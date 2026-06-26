Stellar Pictures Showcases Five Major Series at Tencent Video Annual Release Conference; Global Audience Meet-and-Greet Program Officially Launches

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the Tencent Video Annual Release Conference on June 24, Stellar Pictures unveiled its slate of five major drama series. On the same day, the company joined forces with WeTV, Tencent Video's overseas platform, and SPARKLE LIVE to launch the Global Audience Meet-and-Greet Program, bringing its upcoming productions closer to viewers around the world.

A Dedicated Eastern Fantasy Slate Backed by Five Major Drama Productions

As competition in the costume drama sector continues to intensify, Stellar Pictures has embraced “Eastern Fantasy” as its core creative vision, carving out a distinctive niche of its own. The aesthetic appeal of Eastern Fantasy and its imaginative world-building give each Stellar Pictures production a highly recognizable identity. At this year’s Tencent Video Annual Release Conference, Stellar Pictures presented five major productions: The Melody of Love, Fated Master and Disciple, Myriad Flower World, Doomsday Special Affairs Department, and Wo Yu Cheng Feng. With its distinctive “Eastern Fantasy”creative direction, Stellar Pictures has established itself as a leading force in the genre. The lineup spans a diverse range of themes, including anthropomorphic mythology, cultivation rivalries, system-based transmigration, post-apocalyptic science fiction, and wish-powered cultivation, with each project offering a fresh and imaginative take on storytelling.





In The Melody of Love, the first mythological drama centered on personified musical instruments, the relationship between Yue Yangyang (played by Li Yitong) and Shaoyi (played by Chen Xinhai) is marked by strong romantic chemistry, a poignant age-gap romance, and the tension of a fateful contract that binds them together. Fated Master and Disciple, an action-packed fantasy cultivation drama, features the powerful master-and-disciple duo A Dai (played by Ju Jingyi) and Xiao Yihan (played by Zhang Yunlong). Constantly at odds yet irresistibly drawn to one another, their relationship brings a fresh dynamic to the genre, where battles and romance unfold side by side. Myriad Flower World, created by a top-tier production team, sets out to become a new benchmark for the “multiverse transmigration” genre. Su Luxia (played by Ju Jingyi) journeys through 11 distinct worlds spanning the Republican era, modern times, and ancient settings, rewriting destinies along the way. During production, the drama’s costumes, styling, and visual design generated significant online buzz and earned widespread praise. Doomsday Special Affairs Department is Stellar Pictures' first venture into the post-apocalyptic science-fiction genre, presenting a distinctly Chinese take on the superhero story. When meteorites strike and supernatural abilities begin to awaken, Sheng An, director of the Special Affairs Department, assembles a team of extraordinary heroes to protect their homeland. Also drawing significant attention is Wo Yu Cheng Feng, a major collaboration between Tencent Video, New Classics Media, and Stellar Pictures. The series follows Lingluo, a reborn demon lord who forms a binding pact with the dual-natured sword cultivator Yue Liangze in her quest to claim the top ranking. As the two navigate fierce competitions and gradually develop genuine feelings for one another, the story unfolds within an imaginative Eastern fantasy world built around concepts such as cultivation powered by faith and high-stakes ranking battles.

Content Reputation Fuels Commercial Value; Global Distribution Strength Proven

Stellar Pictures' productions have consistently demonstrated strong commercial appeal, and the ability of its series to attract sustained brand partnerships has become widely recognized across the industry. Behind this success is the loyal audience base cultivated through the company’s long-standing commitment to the values of “love and peace.” This predominantly young audience closely aligns with the target demographics of many consumer brands, making Stellar Pictures’ projects an attractive platform for brand collaborations. As a result, the company has built a strong and stable portfolio of long-term brand partners.



As part of the newly announced slate, Stellar Pictures also revealed plans to partner with WeTV to launch the Global Audience Meet-and-Greet Program, with Thailand set to host the first event. Stellar Pictures has already established a strong track record in international markets. Love Between Fairy and Devil was released globally through Netflix. With its distinctive Eastern aesthetic, the series broke through barriers in overseas markets and ranked No. 1 in multiple international territories.

Love Game in Eastern Fantasy was distributed across major international platforms, including Netflix, WeTV, YouTube, Rakuten Viki, Viu, and VieON. The series ranked No. 1 on WeTV in multiple countries and territories, earning strong acclaim from overseas audiences for its innovative blend of cyber-fantasy and xianxia storytelling. To date, topics related to Stellar Pictures' productions have generated more than 10 billion views on global social platforms. The launch of global audience meet-and-greet events by Stellar Pictures in partnership with WeTV signals that, moving forward, every Stellar Pictures drama broadcast on Tencent Video will be accompanied by overseas audience engagement events. Throughout its creative process, Stellar Pictures combines the imaginative appeal of Eastern fantasy with the richness of traditional Chinese culture, bringing these elements to life through production standards that resonate with international audiences. This unique approach has enabled its works to connect with viewers around the world who are drawn to Eastern culture.





Stellar Pictures continues to deliver highly distinctive productions. As one of the leading content creators in today’s drama industry, the company remains committed to the Eastern fantasy genre while expanding its global reach, bringing more Chinese stories infused with Eastern aesthetics to audiences around the world.

Media Contact

Stellar Pictures

Stella XING

contactus@ste-media.com

http://www.ste-media.com

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