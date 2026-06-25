BJ’s Wholesale Club Partners with North Texas Food Bank to Expand Food Access and Strengthen Hunger Relief Efforts Across North Texas

Dallas, TX, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BJ’s Wholesale Club is deepening its investment in the Dallas-Fort Worth community through a comprehensive partnership with the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB). With a total FY26 commitment of more than $182,000, BJ’s is supporting both immediate hunger‑relief needs and long‑term capacity building to ensure families across North Texas have consistent access to nutritious food.

BJ’s investment will help provide more than 345,000 meals for children, families, and seniors, while also strengthening the local feeding network in communities surrounding new BJ’s locations, including Grand Prairie, Waxahachie, and Forney.

“BJ’s has a long-standing commitment to nourishing the communities where we live and work, and we are proud to continue our journey in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by supporting the North Texas Food Bank and its partners,” said Kirk Saville, Head of Corporate Communications, BJ’s Wholesale Club. “As we grow our footprint, we’re growing our community impact—taking care of the families who depend on us and helping ensure our neighbors have reliable access to nutritious food.”

BJ’s FY26 support includes:

$98,700 to NTFB’s Emergency Aid Grant Program , providing flexible, rapid response funding to partner agencies facing unexpected challenges. This includes support for Waxahachie C.A.R.E. Services as they rebuild capacity and stabilize operations.

to NTFB’s , providing flexible, rapid response funding to partner agencies facing unexpected challenges. This includes support for Waxahachie C.A.R.E. Services as they rebuild capacity and stabilize operations. $25,000 to Feeding Families , helping NTFB expand programming to meet at least 80% of the need in ZIP codes closest to BJ’s store locations.

to , helping NTFB expand programming to meet at least 80% of the need in ZIP codes closest to BJ’s store locations. $25,000 as a matching sponsor for NTFB’s Volunteer‑A‑Thon on North Texas Giving Day, inspiring community participation and unlocking an additional 75,000 meals.

as a for NTFB’s Volunteer‑A‑Thon on North Texas Giving Day, inspiring community participation and unlocking an additional 75,000 meals. $33,400 to support NTFB’s Hope for Tomorrow Grant Program, including recognition of the grant awarded to the Flanagan Foundation in Grand Prairie.

In addition, BJ’s has made direct capacity‑building investments to NTFB partner agencies, including $40,000 to Grand Prairie United Charities, $40,000 to Waxahachie C.A.R.E. Services, and $25,000 to the Forney Food Pantry.

As part of the partnership, BJ’s clubs across North Texas will participate in NTFB’s food rescue program, a coordinated effort that captures high‑quality surplus food before it goes to waste. Each day, BJ’s team members identify items such as produce, meat, dairy, and bakery goods for donation. These items are then picked up by NTFB partner agencies or transported through NTFB’s logistics network, ensuring the food reaches local pantries quickly and safely. This program reduces food waste while increasing access to fresh, nutritious options for neighbors experiencing food insecurity.

“We are thrilled to welcome BJ’s Wholesale Club to North Texas and deeply grateful for their early and meaningful investment in our community,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “BJ’s support, through financial contributions, capacity‑building grants, and daily food rescue, helps ensure our partner agencies remain strong and that families across the region have consistent access to the nutritious food they need to thrive.”

BJ’s partnership with NTFB builds on more than 15 years of collaboration with Feeding America and its network of food banks, through which BJ’s has helped provide more than 165 million meals nationwide.

As BJ’s continues to grow its presence in Texas, including its recent club opening in Grand Prairie and additional locations planned for FY26, the company remains committed to expanding its community footprint alongside its store footprint.

For more information about the North Texas Food Bank or to support hunger‑relief efforts, visit NTFB.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million physical meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BJ) is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs focused on delivering significant value to its members and serving a shared purpose: “We take care of the families who depend on us.” The company provides a wide assortment of fresh foods, produce, a full-service deli, fresh bakery, household essentials, various exclusive offerings, gas and more to deliver unbeatable value to smart-saving families. Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, the company pioneered the warehouse club model in New England in 1984 and currently operates 267 clubs and 205 BJ's Gas® locations in 22 states. For more information, please visit us at BJs.com or on Facebook, or Instagram.

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