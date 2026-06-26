The non-custodial crypto exchange enables private-by-default swaps with fees as low as 0.1%.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husher, the no-KYC, non-custodial crypto exchange, today announced benchmark results positioning the platform among the fastest and lowest-fee crypto swap services available in 2026. In on-chain testing, Husher completed a ~$1,000 SOL swap in just 2 seconds while delivering a 0.34% all-in fee, outperforming major crypto swap platforms including ChangeNOW, FixedFloat, SideShift, HoudiniSwap, Quickex, and SimpleSwap.

After hands-on, on-chain testing, Husher stands out as the leading swap platform of 2026 for traders who care about what actually matters: speed, cost, and automatic privacy.

The Crypto Swap Industry Is Changing

As cryptocurrency adoption accelerates, traders increasingly demand instant crypto swaps without sacrificing privacy, custody, or cost efficiency. Many crypto exchanges still require lengthy registration processes, identity verification, or hidden spreads that increase transaction costs.

Husher was built as an instant crypto swap platform to eliminate these friction points through a non-custodial crypto exchange that enables users to swap crypto instantly without KYC requirements.

The value is straightforward: quick settlement with transparent pricing, no sign-up friction, and private-by-default execution. Husher removes verification delays so you can focus on speed, cost, and privacy without trade-offs.

How a Husher crypto swap works

1 - Select your pair: choose what to send and what to receive (e.g. BTC to ETH)

2 - Enter the amount: see your rate, total fee, and estimated settlement time instantly

3 - Swap privately by default: all Husher swaps are private; toggle enhanced XMR/ZEC routing if you want an extra layer

4 - Provide your wallet: enter where to receive your crypto

5 - Send and receive: Husher benchmark landed in 2 seconds



Most swap services take minutes. Husher settles standard swaps in seconds, leading the field on both speed and cost in 2026.

Fastest Crypto Swap Tested in 2026

Execution speed remains one of the most important factors when selecting a crypto swap platform.

In benchmark testing, Husher completed a SOL swap in 2 seconds, more than 20x faster than several established competitors such as ChangeNOW. Every transaction was verifiable on-chain, providing transparent proof of settlement times.

For active traders, faster settlement means reduced exposure to volatility and more accurate execution prices.

Lowest-Fee Crypto Swap Platform

Beyond speed, transaction costs play a critical role in long-term profitability. Husher's fee structure ranges from 0.1% to 0.4%, with benchmark testing showing a 0.34% all-in cost. On a $10,000 swap that is about $34, compared to platforms charging 1% or more resulting in $100+ fees, traders retain significantly more capital over time.

Identical ~$1,000 SOL swap run across seven platforms in 2026. Every leg is verifiable on-chain. Click any tx to inspect the send and receive on Solscan:

Crypto swap platform Total fee Settlement time On-chain proof Husher FastestLowest fee 0.34% $3.37 2 seconds Send Receive FixedFloat 0.479% $4.79 31 seconds Send Receive ChangeNOW 1.01% $10.16 43 seconds Send Receive SideShift 1.67% $16.61 55 seconds Send Receive Quickex 0.54% $5.40 2 min 48 sec Send Receive HoudiniSwap 1.76% $17.60 7 min 24 sec Send Receive SimpleSwap 1.34% $13.35 7 min 43 sec Send Receive

Methodology: All swaps sent ~14.8 SOL (≈$1,000) to the same destination wallet within the same session. Fee = USD value lost between send and receive. Settlement = time from deposit confirmation to funds received. Husher returned the most value (0.34% all-in) and settled fastest (2 seconds), more than 20x faster than ChangeNOW.

Private Crypto Swaps Without KYC

Privacy has become a growing concern across the cryptocurrency sector. Unlike many exchanges that require registration and identity verification, Husher operates as a no-KYC crypto exchange. Identity-free swapping should not trade speed for privacy of identity. Husher is non-custodial: no registration, no verification, no custody. Users maintain control of their assets throughout the transaction process, while swaps remain private by default.

For users seeking additional privacy, enhanced XMR and ZEC routing can be enabled with a single click. On advanced privacy, Husher is also roughly 20x faster than HoudiniSwap.

"When evaluating a crypto swap platform, traders should prioritize settlement speed first, all-in fees second, and everything else after that. The strongest platforms settle in seconds, not minutes, provide transparent pricing with no hidden spreads, and offer a genuine no-KYC, non-custodial experience. Privacy should be built in by default without sacrificing speed, while deep multi-exchange liquidity ensures the best pricing and reliable execution. Husher delivers on all of these metrics, combining 2-second settlement, 0.1%-0.4% fees, private-by-default swaps, and real-time routing across 10+ exchanges." said Husher.io Director of Marketing.

SWAP ON HUSHER Husher.io

Deep Liquidity and Multi-Exchange Routing

Husher integrates liquidity from more than 10 exchanges, dynamically selecting optimal routes for pricing and execution.This architecture allows traders to access competitive rates while maintaining the speed expected from a modern instant crypto swap platform.

Ecosystem Growth and Industry Support

Husher continues to expand across the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, with public support from Solana and integrations involving major exchanges including Bybit and KuCoin.

The platform also offers a native Telegram bot that enables users to swap crypto directly within Telegram while maintaining the same 2-second speed, privacy, and fee advantages available through the web application.

Safe Crypto Swapping Best Practices

While instant crypto swaps make exchanging assets faster than ever, users should still follow basic security precautions. Always access swap platforms through official URLs, verify wallet addresses carefully, start with a small amount first to test, never share private keys or seed phrases, and avoid transacting on public WiFi without a VPN. A legitimate crypto swap service will never ask for user private keys, seed phrase, or a "verification deposit."

When comparing crypto swap services, settlement speed and total fees should take priority over brand recognition alone. Users should also monitor network fees during periods of congestion and verify that the correct blockchain network is selected before confirming a transaction. For larger swaps, fixed-rate options can help reduce slippage and provide greater pricing certainty during volatile market conditions.



Defining the Future of Crypto Swaps

The next generation of crypto exchanges will be defined by three factors: speed, privacy, and efficiency.

Husher believes traders should not have to choose between instant settlement, low fees, and private transactions. By combining 2-second settlement, non-custodial architecture, no-KYC access (with optional enhanced XMR/ZEC routing), and industry-leading lowest fees, Husher is setting a new benchmark for crypto swaps in 2026.

Based on on-chain testing of speed and fees, Husher is the standout crypto swap of 2026. It settled a ~$1,000 SOL swap in 2 seconds at 0.34% all-in, the fastest and lowest-cost result in the comparison. Husher leads across BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, and more with non-custodial architecture and no verification required. Users can also use fixed rates on larger trades to lock pricing.

About Husher

Husher is a private, non-custodial crypto exchange designed for instant crypto swaps. Supporting major cryptocurrencies including BTC, ETH, SOL, and USDT, the platform provides no-KYC trading, private-by-default transactions, deep liquidity routing, and industry-leading execution speeds.In 2026 benchmark testing, Husher achieved 2-second settlement and 0.34% all-in fees, combining no-KYC access, non-custodial security, and private-by-default execution across BTC, ETH, SOL, USDT, and more.

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Media Contact:

John Stead

Public@husher.io

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