Cleaning Robot Market Size to Worth $82.81 Billion by 2035 | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cleaning Robot Market Size & Growth Outlook:

As per the SNS Insider, “The global Cleaning Robot Market Size was valued at USD 17.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 82.81 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 16.71% during the forecast period 2026–2035.”

Rising Smart Home Adoption and AI-Enabled Robotics Technologies Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The rapid growth of smart home ecosystems and connected consumer appliances is significantly increasing demand for robotic cleaning technologies worldwide. Consumers are increasingly adopting AI-powered robotic vacuum cleaners equipped with LiDAR navigation, intelligent mapping, automated charging, and real-time sensing technologies to improve convenience and operational efficiency. Simultaneously, commercial facilities are deploying robotic cleaning systems to enhance labor productivity and reduce operational costs. Continuous advancements in machine learning, autonomous sensing, and navigation technologies continue to strengthen the long-term growth outlook for the market.

Cleaning Robot Market Size and Growth:

Market Size in 2025 : 17.68 Billion

: 17.68 Billion Market Size by 2035 : 82.81 Billion

: 82.81 Billion CAGR : 16.71% during 2026–2035

: 16.71% during 2026–2035 Base Year : 2025

: 2025 Forecast Period : 2026–2035

: 2026–2035 Historical Data: 2022–2024

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

iRobot Corporation

Ecovacs Robotics Co., Ltd.

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics Inc.

Xiaomi Corporation

Panasonic Holdings Corporation

Dyson Limited

SharkNinja Inc.

Roborock Technology Co., Ltd.

Nilfisk Group

Kärcher International

Tennant Company

SoftBank Robotics Group Corp.

Avidbots Corp.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG

Miele & Cie. KG

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd.

Eureka Forbes Ltd.

BISSELL Inc.

Cleaning Robot Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product Type (Floor Cleaning Robots (Vacuum & Mop), Window Cleaning Robots, Commercial & Industrial Cleaning Robots)

• By Technology (LiDAR Navigation, Vision-Based Navigation, AI & Sensor Fusion Navigation)

• By End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Product Type

Floor Cleaning Robots (Vacuum & Mop) segment was the market leader of Cleaning Robot Market in 2025, contributing around 62.00% of the market revenue share due to rising demand from customers across the globe for automated cleaning robots for their floor. Commercial & Industrial Cleaning Robots segment is estimated to experience high growth in the forecasted period with CAGR of 19.81% due to rising automation in warehouses, airports, hospitals, retail complexes, and hospitality establishments.

By Technology

LiDAR Navigation held the biggest share of about 44.00% in 2025 owing to its high level of accuracy and efficiency in spatial mapping and navigation in complicated indoor spaces. Increasing incorporation of LiDAR-based SLAM technology into expensive robotic vacuum cleaners is further expected to drive the growth of the segment. The AI & Sensor Fusion Navigation segment is likely to witness the highest rate of growth over the forecast period at a CAGR of 20.91% driven by the rising usage of AI-based cameras, ultrasonic sensors, infrared sensing technology, and machine learning algorithm globally.

By End User

The Residential Segment accounted for more than 68.00% of the total market share in 2025 due to the rising penetration of smart home appliances, increase in disposable income, and the growing trend towards automated home cleaning. It is expected that the Commercial Segment will witness the fastest growth in the coming years, with a CAGR of 19.34%, on account of labor shortage, increasing automation, and rising use of robotic cleaners in hospitals, malls, offices, and hospitality institutions.

Regional Insights

In 2025, North America held the lead position in the global Cleaning Robot Market, holding a share of around 36.00%. High penetration rates in smart homes, strong purchasing power among consumers, along with the fast commercialization of advanced robots using artificial intelligence continues to aid market dominance. Increased use of navigation using LiDAR, cloud technology, and automation technologies further adds on to regional growth.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to hold the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Fast urbanization, increased adoption of smart devices, increase in middle-class population, and increased investments in manufacturing of robots in countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India are driving regional demand.

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Recent Developments:

2026 : iRobot Corporation introduced next-generation AI-enabled robotic vacuum systems integrated with precision mapping and advanced object recognition technologies.

: iRobot Corporation introduced next-generation AI-enabled robotic vacuum systems integrated with precision mapping and advanced object recognition technologies. 2026: Ecovacs Robotics expanded commercialization of autonomous commercial cleaning robots equipped with cloud-based fleet management and adaptive navigation capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Cleaning Robot Market Report (The USPs):

SMART HOME AUTOMATION & CONNECTED ECOSYSTEM ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption trends across AI-powered smart homes, connected appliances, voice-assisted automation platforms, and intelligent residential cleaning environments.

– helps you understand adoption trends across AI-powered smart homes, connected appliances, voice-assisted automation platforms, and intelligent residential cleaning environments. ROBOTIC NAVIGATION TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate LiDAR navigation, AI-powered sensor fusion, SLAM technologies, obstacle detection systems, and autonomous mobility innovations shaping cleaning robot performance.

– helps you evaluate LiDAR navigation, AI-powered sensor fusion, SLAM technologies, obstacle detection systems, and autonomous mobility innovations shaping cleaning robot performance. COMMERCIAL AUTOMATION & FACILITY MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you assess growth opportunities across hospitals, warehouses, airports, retail centers, hospitality facilities, and commercial building automation applications.

– helps you assess growth opportunities across hospitals, warehouses, airports, retail centers, hospitality facilities, and commercial building automation applications. CLOUD-CONNECTED ROBOTIC ECOSYSTEMS & FLEET MANAGEMENT TRACKER – helps you identify opportunities associated with cloud-based monitoring, predictive maintenance analytics, centralized fleet control, remote diagnostics, and intelligent route optimization technologies.

– helps you identify opportunities associated with cloud-based monitoring, predictive maintenance analytics, centralized fleet control, remote diagnostics, and intelligent route optimization technologies. AI-POWERED CLEANING INTELLIGENCE & AUTONOMOUS OPERATIONS ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover advancements in machine learning, adaptive navigation, environmental sensing, object recognition, and intelligent cleaning automation platforms.

– helps you uncover advancements in machine learning, adaptive navigation, environmental sensing, object recognition, and intelligent cleaning automation platforms. NEXT-GENERATION ROBOTIC CLEANING INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge future developments in autonomous cleaning systems, cloud-connected robotics, AI-driven decision-making, commercial automation ecosystems, and emerging robotic maintenance technologies through 2035.

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