SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors It Has Filed a Complaint to Recover Losses Suffered by Purchasers of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. Securities and Sets a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 24, 2026

NEW YORK, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (“ZoomInfo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: GTM) between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026, inclusive. You are hereby notified that the class action lawsuit Ivan Tejada v. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc., et al. (Case No. 2:26-cv-02211) has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington. To get more information go to:

https://zlk.com/cases/zoominfo-technologies-inc-lawsuit-submission-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

According to the complaint, defendants provided overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of ZoomInfo’s slowing growth, its legacy seat-based subscription platforms, and weakening customer retention in its downmarket segment. Further, the Company minimized concerns that customers were moving towards consumption-based usage models and developing internal AI-driven go-to-market solutions.

On May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo announced its first quarter 2026 financial results, unveiling a sharp decline in growth outlook and accordingly lowered its 2026 full year financial guidance.

Following this news, the price of ZoomInfo’s common stock declined dramatically from a closing market price of $6.04 per share on May 11, 2026, ZoomInfo’s stock price fell to $4.06 per share on May 12, 2026, a decline of about 33%.

“Our firm is committed to ensuring that investors receive full compensation for losses caused by corporate misrepresentations,” said Joseph E. Levi, a partner at Levi & Korsinsky. “We encourage GTM shareholders to step forward before the August 24, 2026 deadline so we can pursue justice on their behalf.”

If you suffered a loss in GTM securities, you have until August 24, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

WHY LEVI & KORSINSKY: Over the past 20 years, the team at Levi & Korsinsky has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. Our firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services’ Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Ed Korsinsky, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com