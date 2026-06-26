SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Cerebras Systems Inc. Investigated for Securities Fraud Violations by Block & Leviton; Investors Should Contact The Firm To Possibly Recover Losses

BOSTON, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Block & Leviton is investigating Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CBRS) for potential securities law violations. Investors who have lost money should contact the firm. For more details, visit https://blockleviton.com/cases/cbrs.

What is this all about?

Block & Leviton is investigating whether Cerebras Systems and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws. Cerebras completed its initial public offering on May 14, selling 30 million shares of Class A common stock at $185.00 per share. On June 23, 2026, the company reported its first-quarter 2026 financial results, posting a loss of $0.22 per share, causing the company's stock price to fall over $40 per share. Investors who purchased Cerebras shares and have lost money are encouraged to contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

Who is eligible?

Anyone who purchased Cerebras Systems Inc. common stock and has seen their shares fall may be eligible, whether or not they have sold their investment.

What should you do next?

If you've lost money on your investment, contact Block & Leviton via our case website, by email at shareholders@blockleviton.com, or by phone at (888) 256-2510.

Why should you contact Block & Leviton?

Block & Leviton is widely regarded as one of the leading securities class action firms in the country, having recovered billions for defrauded investors. Learn more at www.blockleviton.com.

This notice may constitute attorney advertising.

CONTACT:

BLOCK & LEVITON LLP

260 Franklin St., Suite 1860

Boston, MA 02110

Phone: (888) 256-2510

Email: shareholders@blockleviton.com