XTransfer Deepens Latin America Cross-Border Payments Strategy with Bank Partnership and Active Showcase

MEXICO CITY, June 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XTransfer, the world’s leading B2B cross-border trade payment platform, announced a significant step forward in its Latin America strategy, combining a new partnership framework with BBVA and on-the-ground momentum from Expo Eléctrica International 2026 in Mexico City.



XTransfer representatives in Mexico with clients.

During Money20/20 Europe 2026 in Amsterdam, XTransfer and BBVA, a global financial group with a strong presence across both Latin America and Europe, signed a Memorandum of Understanding to deepen cross-border payment infrastructure spanning Latin America, Europe, and Hong Kong SAR. The MOU was signed by Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer, and Ksenia Nekrasova, Global Sector Co-Head of TMT at BBVA.

The parties will also explore leveraging technology and innovation, including APIs, digital platforms, collection solutions and virtual accounts, to support more automated, real-time and seamless FX conversion and transaction processing. By streamlining payment flows and improving operational connectivity, the collaboration is expected to enhance the scalability, efficiency and reliability of cross-border financial services for SMEs engaged in international trade.

This strategic direction is reinforced by XTransfer’s presence at Expo Eléctrica International 2026 in May at Expo Santa Fe, Mexico City, the region’s leading power, electrical, lighting, and new energy trade exhibition. As Mexico accelerates its energy transition and infrastructure demand rises, the event highlighted two-way trade needs: Chinese exporters collecting from Mexican buyers, and Mexican enterprises paying global suppliers across China, the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia.

In Mexico, XTransfer supports local collections in Mexican pesos (MXN), enabling buyers to pay in their home currency while helping exporters reduce FX friction. For Mexican enterprises sourcing globally, XTransfer provides one-account global payments covering 200+ countries and regions, allowing businesses to pay overseas suppliers in China, the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia from a single platform with competitive FX and transparent fees.

With more than 890,000+ SMEs served globally and growing activity in Latin America, XTransfer continues to build a more inclusive cross-border payment infrastructure, working in partnership with local banks and financial institutions across Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru, to give SME buyers access to local payment networks so they can pay global suppliers via bank transfers, digital wallets, and instant payment methods, with the speed, cost efficiency, and security traditionally reserved for multinationals.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6b2ffa95-1d35-43ac-89cc-d06c3a3d51e6