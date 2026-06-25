Fortuna reports voting results of its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders

 | Source: Fortuna Mining Corp. Fortuna Mining Corp.

Vancouver, Canada

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fortuna Mining Corp. (NYSE: FSM | TSX: FVI) announces the voting results from its 2026 annual general meeting of shareholders held earlier today.

A total of 202,415,038 common shares were represented at the meeting, accounting for 66.81% of Fortuna’s issued and outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders voted in favour of all matters of business, including the appointment of auditors, the election of all director nominees listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 7, 2026, and the approval of the unallocated entitlements under the Company’s Share Unit Plan.

Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

NomineeVotes For% ForVotes Withheld% Withheld
Jorge A. Ganoza177,351,94299.54%817,3180.46%
David Laing170,324,94895.60%7,844,3114.40%
Mario Szotlender172,818,23997.00%5,351,0203.00%
David Farrell165,399,75192.83%12,769,5087.17%
Alfredo Sillau177,922,49199.86%246,7680.14%
Kylie Dickson177,146,54399.43%1,022,7160.57%
Kate Harcourt177,762,10699.77%407,1530.23%
Salma Seetaroo177,085,78399.39%1,083,4760.61%
 

The Company’s Voting Results Report has been filed under Fortuna’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and will be filed immediately after under Fortuna’s profile on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

About Fortuna Mining Corp.

Fortuna Mining Corp. is a Canadian precious metals mining company with three operating mines and a portfolio of exploration projects in Argentina, Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Guyana, and Peru, as well as the Diamba Sud Gold Project in Senegal. Sustainability is at the core of our operations and stakeholder relationships. We produce gold and silver while creating long-term shared value through efficient production, environmental stewardship, and social responsibility. For more information, please visit our website at www.fortunamining.com

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Jorge A. Ganoza
President, CEO, and Director
Fortuna Mining Corp.

Investor Relations:

Carlos Baca | info@fmcmail.com | fortunamining.com | X | LinkedIn | YouTube | Instagram | TikTok

A PDF accompanying this announcement is available at http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e57b1dcd-ea2f-448d-ae41-21db30bc8a16


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Annual General Meeting voting results shareholders directors share unit plan

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06-25 - AGM
GlobeNewswire

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