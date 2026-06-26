Idorsia confirms successful closing of Pharmakon loan agreement and full repayment of New Money Facility

Allschwil, Switzerland – June 26, 2026

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of first- or best-in-class assets, today confirmed the successful closing of its previously announced senior secured term loan agreement of up to CHF 250 million with investment funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors, LP.

At closing, Idorsia received the first tranche of CHF 150 million and partially used it to fully repay the CHF 105 million drawn under the previously existing New Money Facility, plus OID and interests. The transaction removes near-term maturities and strengthens the Company’s balance sheet and liquidity.

Notes to the editor

About the New Money Facility

In February 2025, Idorsia secured a CHF 150 million New Money Facility with a 24‑month maturity from first utilization (May 2027), fully backstopped by a group of bondholders. Idorsia has drawn CHF 105 million under this facility to date.

About Pharmakon Advisors

Pharmakon Advisors, LP is a leading investor in non‑dilutive debt for the life sciences industry and serves as the investment manager for the BioPharma Credit funds. Established in 2009, funds managed by Pharmakon Advisors have committed up to USD 13 billion across 77 investments.

About Idorsia

The purpose of Idorsia is to discover, develop and commercialize innovative medicines to help more patients. To achieve this, we will develop Idorsia into a leading biopharmaceutical company, with a strong scientific core.

Headquartered near Basel, Switzerland – a European biotech hub – Idorsia has a highly experienced team of dedicated professionals, covering all disciplines from bench to bedside; QUVIVIQ™ (daridorexant), a different kind of insomnia treatment with the potential to revolutionize this mounting public health concern; strong partners to maximize the value of our portfolio; a promising in-house development pipeline; and a specialized drug discovery engine focused on small-molecule drugs that can change the treatment paradigm for many patients. Idorsia is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (ticker symbol: IDIA).

For further information, please contact

Kevin Boss

Director, Investor Relations

Idorsia Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Hegenheimermattweg 91, CH-4123 Allschwil

+41 58 844 10 10 - investor.relations@idorsia.com – media.relations@idorsia.com – www.idorsia.com

The above information contains certain "forward-looking statements", relating to the company's business, which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “intend”, "estimates", "believes", "expects", "may", "are expected to", "will", "will continue", "should", "would be", "seeks", "pending" or "anticipates" or similar expressions, or by discussions of strategy, plans or intentions. Such statements include descriptions of the company's investment and research and development programs, business development activities and anticipated expenditures in connection therewith, descriptions of new products expected to be introduced by the company and anticipated customer demand for such products and products in the company's existing portfolio. Such statements reflect the current views of the company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from any future results, performances or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

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