: Northwest-Grown Sweet Cherries

For summer entertaining, Marisa turned to one of the season’s most iconic fruits. “Fresh cherries bring this gorgeous pop of red to the table they complement your red, white and blue spread beautifully, and they’re just the sweet taste of summer in a bowl,” said Brahney.

Northwest-grown sweet cherries are high in fiber, packed with Vitamin C, and loaded with anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. And every bag tells a real American story. “Sweet cherry growing in the Pacific Northwest started nearly 180 years ago, and when you buy them, you’re supporting generations of family farms and local communities,” Brahney added.

Find Northwest-grown sweet cherries at supermarkets nationwide. Learn more at nwcherries.com.

Hit the Road This Summer with Travelodge by Wyndham

“America’s 250th is the perfect motivation to explore the incredible destinations right in our own backyard,” said Brahney. “And when it comes to travel, I always say: plan smart and stretch your dollar.” That’s why she recommends Travelodge by Wyndham with hotels all across the country, about 70% of Travelodge properties are within an hour’s drive of a national park, making them the perfect affordable base for a summer adventure.

Travelodge also holds a decade-long partnership with the National Parks Conservation Association, helping to preserve those iconic places for future generations. “What I think is really special is that about 70% of Travelodge properties are within an hour’s drive of a national park,” Brahney noted. “That makes it easy to turn a simple getaway into an unforgettable American road trip."

Travelodge by Wyndham currently has a variety of great promotions running, including saving up to 20% off your stay. Wyndham Rewards members save even more. Visit Travelodge.com to start planning.

Made in America Since 1911: Whirlpool Corporation

“This one is close to my heart because I love supporting American-made brands,” said Brahney. Whirlpool Corporation is the only major kitchen and laundry appliance company based and owned right here in the U.S. founded in 1911 and never left. Their family of brands, including KitchenAid, Maytag, and Whirlpool, are trusted in three out of four American homes.

Marisa spotlighted four standout products perfect for summer:

KitchenAid Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer

The new KitchenAid Artisan® Plus Stand Mixer is a game-changer for summer baking and entertaining. “It’s a game-changer,” said Brahney. It features an LED bowl light, precision speed control, a double flex edge beater, and for the first time on a tilt-head mixer a ½ speed setting, offering a more precise way to create in the kitchen.

KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher with Advanced ProDry™ System

For those hosting a crowd, the KitchenAid® 360° Max Jets™ Third Rack Dishwasher delivers KitchenAid’s best capacity yet. The third rack alone fits 10 extra glasses and mugs, freeing up space for larger items below, while 50+ Total Wash Jets across 5 wash arms offer targeted cleaning on every level.

Maytag® Pet Pro Laundry System

“Summer stains have met their match,” said Brahney of the Maytag® Pet Pro Laundry System. The system features a built-in filter that removes pesky pet hair, sanitizes with Oxi Cycle to remove 99.7% of odor-causing bacteria, and includes the Extra Power feature that boosts stain fighting on any wash cycle with an intense pre-wash and extra agitation. “Your family’s Fourth of July outfits will come out looking great,” Brahney added.

Whirlpool® Front Load Tower with FreshFlow™ Vent System and UV Clean

The Whirlpool® Front Load Tower features the FreshFlow™ Vent System with an industry-first UV Clean technology that reduces bacteria in the wash without requiring high temps or fading fabrics. “It’s ideal to keep your Fourth of July fits looking and feeling fresh all summer long,” said Brahney.

Learn more at whirlpoolcorp.com/manufacturing.

For more summer entertaining tips, follow Marisa at MarisaBrahney.com.

About Marisa Brahney

Marisa Brahney is a television host, lifestyle expert, and mom of three with a passion for making everyday moments more beautiful and meaningful. Known for her warm, approachable style, Marisa has become a trusted voice in home, family, and lifestyle media, appearing regularly on television programs across the country.

About D S Simon Media:

The firm is well known as a leader in the satellite media tour industry and produces tours from its studio and multiple control rooms at its New York headquarters. Clients include top brands in healthcare, technology, travel, financial services, consumer goods, entertainment, retail and non-profits. Established in 1986 the firm has won more than 100 industry awards.

About YourUpdateTV:

YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included in this release was part of a cooperative media tour produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Northwest-grown sweet cherries, Travelodge by Wyndham, and Whirlpool Corporation.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ba185100-9b73-4ab6-9993-ce29512a3ad5