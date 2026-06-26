WISeKey’s WISeID Positioned to Benefit from Accelerating Global Transition to Post-Quantum Digital Identity and Authentication Standards

Geneva, Switzerland – June 26, 2026 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (SIX: WIHN; NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity and IoT, today announced that its subsidiary WISeID, a digital identity and cybersecurity platform it is positioned to benefit from the growing market opportunity created by emerging government initiatives aimed at accelerating the migration to post-quantum cryptography (PQC), including a recently reported draft U.S. Executive Order that would establish timelines for the adoption of quantum-resistant digital signatures and key establishment technologies.

According to reports, the proposed U.S. policy framework would require federal agencies to transition key establishment mechanisms to post-quantum standards by 2030 and digital signatures by 2031. These measures reflect a broader global recognition that future quantum computers may eventually compromise many of today’s widely deployed public-key cryptographic systems, creating significant risks for digital identity, authentication, secure communications, and data protection.

Digital signatures serve as the foundation of trust across the digital economy, enabling the authentication of users, devices, applications, and transactions. Key establishment technologies secure communications by allowing trusted parties to exchange cryptographic keys used to encrypt and decrypt sensitive information. Both technologies are essential components of modern cybersecurity architectures and are expected to undergo significant transformation as organizations prepare for the quantum era.

“Governments and enterprises worldwide are are moving from planning to implementation on post-quantum security, creating a clear, time-bound upgrade cycle for digital identity and authentication,” said Carlos Moreira Founder and CEO of WISeKey.

“WISeID is designed to address this transition by providing quantum-resilient identity, credential management and authentication capabilities that can be integrated into existing infrastructures. As regulatory timelines firm up and organizations begin executing their post-quantum roadmaps, we believe WISeID is well positioned to capture opportunities across government, critical infrastructure and enterprise customers that need to modernize their digital trust architectures.”

WISeID is uniquely positioned to support this transition through its digital identity ecosystem, which provides trusted authentication and identity management solutions for individuals, enterprises, governments, and connected devices. The platform is expected to benefit from increasing demand for:

Quantum-resistant digital identity solutions

Secure authentication services for users and devices

Post-quantum certificate management infrastructures

Quantum-safe access control and secure communications

The growing urgency surrounding “harvest now, decrypt later” threats—where adversaries collect encrypted data today with the intention of decrypting it using future quantum computers—has further accelerated demand for quantum-resistant security solutions. Organizations are increasingly seeking pathways to migrate their digital trust infrastructures before quantum threats become operational realities.

Through its integration with post-quantum technologies developed by WISeKey’s other subsiciary SEALSQ Corp., (Nasdaq LAES), a leading developer of semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technologies, WISeID is actively participating in the development of next-generation cybersecurity architectures designed to address both current and future cryptographic challenges. These efforts include support for quantum-resistant algorithms, secure digital identities, trusted device authentication, and cryptographic lifecycle management.

As governments, critical infrastructure operators, financial institutions, healthcare organizations, and technology providers accelerate their quantum-readiness initiatives, WISeID believes the digital identity sector is entering a new phase of growth driven by the need for long-term cryptographic resilience.

About WISeID

WISeID is a digital identity platform providing secure authentication, identity management, and trust services for individuals, enterprises, and connected devices. Through advanced cybersecurity technologies and trusted digital identity solutions, WISeID helps organizations protect users, applications, and critical infrastructures in an increasingly connected world.

About WISeKey

WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN; Nasdaq: WKEY) is a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and IoT solutions platform. It operates as a Swiss-based holding company through several operational subsidiaries, each dedicated to specific aspects of its technology portfolio. The subsidiaries include (i) SEALSQ Corp (Nasdaq: LAES), which focuses on semiconductors, PKI, and post-quantum technology products, (ii) WISeKey SA, which specializes in RoT and PKI solutions for secure authentication and identification in IoT, blockchain, and AI, (iii) WISeSat AG which focuses on space technology for secure satellite communication, specifically for IoT applications, (iv) WISe.ART Corp which focuses on trusted blockchain NFTs and operates the WISe.ART marketplace for secure NFT transactions, and (v) SEALCOIN AG which focuses on decentralized physical internet with DePIN technology and houses the development of the SEALCOIN platform.

Each subsidiary contributes to WISeKey’s mission of securing the internet while focusing on their respective areas of research and expertise. Their technologies seamlessly integrate into the comprehensive WISeKey platform. WISeKey secures digital identity ecosystems for individuals and objects using blockchain, AI, and IoT technologies. With over 1.6 billion microchips deployed across various IoT sectors, WISeKey plays a vital role in securing the Internet of Everything. Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey cryptographic Root of Trust, WISeKey provides secure authentication and identification for IoT, blockchain, and AI applications. The WISeKey Root of Trust ensures the integrity of online transactions between objects and people. For more information on WISeKey’s strategic direction and its subsidiary companies, please visit www.wisekey.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and/or its subsidiaries (collectively, “WISeKey,” “our” or “us”) and its businesses. Forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “will,” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause WISeKey’s actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include: our ability to convert our pipeline into actual sales; the ability to realize WISeKey’s anticipated growth strategies and profitability; the development of post-quantum cryptography products and the potential market for such products; WISeKey’s plans for global customer base expansion; the expansion of the WISeSat project and the QSOC initiative; the timing and expected revenues from the commercial deployment of the QS7001 quantum-resistant semiconductor; the sufficiency of cash to meet liquidity needs; WISeKey’s ability to attract and retain customers; changes in economic conditions; market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; and the risks discussed in WISeKey’s filings with the SEC. WISeKey is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Statements regarding our business pipeline are based on management's current estimates of potential revenue opportunities and do not represent backlog or contracted revenue. Pipeline conversion is subject to numerous factors including customer validation, technical integration requirements, certification timelines, and market conditions. There can be no assurance that pipeline opportunities will convert to actual sales or that such conversion will occur within anticipated timeframes.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act (“FinSA”), the FinSA’s predecessor legislation or advertising within the meaning of the FinSA. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey. Given the risks and uncertainties described herein, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results.



Press and Investor Contacts