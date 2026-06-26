CaoCao has partnered with K2 Group and planned to Deploy Its First Robotaxi Fleet in Abu Dhabi This Year

HANGZHOU, China, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, CaoCao Inc. (“CaoCao” or the “Company”) officially signed a strategic cooperation agreement with K2, an Abu Dhabi government owned AI technology company. Under the agreement, both parties will jointly advance the commercial deployment and operation of Robotaxis in the UAE. Local testing and validation activities will commence in Abu Dhabi this year, alongside the planned deployment of CaoCao's first Robotaxi fleet in the UAE.





This partnership marks another important milestone for CaoCao following its strategic cooperation with the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and signals that CaoCao’s Robotaxi deployment in the Middle East has entered an accelerated implementation phase.

Under the agreement, K2 will leverage its extensive local resources, strategic partnerships, and deep understanding of the UAE's mobility and technology ecosystem to support the deployment of the project. This includes providing access to testing and validation environments, operational infrastructure, and other critical resources required to facilitate the safe and efficient deployment of Robotaxis.

CaoCao will bring its experience and strengths in intelligent purpose-built vehicles, vehicle operations and platform management, providing vehicles for operation, technical support and professional training. Together, the two parties will support the development of Abu Dhabi’s Robotaxi service system. Looking ahead, both sides will seek broader cooperation in autonomous driving across more areas and regions.

As the primary commercialization platform for Geely Holding Group’s RoboX strategy, CaoCao has built a full-capability, closed-loop ecosystem integrating intelligent purpose-built vehicles, intelligent driving technologies and intelligent operations. Recently, CaoCao officially launched its RoboX strategy, with the goal of building a globally leading physical AI mobility technology platform. The Company has unveiled China’s first purpose-built Robotaxi, which is scheduled for mass production in 2027. By 2030, CaoCao plans to deploy a cumulative total of 100,000 Robotaxis and 100,000 Robovans, accelerating the transition of autonomous driving technology from demonstration applications to large-scale operations.

As an important step in advancing the global expansion of RoboX, CaoCao will use Abu Dhabi as an anchor point to promote the commercial deployment and development of Robotaxis in the Middle East and more overseas markets.

As Robotaxi commercialization continues to accelerate, China’s smart mobility solutions, represented by CaoCao, are exploring more possibilities for global transportation innovation.

Contact Person: Jing Liu

Email: Jing.Liu3@caocaoglobal.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/82fd1cf9-ed4b-4b3c-a0b7-da8446933a78