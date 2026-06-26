Stonewall Capital Strengthens Client Fund Access Across Key African Markets

Johannesburg, South Africa, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonewall Capital has highlighted its continued focus on reliable client fund access across several African markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, and Kenya.

As online trading participation continues to grow across Africa, traders are increasingly looking for platforms that provide not only access to global financial markets, but also clear account procedures, responsive support, and efficient access to available funds.

Stonewall Capital said that supporting smooth withdrawal processes remains an important part of its client service approach. The company noted that withdrawals are a normal part of account management, allowing clients to access available balances after trading activity, subject to account verification, payment provider requirements, local banking systems, and applicable compliance checks.

Supporting Traders Across Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, and Kenya

Across Africa, the growth of digital payments, wider internet access, and increasing financial market awareness have contributed to greater participation in online trading. In this environment, traders are placing more value on platforms that combine market access with operational reliability.

Stonewall Capital said its focus is to provide clients with transparent account procedures, accessible customer support, and reliable payment processing across its supported markets.

A representative from Stonewall Capital, Jade Miran commented: “Access to available funds is an important part of the client experience. Our focus is to provide clear procedures, responsive support, and reliable account services so that clients can manage their trading activity with greater confidence.”

The company continues to develop its operational infrastructure to support client account activity, payment processing, and access to a wide range of financial instruments. Stonewall Capital provides access to forex, commodities, indices, stocks, subject to availability, client eligibility, and applicable regulations.

Additional information about Stonewall Capital’s services can be found by visiting:

https://stonewall.capital/en

About Stonewall Capital

Stonewall Capital is a product of FINDEXA ADVISORY (PTY) LTD, an authorized Financial Services Provider licensed and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, FSCA, in South Africa under FSP No. 52500.

The company provides access to global financial markets through technology-driven trading solutions and client-focused services. Stonewall Capital serves traders across multiple international markets, including Nigeria, Ghana, Botswana, and Kenya, with a focus on account services, client support, and payment processing.

Website: https://stonewall.capital/en

Risk Warning

Trading in financial instruments involves significant risk and may result in the loss of some or all invested capital. Trading may not be suitable for all investors. Clients should carefully consider their investment objectives, financial situation, level of experience, and risk tolerance before engaging in trading activity.

The information in this announcement is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial advice, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Past activity, including withdrawals, does not guarantee future performance, returns, profits, or withdrawal outcomes. Clients should seek independent professional advice where appropriate.





Attachment