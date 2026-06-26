[Latest] Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size/Share Worth USD 8.94 Billion by 2035 at a 15.2% CAGR: Healthcare Foresights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth Rate, Value, SWOT Analysis)

Austin, TX, USA, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthcare Foresights has published a new research report titled “In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software/Platforms (PBPK Modeling Software, Mechanistic Simulation Platforms, Virtual Patient Tools, Digital Twin Platforms), Services (M&S Consulting, Regulatory Submission Support, Model Development, Training), Other Components (Data Infrastructure, Validation Tools, HPC Cloud Computing)), By Simulation Type (Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling, Mechanistic Modeling & Simulation (Disease Progression Models, Systems Pharmacology), Population PK/PD Modeling (Mixed Effects Modeling, NONMEM), Agent-Based Modeling (Immune System Simulation, Tumor Microenvironment), Finite Element Analysis & Computational Fluid Dynamics (Device Testing), Other Simulation Types (Molecular Dynamics, Quantum Mechanics, Stochastic Modeling)), By Application (Drug Development & Discovery (Dose Selection, DDI, Special Populations, Rare Disease), Medical Device Testing (Structural Analysis, Hemodynamics, EMI, Biocompatibility), Regulatory Submissions (NDA/BLA, PMA, 510(k), Pediatric Studies), Clinical Trial Optimization (Protocol Design, Sample Size, Adaptive Trials), Biomarker & Endpoint Development, Other Applications (Toxicology, Formulation Development, CMC)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Regulatory Agencies (FDA, EMA, PMDA Internal Use), Academic & Research Institutes, Other End-Users (Defense, Nutraceutical, Veterinary)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” in its research database.

According to the latest research study, the global In Silico Clinical Trials Market size and share was valued at approximately USD 1.84 billion in 2025, is expected to reach USD 2.18 billion in 2026, and is projected to grow to around USD 8.94 billion by 2035, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 15.2% during the forecast period from 2026 to 2035.

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In Silico Clinical Trials Market Revenue and Trends

Computational modeling, simulation platforms, digital twins, and virtual patient populations are some of the in silico clinical trials in the global market that can be used to predict the efficacy, safety, pharmacokinetics, device, and trial outcomes of drugs, medical devices, biologics, and precision medicine, thereby reducing or replacing traditional human and animal trials.

The market of in silico clinical trials is expanding and is boosted by increasing R&D expenses and failure rates in traditional clinical trials, regulatory support of model-driven drug development and simulation data, adoption of AI, machine learning, and high-performance computing, faster time-to-market requirements, ethical issues related to animal testing, and a growing array of applications in oncology, rare diseases, and personalized therapy worldwide.

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What are the factors that significantly contribute to the growth of the in silico clinical trials market?

The increasing need to find an alternative to traditional clinical trials with too high failure rates (over 90 percent) in the late stages and too high costs (billions of dollars) has driven the use of in silico methods which can cut down development times by 30-50% and reduce costs considerably by virtual testing and protocol optimization. Computational evidence is increasingly accepted by regulatory authorities such as the FDA and EMA to substitute or complement animal testing to support dosing, endpoints and approvals particularly of biologics and complex devices.

Technological advances have provided high-tech digital twins, physiologically grounded pharmacokinetic (PBPK) models, AI-trained virtual populations, hybrid real-world/in silico architecture, and cloud-computation/GPU-based simulations, which have enhanced predictive capability, can process multi-omics data, and can provide patient-specific predictions. Other causes of movement are pressure to seek ethical alternatives to animal testing, increasing interest in precision medicine in high-variability indications such as oncology and neurology, explosive growth in accessible biomedical data, public-private collaborations and government funding of digital innovation in life sciences both in developed and emerging markets.

(A free sample of the In Silico Clinical Trials report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

The updated report for 2026 includes an introduction, an overview, and an in-depth industry analysis.

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2026

Includes updated tables and figures.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

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Segment Insight

By Product Type

Products, software solutions, and platforms constituted the largest portion of the in silico clinical trials market by 2025, with a need to generate end-to-end in silico testing on drug candidates, dosage regimens, and medical devices. They are used in preclinical optimization, Phase I-II bridging, and regulatory submissions and have highly grown due to advances in constraint-based models, multi-scale simulations, and user-friendly interfaces which are becoming common among pharma, biotech and device developers.

By Distribution Channel

The direct sales by platform providers and special vendors represent the biggest market share, and it is the main source of enterprise licenses, custom model creation, validation services, regulatory advisory, and cloud access. The channels provide experienced support, data integration, API connections, and compliance advice to pharmaceutical companies, medical equipment companies, CROs, and research institutions with high-stakes, computationally intensive virtual clinical trials and are therefore the choice in regulated development settings.

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Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the In Silico Clinical Trials market, and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the In Silico Clinical Trials market forward?

What are the In Silico Clinical Trials Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the In Silico Clinical Trials Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do key players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the In Silico Clinical Trials market sample report and company profiles?

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Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2026−2035

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

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Regional Insights

The concentration of large pharmaceutical and medical device firms, well-developed regulatory systems conducive to modeling and simulation (FDA pilots and guidance), heavy investment in AI/digital health ventures and R&D, strong academic partnerships, and high-performance computing infrastructure all contribute to the market in silico clinical trials market being dominated by North America. The area enjoys an advantage of early adoption, well-built validation pathways, and in silico evidence acceptance in approvals.

In the meantime, the Asia Pacific market has shown the most rapid growth in in silico clinical trials market due to aggressive national AI and digital health policies (particularly in China, India, Japan, and South Korea), rising pharma/biotech research and manufacturing hubs, exploding investments in computational biology, exploding AI research ecosystems, and government-funded initiatives on the development of innovative drugs/devices. Countries such as China and India are increasingly adopting cost-effective in silico discovery of novel innovations at the local level, leading to expedited approvals and reduced dependence on foreign studies, supported by vast patient volumes, collaborations with international entities, and a focus on accuracy and affordable treatments.

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Browse the full “In Silico Clinical Trials Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Software/Platforms (PBPK Modeling Software, Mechanistic Simulation Platforms, Virtual Patient Tools, Digital Twin Platforms), Services (M&S Consulting, Regulatory Submission Support, Model Development, Training), Other Components (Data Infrastructure, Validation Tools, HPC Cloud Computing)), By Simulation Type (Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling, Mechanistic Modeling & Simulation (Disease Progression Models, Systems Pharmacology), Population PK/PD Modeling (Mixed Effects Modeling, NONMEM), Agent-Based Modeling (Immune System Simulation, Tumor Microenvironment), Finite Element Analysis & Computational Fluid Dynamics (Device Testing), Other Simulation Types (Molecular Dynamics, Quantum Mechanics, Stochastic Modeling)), By Application (Drug Development & Discovery (Dose Selection, DDI, Special Populations, Rare Disease), Medical Device Testing (Structural Analysis, Hemodynamics, EMI, Biocompatibility), Regulatory Submissions (NDA/BLA, PMA, 510(k), Pediatric Studies), Clinical Trial Optimization (Protocol Design, Sample Size, Adaptive Trials), Biomarker & Endpoint Development, Other Applications (Toxicology, Formulation Development, CMC)), By End-User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Medical Device Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROs), Regulatory Agencies (FDA, EMA, PMDA Internal Use), Academic & Research Institutes, Other End-Users (Defense, Nutraceutical, Veterinary)), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2026 – 2035” Report at https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/in-silico-clinical-trials-market

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2026 USD 2.18 billion Projected Market Size in 2035 USD 8.94 billion Market Size in 2025 USD 1.84 billion CAGR Growth Rate 15.2% CAGR Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Key Segment By Component, Simulation Type, Application, End-User and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Recent Developments

In February 2026: Insilico Medicine has enhanced its in silico platform with superior digital twins in oncology and fibrosis programs, showing rapid candidate identification and better predictive capabilities in virtual patient cohorts.

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List of the prominent players in the In Silico Clinical Trials Market:

Certara Inc.

Simulations Plus Inc.

Dassault Systèmes SE (SIMULIA/BIOVIA)

Ansys Inc.

Medidata Solutions (Dassault Systèmes)

Insilico Medicine Ltd.

Unlearn.AI Inc.

Applied BioMath LLC

Rosa & Co. LLC

Entelos Inc.

Pharsight Corporation (Certara)

Others

The In Silico Clinical Trials Market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Software/Platforms (PBPK Modeling Software, Mechanistic Simulation Platforms, Virtual Patient Tools, Digital Twin Platforms)

Services (M&S Consulting, Regulatory Submission Support, Model Development, Training)

Other Components (Data Infrastructure, Validation Tools, HPC Cloud Computing)

By Simulation Type

Physiologically Based Pharmacokinetic (PBPK) Modeling

Mechanistic Modeling & Simulation (Disease Progression Models, Systems Pharmacology)

Population PK/PD Modeling (Mixed Effects Modeling, NONMEM)

Agent-Based Modeling (Immune System Simulation, Tumor Microenvironment)

Finite Element Analysis & Computational Fluid Dynamics (Device Testing)

Other Simulation Types (Molecular Dynamics, Quantum Mechanics, Stochastic Modeling)

By Application

Drug Development & Discovery (Dose Selection, DDI, Special Populations, Rare Disease)

Medical Device Testing (Structural Analysis, Hemodynamics, EMI, Biocompatibility)

Regulatory Submissions (NDA/BLA, PMA, 510(k), Pediatric Studies)

Clinical Trial Optimization (Protocol Design, Sample Size, Adaptive Trials)

Biomarker & Endpoint Development

Other Applications (Toxicology, Formulation Development, CMC)

By End-User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Regulatory Agencies (FDA, EMA, PMDA Internal Use)

Academic & Research Institutes

Other End-Users (Defense, Nutraceutical, Veterinary)

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/in-silico-clinical-trials-market

Regional Coverage:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

New Zealand

Australia

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This In Silico Clinical Trials Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This In Silico Clinical Trials Market? What are the company profiles, product information, and contact details for these key players?

What Was the Global Market Status of the In Silico Clinical Trials Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost, and PROFIT of the In Silico Clinical Trials Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the In Silico Clinical Trials Industry? What's the market's competition in this industry, both company-wise and country-wise? What's Market Analysis of In Silico Clinical Trials Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global In Silico Clinical Trials Industry Considering Capacity, Production, and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply, and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What is a In Silico Clinical Trials market chain analysis of upstream raw materials and downstream industries?

What is the economic impact on the In Silico Clinical Trials industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the In Silico Clinical Trials Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for In Silico Clinical Trials Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global In Silico Clinical Trials Market @ https://www.healthcareforesights.com/reports/in-silico-clinical-trials-market

Reasons to Purchase In Silico Clinical Trials Market Report

In Silico Clinical Trials Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

In Silico Clinical Trials The Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

In Silico Clinical Trials Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprise a company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

Recent developments, including growth opportunities and drivers, as well as challenges and restraints in both emerging and developed regions, shape the industry's current and future market outlook.

In Silico Clinical Trials Market: Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and offers an overview of the market through the value chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global In Silico Clinical Trials market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established leaders drive market growth.

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What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide In Silico Clinical Trials market analysis.

The report covers the competitive environment of current and potential participants in the In Silico Clinical Trials market, along with their strategic product development ambitions.

This study conducts a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the In Silico Clinical Trials market based on the component, application, and industry vertical. Additionally, the report provides comparable data for the key regions.

The report provides actual market sizes and forecasts for each segment mentioned above.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide In Silico Clinical Trials market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the In Silico Clinical Trials industry.

Managers in the In Silico Clinical Trials sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide In Silico Clinical Trials market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in In Silico Clinical Trials products' market trends.

Analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations seek market insights to develop plans.

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