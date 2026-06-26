Observability Tools and Platforms Market Size to Surpass $9.07 Billion by 2035 as Cloud-Native Infrastructure and AI-Powered Monitoring Drive Adoption | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Observability Tools and Platforms Market was valued at USD 3.14 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 9.07 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.21% over the forecast period.

The increasing complexity of today’s IT environments, such as cloud-native applications, microservice architectures, and hybrid clouds, is driving the market for observability tools and platforms that need real-time visibility into application, infrastructure, and network performance. Increasing digital transformation initiatives in various industries are pushing the adoption of observability solutions that offer monitoring, logging, tracing and analytics capabilities.





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Segmentation Analysis

By Component

Solutions dominated the observability tools and platforms market with a share of around 69% in 2025, driven by centralised telemetry ingestion, AI-powered anomaly detection, and signal correlation capabilities that serve as the operational backbone of enterprise IT performance management for cloud-native Kubernetes and microservices deployments. Services is the fastest growing segment at around 12.75% CAGR, as the growing complexity of integrating observability platforms into existing ITSM processes, CI/CD pipelines and incident management workflows lead to growing professional services engagement across enterprise implementation programmes.

By Deployment

The cloud deployment segment accounted for the largest share of 65% in 2025, as it provides automatic scaling to handle high-volume telemetry processing, simple API integration with AWS CloudWatch, Azure Monitor, and Google Cloud Operations Suite, and subscription economics models in which cost scales with organisation size. On-premises is the fastest growing deployment type at 12.58% CAGR as financial sector data governance requirements, government and defence security classifications and industrial OT monitoring latency requirements create structured demand for self-hosted observability that cloud-based offerings can’t meet.

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises, holding about a 68% share in 2025, dominated the market, driven by extensive distributed application portfolios, multi-cloud IT infrastructure, and SLA penalty exposure leading to above-average motivation to invest in comprehensive observability monitoring solutions across enterprise technology stacks. The SMEs segment is the fastest growing, as cloud observability platforms priced per-host or per-user, growing awareness of digital business downtime and observability-as-a-service ecosystem growth enable first-time structured investment in organised performance monitoring beyond basic infrastructure checking.

By Vertical

The IT and Telecommunications sector will lead the observability tools and platforms market in 2025 as it is developing and using the largest volume of cloud-native microservices infrastructure which leads to the highest observability instrumentation needs per company. Healthcare and Life Sciences is the fastest growing vertical driven by digital health platform growth, AI clinical decision support application performance reliability requirements critical to patient safety and electronic health records uptime mandates that make observability investment clinically essential.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global observability tools and platforms market in 2025, due to the highest enterprise cloud adoption rate, commercial headquarters of Datadog, Dynatrace, New Relic, Splunk, and Grafana Labs, and the most advanced DevOps engineering environment standardising SLO-based reliability engineering that motivates observability investment. Thanks to massive investments in enterprise software development and cloud infrastructure, the US accounts for some 87.4% of North American revenues.

The U.S. Observability Tools and Platforms Market was valued at approximately USD 0.89 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 2.37 Billion by 2035, at a CAGR of around 11.20%. The U.S. is well ahead in the scale of cloud migration, the adoption of Kubernetes and microservice architectures that create observability challenges that legacy monitoring tools can’t meet, the DevSecOps movement that puts the onus of reliability on engineering teams, and the IT modernisation projects of federal agencies that create a structured government procurement incentive.

The Europe Observability Tools and Platforms Market was valued at approximately USD 1.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 4.21 Billion by 2035 with a CAGR of approximately 14.15%. Europe is a compliance-led observability market, where GDPR data processing transparency requirements, NIS2 directive IT system availability mandates for essential organisations, and DORA financial industry IT risk management requirements, create structured procurement motivation.

The Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing regional observability platform market, driven by cloud-native development practices in China's technology sector, DevOps practices in India's rapidly growing IT services sector, enterprise IT modernisation in Japan, and digital transformation initiatives in South Korea's technology manufacturing. In terms of scale of cloud infrastructure investment and adoption of microservices architecture, China accounts for around 44.8% of the Asia Pacific revenue.

Key Players:

Datadog Inc.

Dynatrace LLC

New Relic Inc.

Splunk Inc. (Cisco)

Grafana Labs

Elastic NV

Honeycomb.io Inc.

Lightstep Inc. (ServiceNow)

AppDynamics LLC (Cisco)

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation (Azure Monitor)

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Google LLC (Cloud Operations Suite)

Sumo Logic Inc.

Instana Inc. (IBM)

Cribl Inc.

Chronosphere Inc.

Coralogix Ltd.

Logz.io Inc.

SolarWinds Corporation

Recent Developments:

2024: Datadog launched AI Observability with LLM monitoring capabilities covering token consumption, latency tracking, and prompt performance analytics, extending full-stack observability to generative AI application performance management.

2024: Dynatrace released Davis AI enhancements with expanded causal AI capabilities providing automated root cause determination across infrastructure, application, and business events, reducing mean time to resolution for complex multi-layer performance incidents.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Observability Platform Adoption & Enterprise IT Monitoring Workflow Analysis – helps you understand platform adoption patterns across IT and telecom, financial services and on-premises enterprise observability monitoring environments globally.

– helps you understand platform adoption patterns across IT and telecom, financial services and on-premises enterprise observability monitoring environments globally. AI-Driven Monitoring & Anomaly Detection Performance Benchmarks – helps you evaluate advancements in causal AI root cause determination accuracy and mean time to resolution improvement across competing observability tools and platform offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in causal AI root cause determination accuracy and mean time to resolution improvement across competing observability tools and platform offerings. Cloud & On-Premises Deployment Technology Metrics – helps you assess the commercial and compliance advantages of cloud-based SaaS and cloud-native enterprise application environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and compliance advantages of cloud-based SaaS and cloud-native enterprise application environments. Devops, SRE & Cloud-Native Architecture Demand Insights – helps you identify opportunities related to Kubernetes orchestration observability and FinOps cost observability convergence driving above-baseline enterprise investment in observability platforms.

– helps you identify opportunities related to Kubernetes orchestration observability and FinOps cost observability convergence driving above-baseline enterprise investment in observability platforms. Enterprise It Investment & Digital Transformation Tracker – helps you uncover trends in cloud migration observability spending and DevSecOps engineering culture development influencing competitive dynamics across the global observability tools and platforms market.

– helps you uncover trends in cloud migration observability spending and DevSecOps engineering culture development influencing competitive dynamics across the global observability tools and platforms market. Opentelemetry & Next-Generation Observability Innovation Analysis – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from OpenTelemetry vendor-neutral instrumentation standardization and future AI-driven observability technologies transforming enterprise IT performance management capability globally.

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