South Florida Seawall Announces New Website for Seawall, Dock, and Boat Lift Services in Broward and Palm Beach Counties

Pompano Beach, Florida, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pompano Beach, Florida - June 25, 2026 - -

South Florida Seawall, a marine construction company serving waterfront properties in Broward and Palm Beach Counties, is announcing the redesign and launch of its new website. The updated website was created to provide clearer information about the company's services, project approach, service areas, and marine construction capabilities for residential, commercial, municipal, marina, HOA, condominium, and developer clients.

The redesigned website reflects South Florida Seawall's work in three major service areas: seawalls, boat lifts, and docks. The site gives property owners and managers a more organized way to learn about seawall installation and repair, boat lift installation and repair, and dock construction and repair. It also presents information about permitting, inspections, material considerations, and the role of proper planning in marine construction projects.

South Florida Seawall was started after its team observed a recurring issue in the waterfront construction market. Property owners were often making significant decisions about structures that protect their homes, buildings, vessels, and waterfront access, while receiving limited information about timelines, permitting, materials, and long-term performance. With a background in large-scale construction and development, the company was formed to apply a more structured construction process to marine projects in South Florida.

"South Florida Seawall was created to bring a clearer and more disciplined process to waterfront construction," said Alex Ray, Principal of South Florida Seawall. "The new website explains that process in a more accessible way and gives property owners a better understanding of the factors involved in seawalls, docks, and boat lifts."

Seawall services are a central focus of the new website. South Florida Seawall provides seawall repair, seawall installation, cap replacement, rip rap, marine inspections, and permitting support. Seawalls play an important role in protecting waterfront properties from erosion, tidal movement, storm exposure, and structural deterioration. The company evaluates each project based on site conditions, existing wall condition, water exposure, code requirements, and long-term use of the property.

Material selection is also addressed throughout the company's approach to seawall projects. For many seawalls, South Florida Seawall uses vinyl sheet pile systems, including TruLine and comparable systems, because these materials are designed to perform in saltwater environments without the same corrosion, cracking, or spalling concerns often associated with aging concrete. When concrete or composite materials are better suited for a specific project, the company uses those materials and explains the reasoning behind the recommendation.

The website also highlights South Florida Seawall's boat lift services. Boat lifts help protect vessels by keeping them out of the water when not in use and reducing exposure to saltwater, marine growth, and day-to-day wear. South Florida Seawall provides boat lift installation and boat lift repair for waterfront owners, with equipment and installation decisions based on vessel size, dock layout, water depth, and property conditions. The company is also an authorized AMF and Hurricane boat lift dealer.

Dock services are another major area featured on the redesigned website. South Florida Seawall builds and repairs docks for homeowners, HOAs, condominiums, commercial properties, marinas, municipalities, and developers. Dock projects may involve decking, pilings, access points, boat lift integration, power needs, layout planning, and local permitting. The updated website gives visitors a clearer overview of how dock projects are planned and completed.

The company's service area includes waterfront properties throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties. South Florida Seawall works with property owners and managers in communities such as Pompano Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Lighthouse Point, Deerfield Beach, Hillsboro Beach, Boca Raton, Delray Beach, Boynton Beach, Highland Beach, Lake Worth Beach, and West Palm Beach. The company's local focus allows its team to work within the conditions, permitting processes, and waterfront construction requirements common to South Florida canals, marinas, and coastal properties.

The new website also explains South Florida Seawall's licensing and construction background. The company holds marine specialty contractor licensing, and through its sister company, Bald Eagle Contractors, the team has access to additional trade licensing in areas including general contracting, mechanical, roofing, plumbing, and electrical work. This structure allows the company to address projects that may involve more than one trade, such as docks with electrical needs or boat lift installations requiring proper wiring.

Permitting and engineering are also important parts of the company's project process. Many marine construction projects require approvals through the county and applicable regulatory agencies. In South Florida, waterfront property owners may also need to consider elevation requirements, including NAVD88 standards, as local rules continue to evolve. South Florida Seawall's website was designed to explain these considerations more clearly and help property owners understand the steps involved before construction begins.

The website redesign comes as South Florida Seawall continues working to build awareness among waterfront property owners in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The company's stated goal is to provide clear communication, realistic project timelines, accurate documentation, and construction practices aligned with the needs of each waterfront property. The updated website supports that goal by making information about services, service areas, and project expectations easier to find.

"Waterfront construction involves important decisions about property protection, access, safety, and long-term use," Ray added. "The redesigned website helps present those decisions in a straightforward way and gives property owners a clearer starting point when evaluating a seawall, dock, or boat lift project."

South Florida Seawall provides seawall repair, seawall installation, dock building, dock repair, boat lifts, boat lift repair, rip rap, marine inspections, permitting, and cap replacement for waterfront properties in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The company serves residential homeowners, HOAs, condominiums, commercial properties, marinas, municipalities, property managers, and developers.

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For more information about South Florida Seawall, contact the company here:



South Florida Seawall

Alex Ray

754-732-9255

info@sflseawall.com

479 S Flagler Ave #68

Pompano Beach, FL 33060