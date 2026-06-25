SEC Whistleblower Represented by Silver Law Group and Law Firm of David R. Chase Receives Nearly $20 Million Award

Boca Raton, FL , June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEC Whistleblower Attorneys, the law offices of Silver Law Group and the Law Firm of David R. Chase, announce the successful representation of a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Whistleblower in securing a $19.95 million award. Counsel submitted a detailed whistleblower tip to the SEC with significant evidentiary support regarding an alleged sophisticated securities manipulation scheme, which led to the initiation of a formal, non-public investigation, a successful enforcement action, and settlement.

The whistleblower cooperated extensively with the SEC throughout a multi-year investigation, providing crucial analysis and insight. The SEC's investigation culminated in a settled enforcement action exceeding $75 million.

"The SEC was unaware of the alleged misconduct until the whistleblower reported it. Motivated by a desire to see justice served, the whistleblower provided the SEC with information and tireless cooperation that proved vital to its efforts," said David R. Chase, Principal of the Law Firm of David R. Chase.

"We are thrilled for our client, who expended a great deal of time and energy to report and explain how a major financial institution is alleged to have taken advantage of its retail mutual funds and placed profits ahead of compliance, resulting in a substantial monetary sanction," said Scott L. Silver, Managing Partner of Silver Law Group.

About The SEC Whistleblower Program

The SEC Whistleblower Program has awarded over $2 billion to whistleblowers since its creation in 2010. Congress established the program to incentivize individuals to report federal securities violations, including market manipulation, Ponzi schemes, and accounting fraud.

Whistleblowers may be insiders, short-sellers, investors, or any individual who provides original analysis of public information that leads to an enforcement action. If successful, whistleblowers may receive an award of between 10% and 30% of sanctions collected on a judgment of at least $1 million.

The Importance Of Retaining Experienced SEC Whistleblower Counsel

Retaining experienced SEC whistleblower counsel may significantly increase the likelihood that the SEC will initiate an investigation based on a tip and lead to a financial award. Individuals who wish to remain anonymous must be represented by legal counsel.

Silver Law Group and the Law Firm of David R. Chase have forged a strategic co-counsel alliance to represent SEC Whistleblowers. Their SEC whistleblower attorneys assist individuals who have information regarding investment fraud or other violations of federal securities laws.

David Chase is a former SEC Prosecutor, an Adjunct Professor of Law at the University of Miami School of Law, and the principal of the Law Firm of David R. Chase. Scott Silver is the managing partner of Silver Law Group, chair of the Securities and Financial Fraud Group of the American Association of Justice, a PIABA Board Member, and a member of the National Trial Lawyers Association. Both are members of the Anti-Fraud Coalition.

Individuals seeking a no-cost consultation may submit an inquiry through the firm's online contact form or by calling (800) 975-4345. The firms operate on a contingency fee basis, with fees paid only upon receipt of an SEC Whistleblower Award. To learn more please visit: https://www.secwhistleblowerattorneys.com/