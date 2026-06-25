Canfor Corporation announces Second Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canfor Corporation (TSX:CFP) will hold an analyst conference call on Thursday, July 30, 2026, to discuss their Q2 2026 financial and operating results.

When: Thursday, July 30, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT Call details:



Please note that we have transitioned to a new webcast service provider.



To register to join the call by phone (analysts only), click here.



To view the webcast online, click here.



To view our Conference Call Participant Guide, click here.



If you have trouble with the links above, visit canfor.com/investors and select Webcasts.



Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available on the morning of the call at canfor.com/investors.



Following management’s discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend on a listen-only basis. Recording playback: The replay of the conference call will be available until September 28, 2026,

on canfor.com/investors, under Webcasts.

About Canfor.

Canfor is a global leader in the manufacturing of high-value low-carbon forest products including dimension and specialty lumber, engineered wood products, pulp and paper, wood pellets and green energy. Proudly headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canfor produces renewable products from sustainably managed forests, at more than 50 facilities across its diversified operating platform in Canada, the United States and Europe. The Company has a 77% stake in Vida AB, Sweden’s largest privately owned sawmill company. Canfor shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP. For more information visit canfor.com.

Media Contact: Investor Contacts: Mina Laudan

VP, Corporate Affairs

(604) 661-5225

media@canfor.com Pat Elliott

CFO and Corporate Secretary

(604) 661-5441

Patrick.Elliott@canfor.com Dan Barwin

VP, Corporate & Business Development

(604) 661-5390

Daniel.Barwin@canfor.com



