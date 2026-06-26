Alchip Successfully Completes US$510MM GDS Offering

Taipei, Taiwan, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alchip Technologies, Ltd. (“Alchip” or “the Company”; TWSE: 3661) today announced an offering of global depositary shares (“GDS”) to raise US$510MM. The Company will issue 4,000,000 new shares in connection with the GDS offering.

The GDSs will be listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. Each GDS represents one common share of Alchip. The offering was priced on June 25, 2026, at US$127.51 per GDS. The use of proceeds from the offering will be primarily used to support the Company’s continued growth, including funding requirements for advanced technology development.

Upon obtaining the necessary regulatory approvals, the transaction successfully captured favorable market timing and secured attractive terms. The offering was 10 times oversubscribed within a short period after launch, reflecting strong market reception and attracting broad participation from leading international investors.

Benefiting from strong and sustained demand driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) applications, demand for custom ASIC solutions has been growing rapidly. Leveraging its leading capabilities in advanced process nodes and heterogenous integration technologies, including chiplet and 2.5D/3D packaging, Alchip is well-positioned to capture long-term growth opportunities in AI, data center, and HPC-related markets. The Company will continue to invest in research and development, deepen strategic partnerships, and strengthen its technological leadership to support its long-term growth.

Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley Asia Limited (in alphabetical order of the Company’s English name) acted as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners for the offering.





About Alchip

Alchip is a leading global provider of silicon design and production services for system companies developing complex and high-volume ASICs and SoCs. Alchip provides faster time-to-market and cost-effective solutions for SoC design at mainstream and advanced process technology. Alchip has built its reputation as a high-performance ASIC leader through its advanced 2.5D/3DIC design, CoWoS/chiplet design and manufacturing management. Customers include global leaders in AI, HPC/supercomputer, mobile phones, entertainment device, networking equipment and other electronic product categories.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. Consequently, actual results and experience may materially differ from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Alchip makes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances occurring or existing after the date any forward-looking statement is made.

For more information, please visit our website: http://www.alchip.com