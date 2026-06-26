EGIDE - Annual results at December 31, 2025

, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bollène, France, June 26, 2026 – 8:00am (CET)

Press Release

Annual results at December 31, 2025

EBITDA BACK IN POSITIVE TERRITORY, THE STRATEGIC REFOCUSING DRIVE CONTINUES

Consolidated revenue: €31.3m , up 4%

, up 4% Consolidated EBITDA: +€0.7m (vs -€0.4m in 2024)

(vs -€0.4m in 2024) Net profit, Group share: -€3.1m, impacted by Santier

impacted by Santier Improvement in WCR: 36 days of revenue (vs 62 days in 2024)

(vs 62 days in 2024) Reduction in net financial debt: €5.4m (vs €7.5m in 2024)

(vs €7.5m in 2024) US operations consolidated at the Cambridge site (MD, USA)

Bertrand Marty appointed as Group CFO





Egide Group (Euronext Growth Paris™- ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID), a worldwide provider of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components, has published its annual consolidated results for 2025. The Group’s consolidated revenue rose by 4% year-on-year to €31.34m and its EBITDA returned to positive territory at €0.70m versus a negative -€0.45m last year.

“2025 proved to be a transformational year for Egide, with revenue growing, EBITDA moving back into positive territory and our operational discipline beginning to pay off. Conditions in our strategic markets were favorable, and we were thus able to continue refocusing our activities on critical applications and adapting our manufacturing resources in order to keep improving our competitive standing and pursuing our turnaround trajectory.”

Ignace Dupon, CEO of Egide Group

Egide Group’s Board of Directors convened on June 25, 2026 to review and approve the financial statements for 2025 in a session chaired by Philippe Bensussan and attended by the statutory auditors. Audit procedures for the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The statutory auditors’ report will be issued once the necessary procedures to publish the Annual Financial Report have been completed.

2025 ANNUAL RESULTS - KEY FINANCIAL INDICATORS

Consolidated statement of income at December 31, 2025

€m 2025 2024 Change REVENUE 31.34 30.01 +4% EBITDA (gross) 0.70 (0.45) +€1.1m OPERATING PROFIT / LOSS (2.04) (2.01) stable FINANCIAL INCOME / EXPENSE (1.07) (0.69) -€0.4m NET PROFIT, GROUP SHARE (3.11) (2.37) -€0.7m

The 2025 financial statements include Santier Inc. in the scope of consolidation. The San Diego site’s closure was announced after the end of the financial year and constitutes a 2026 event; consequently, no pro forma data are presented in the 2025 financial statements. For the record, the 2025 consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with ANC Regulation n° 2024-05 (French GAAP).

Annual consolidated revenue at December 31, 2025

Revenue (€m)



12/31/2025* 12/31/2024 Change Chg. at CER** €m % revenue €m % revenue €m % % Egide SA 16.50 53% 14.78 49% 1.72 12% 12% Egide USA 10.75 34% 8.30 28% 2.45 29% 35% Santier 4.09 13% 6.93 23% -2.84 -41% -38% Egide Group 31.34 100% 30.01 100% 1.33 4% 7%

**: at constant exchange rates

EBITDA by subsidiary at December 31, 2025

EBITDA

(€k)



12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Change €k €k €k Egide SA 1,262 473 789 Egide USA 1,132 (1,126) 2,258 Santier (1,672) 217 -1,889 Egide USA LLC (holding)* (21) (9) -12 Egide Group 701 (446) 1,147

*Egide USA LLC (holding) is the US holding company that owns Egide USA and Santier.

Its EBITDA solely reflects the entity’s overheads.

Assessment of operating performance

The Group’s consolidated revenue increased by 4% year-on-year to €31.3m in 2025. The growth drivers were Egide SA (+€1.7m vs 2024 / +12%) and Egide USA (+€2.5m vs 2024 / +30%), whereas Santier experienced a steep drop in activity (-€2.8m / -41%) after several high value-added programs with top-tier customers in the USA and Asia were discontinued.

Group EBITDA came out positive at +€0.7m in 2025, which is +€1.1m higher than in 2024. This was thanks to far stronger performances from Egide SA (EBITDA €1.26m) and Egide USA (€1.1m) than in 2024, although these did not fully offset the negative EBITDA generated by Santier (-€1.7m) following a downturn in its activity.

Financial expense amounted to -€1.1m in 2025, consisting mainly of interest expenses (€0.6m) and provisions for foreign exchange risk (€0.5m). The net loss amounted to -€3.1m (versus -€2.4m in 2024) due to a negative contribution from Santier and an unfavorable financial result, despite a stronger operating performance.

Financial structure and consolidated balance sheet at December 31, 2025

Assets (€k) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Shareholders’ equity & Liabilities (€k) 12/31/2025 12/31/2024 Non-current assets 6,543 8,213 Shareholders’ equity 3,247 6,152 Intangible assets 3 5 Share capital 9,812 9,800 Property, plant and equipment 6,068 7,632 Additional paid-in capital 1,116 1,115 Financial assets 473 576 Reserves (4,571) (2,387) Net profit (Group share) (3,109) (2,375) Current assets 13,647 15,987 Other shareholders’ equity 395 459 Inventory and work in progress 6,242 8,044 Provisions 1,480 541 Trade receivables and related accounts 2,642 3,081 Current liabilities 15,067 17,047 Other receivables and adj. accounts 2,780 3,014 Financial liabilities 7,397 9,357 Cash & cash equivalents 1,983 1,848 Trade payables 5,793 5,991 Other payables and adj. accounts 1,878 1,698 Total assets 20,191 24,199 Total liabilities 20,191 24,199

The total balance sheet amounted to €20.2m at December 31, 2025 versus €24.2m in 2024. It decreased primarily because of a decline in current assets, itself a result of a reduction in inventory and work in progress and in trade receivables, as well as in property, plant and equipment owing to their depreciation.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2025 totaled €3.25m after factoring in the loss generated in 2025. Provisions increased to €1.48m (versus €0.54m), mostly due to the recognition of a provision for foreign exchange losses and an increase in provisions for contingencies.

The Group’s working capital requirement improved significantly, from €5.1m (62 days of annual revenue) at December 31, 2024 to €3.1m (36 days of annual revenue) at December 31, 2025, thanks to better inventory management and fewer trade receivables.

Net financial debt fell significantly as a result, from €7.5m at December 31, 2024 to €5.4m at December 31, 2025.

Subsequent events

Consolidation of US operations

On March 20, 2026, the Group announced that it was consolidating its US manufacturing operations at its Egide USA site (Cambridge, Maryland), involving the closure of the Santier site (San Diego, California) and the gradual transfer of corresponding activities to Egide USA.

This decision was taken as part of the Group’s strategy aimed at refocusing its efforts on its core business (hermetic packages and interconnection solutions), streamlining the Group’s US manufacturing operations, and enhancing both its competitiveness and its operating performance.

The transition is making gradual headway, in coordination with the customers concerned, so as to ensure service continuity.

Production at the San Diego site ceased at the end of April 2026. The site’s closure will take effect during the summer of 2026 following a number of operations, including cleaning operations.

Geopolitical situation in the Middle East

The Group is keeping a close eye on geopolitical developments in the Middle East as the situation could potentially affect the economic climate, market conditions and, more generally, economic activity in certain countries or business activity at certain customers exposed to events in the region.

Appointment of Bertrand Marty as Group CFO

Egide Group announces that Bertrand Marty has been appointed as Group Chief Financial Officer. The appointment is part of an effort to reinforce the Group’s organizational structure and drive its transformation.

Bertrand Marty boasts 25 years of experience in financial management, management accounting and auditing, which he acquired in various international, multi-site and multi-cultural industrial environments.

He held a number of financial management positions at Eramet, notably as Financial Controller and as a member of Erasteel’s executive committee. Prior to this he was CFO at Valeo India (VSS) and also at PWC Africa, where he acquired considerable expertise in financial planning, transformation and project management for complex industrial projects.

OUTLOOK

The Group continues to refocus on its strategic markets, namely defense and aerospace, and on highly technical applications, including thermal imaging which is a structural driver of its business development.

Today’s economic climate is one of prevailing geopolitical strains and Europewide efforts to bolster sovereignty policies, propelling the defense industry and underpinning the Group’s activity.

The Group intends to continue growing its business and gradually develop a more resilient business model on the back of its diversified customer and product portfolios as well as its positioning in critical applications.

Having streamlined its US manufacturing set-up, by closing down the Santier site and consolidating its operations at the Egide USA site in Cambridge, its operating and financial performances alike should gradually improve.

FURTHER INFORMATION

Shareholders will be able to access the 2025 Annual Financial Report as from June 30, 2026. Subsequent to this publication, the Group will also provide an update on its position under the penalty bench mechanism.

2026 FINANCIAL CALENDAR

Information Date Availability of the 2025 Annual Financial Report June 30, 2026 Annual General Meeting September 10, 2026 2026 half-year revenue July 27, 2026 (before trading) 2026 half-year results October 19, 2026 (before trading)

About Egide - Keep up to date with all the Group’s news online: www.egide-group.com and LinkedIn

Egide is a group with an international dimension, specialized in the manufacture of hermetic packages and interconnection solutions for sensitive electronic components. It operates in cutting-edge markets with high technological barriers to entry in all critical industry segments (thermal imaging, optronics, high-frequency, power units, etc.). Egide is the only pure player in this market niche with manufacturing bases in France and the United States.

Egide is listed on Euronext Growth Paris™ - ISIN: FR0000072373 - Ticker: ALGID

CONTACTS

EGIDE GROUP

Finance and Investor Relations Department: Bertrand Marty - infofi@fr.egide-group.com

Forward-looking statements

Some of the information contained in this press release consists of forward-looking statements that are not guarantees of future performance but based on opinions, forecasts and current assumptions, including but not limited to assumptions about Egide Group’s current and future strategy and about the environment in which it operates. They involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Group’s actual results, performance or achievements, or the results of the sector or other events, to differ from those described or projected in these forward-looking statements. Said risks and uncertainties include those featured and detailed in Chapter 3 “Analyse des principaux risques” of the 2025 Annual Financial Report (French version only) which will be available on the Group’s website. Forward-looking statements are provided solely at the date of this press release.

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