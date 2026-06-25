Press release

25 June 2026 - N° 14

SCOR acknowledges the arbitration award confirming the validity of the retrocession treaties entered into with Covéa in June 2021

SCOR acknowledges the award issued on June 25, 2026 by the arbitration tribunal in the proceedings initiated in 2022 seeking the enforcement of the retrocession treaties entered into with Covéa in June 2021.

These treaties provide for the transfer to Covéa of 30% of the Life & Health portfolio held by SCOR’s Irish entities as at December 31, 2020.

The arbitration tribunal confirmed the validity of the treaties, which will continue to be performed in accordance with their terms.

The tribunal further found it equitable to award compensation to Covéa in an amount of USD 488.3 million. After taking into account provisions, the impact on SCOR’s net results at Q2 2026 will be approximately EUR 50 million, with no negative impact on SCOR’s solvency ratio and liquidity position.

SCOR remains fully focused on executing the final year of its Forward 2026 plan, with continued emphasis on balance sheet resilience and disciplined underwriting in a more competitive market.

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SCOR, a leading global reinsurer







As a leading global reinsurer, SCOR offers its clients a diversified and innovative range of reinsurance and insurance solutions and services to control and manage risk. Applying “The Art & Science of Risk,” SCOR uses its industry-recognized expertise and cutting-edge financial solutions to serve its clients and contribute to the welfare and resilience of society.







The Group generated gross insurance revenue of EUR 15.4 billion in 2025 and serves clients in more than 150 countries from its 35+ offices worldwide.







For more information, visit: www.scor.com



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Alexandre Garcia

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Thomas Fossard

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