Bitdeer AI Wins “AI Cloud Platform of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards, Recognized as a Global Leader in AI Cloud Infrastructure





SINGAPORE, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer AI , part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) and a preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today announced it has been the winner of “AI Cloud Platform of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards. The award is presented by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global AI market today. The prestigious accolade recognizes Bitdeer AI’s architectural breakthrough in delivering a fully integrated, full-stack AI cloud environment optimized for enterprise-scale generative AI and production workloads.

As enterprises transition from localized AI experimentation to global production, traditional cloud architectures are fracturing under the weight of fragmented workflows, capacity shortages, and volatile pricing. Bitdeer AI solves these structural challenges through a fundamentally different approach: a vertically integrated "AI Factory" model. By owning and operating its high-performance data center infrastructure, Bitdeer AI eliminates third-party dependencies, optimizing performance directly from the physical facility and silicon level up through the core application software.

This ground-up ownership unlocks a highly unified, high-velocity software ecosystem. The Bitdeer AI cloud platform removes the friction of traditional deployment by bridging the entire AI lifecycle into a singular environment, spanning distributed training, multi-cluster scheduling, an expansive optimized model library, and serverless inference APIs.

By operating a completely integrated stack, Bitdeer AI delivers distinct enterprise advantages that redefine the AI cloud category:

Seamless Workflow Velocity: Eliminates the need to stitch together fragmented services, allowing organizations to move from raw data to fine-tuning and sustained inference within a single, cohesive platform.

Eliminates the need to stitch together fragmented services, allowing organizations to move from raw data to fine-tuning and sustained inference within a single, cohesive platform. Uncompromised Flexibility & Control: Grants developers granular control over their compute environments, offering a seamless choice between Bare Metal instances for maximum raw performance or Virtual Machines (VMs) for rapid, elastic scaling.

Grants developers granular control over their compute environments, offering a seamless choice between Bare Metal instances for maximum raw performance or Virtual Machines (VMs) for rapid, elastic scaling. Structural Cost Stability: By eliminating the margins associated with third-party infrastructure hosting, Bitdeer AI passes unprecedented price-performance leadership and transparent cost structures directly to users.

By eliminating the margins associated with third-party infrastructure hosting, Bitdeer AI passes unprecedented price-performance leadership and transparent cost structures directly to users. Deep Silicon Optimization: As a preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, Bitdeer AI deeply integrates NVIDIA’s hardware and enterprise software stack. Controlling the physical data center allows Bitdeer AI to optimize power density and cooling specifically for next-generation NVIDIA architectures, granting clients guaranteed capacity and day-0 access to the latest software and model capabilities.

"Bitdeer AI has built one of the most complete and capable full-stack AI cloud platforms available today, combining high-performance GPU infrastructure with an enterprise-ready AI development environment," said Steve Johansson, Managing Director, AI Breakthrough.

“We are honored to receive this recognition from AI Breakthrough for the second consecutive year,” said Retainna Lin, VP of Bitdeer AI Cloud. “The winners of the next era of AI will be determined by execution speed and infrastructure reliability. At Bitdeer AI, we have engineered a full-stack cloud platform that compresses the journey from raw GPU compute to live production. We are building the foundational operating layer for global AI deployment.”

Looking ahead, as the AI landscape shifts from experimentation into a mature phase defined by global production, Bitdeer AI is positioned to serve as the industry's foundational architecture. Moving forward, the company is executing on a multi-phase strategy to scale its unified cloud ecosystem globally—expanding its footprint of sustainable, proprietary "AI Factories" to meet regional growth and strict data residency requirements, deepening its integration with NVIDIA to support next-generation architectures alongside day-0 model and software releases, and continuously evolving its platform features into the definitive, full-stack operating layer for enterprise AI at scale.

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer Al, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), provides the foundation for scalable Al innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and established as one of the first NVIDIA Preferred Cloud Partners (NCP) in Southeast Asia, Bitdeer Al has delivered high-performance cloud and Al infrastructure solutions since 2023. By integrating an advanced Al cloud platform with global Al data center infrastructure, Bitdeer Al offers a unified technology stack for startups, SMEs, and enterprises. Our Al cloud platform supports the full Al lifecycle, from development and testing to deployment and production, helping organizations turn Al initiatives into practical and sustainable outcomes. For more information, visit https://www.bitdeer.ai .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Agentic AI, Machine Learning, Generative AI, Robotics, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements regarding Bitdeer AI’s anticipated future performance, market opportunities, and business strategies. These statements are based on current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Bitdeer AI disclaims any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or developments, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Evelyn Xiong

evelyn.xiong@bitdeer.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55b7d54b-1890-4b46-a0db-49c749685da5