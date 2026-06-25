LANCASTER AVENUE 21ST COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION RECEIVES TRUIST FOUNDATION SUPPORT TO STRENGTHEN SMALL BUSINESS INITIATIVE AND PHILADELPHIA ENTREPRENEURS

Philadelphia, PA, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association Community Development Corporation (LA21-CDC) is proud to announce grant support from Truist Foundation to expand its Small Business Sustainability Initiative, a comprehensive program designed to help entrepreneurs strengthen their businesses, improve financial readiness, adopt emerging technologies, and build long-term sustainability in today's evolving economy.

The initiative provides small business owners with a structured pathway for growth by combining strategic planning, technical assistance, coaching, accountability, capital readiness support, and practical applications of artificial intelligence. Through this approach, entrepreneurs gain the tools and guidance needed to strengthen operations, improve decision-making, increase visibility, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

“At Truist, our purpose is to inspire and build better lives and communities, and that comes to life through partnerships with nonprofits like Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association Community Development Corporation,” said Truist Pennsylvania and New Jersey Regional President Lindsey Stampone. “We’re proud to support this work to help small businesses build capacity, embrace new tools, and create lasting opportunities for entrepreneurs and the communities they serve.”

The Small Business Sustainability Initiative builds upon LA21-CDC's ongoing efforts to support entrepreneurs throughout Philadelphia with practical resources that move beyond traditional training and focus on implementation, measurable outcomes, and long-term business resilience.

"Small business owners are navigating an economy that is changing faster than ever before. Success today requires more than hard work, it requires access to the right systems, strategies, and tools. This initiative allows us to combine proven business development methodologies with practical applications of artificial intelligence to help entrepreneurs improve productivity, strengthen decision-making, streamline operations, and build businesses that are prepared for future growth," said President & CEO, LA21-CDC Kwaku Boateng.

Participating businesses will receive support in areas including business planning, operational systems, customer engagement, digital presence, financial management, marketing, and capital readiness. The program is designed to help entrepreneurs build stronger foundations while creating opportunities for increased revenue, business growth, and job creation within their communities.

About Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association Community Development Corporation

Lancaster Avenue 21st Century Business Association Community Development Corporation (LA21-CDC) is dedicated to strengthening entrepreneurs, supporting small business growth, and advancing economic development throughout Philadelphia. Through corridor management, business training, technical assistance, coaching, capital readiness programming, and strategic partnerships, LA21-CDC helps entrepreneurs launch, grow, and sustain successful businesses that contribute to vibrant communities and local economic opportunity. Learn more at La21philly.org.

About Truist Foundation

Truist Foundation is committed to Truist Financial Corporation's (NYSE: TFC) purpose to inspire and build better lives and communities. The Foundation, an endowed private foundation established in 2020 whose operating budget is independent of Truist Financial Corporation, makes strategic investments in a wide variety of nonprofit organizations centered around two focus areas: building career pathways to economic mobility and strengthening small businesses to ensure all communities have an opportunity to thrive. Embodying these focus areas are the Foundation's leading initiatives – the Inspire Awards and Where It Starts. Learn more at Truistfoundation.org.

Press Inquiries

Zakia Ringgold

zringgold [at] la21philly.org

267-640-7746

https://la21philly.org

3500 Lancaster Avenue

Philadelphia PA 19104