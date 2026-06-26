Nematicides Market Size to Skyrocket USD 3.14 Billion by 2035 as Biological Solutions Gain Momentum | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Nematicides Market was valued at USD 2.07 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 3.14 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.27% during 2026–2035.

The worldwide nematicides market is growing at a commercially steady and structurally supported pace. Nematicides are chemicals and biological agents used for the control of plant-parasitic nematodes, tiny pests in the soil that attack roots, hinder water and nutrient absorption, increase vulnerability to disease, and decrease the quality and production of fruit and vegetables. Nematode damage is below ground, so farmers often do not realise the damage they have until it is too late and they have experienced significant losses. Therefore, management is key to prevention. The market covers soil fumigation products, non-fumigating chemical nematicides, seed treatment products, and biological solutions.





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Segmentation Analysis

By Type

Dominating the market are chemical nematicides that accounted for a share of about 72.5% in 2025, owing to their high efficacy, fast action and broad-spectrum control in major crop systems. Biological Nematicides 16.1% CAGR is the fastest growing segment due to regulatory restrictions on chemical fumigants and the growth of organic farming. Developments in microbial, fungal, botanical and RNAi-based nematicides are improving the commercial viability of biological nematicides.

By Chemical Type

Chemical nematicides, especially fumigants are expected to continue to be the dominant chemical nematicide sub-segment in 2025. This is due to broad spectrum soil sterilisation in high value crops like strawberries, tomatoes and ornamentals. This results in high per hectare returns which justify the treatment costs. Non-fumigants are the fastest growing segment as tighter regulations in California and Europe are pushing the transition to granular and liquid alternatives with fewer compliance restrictions.

By Mode of Application

Soil Dressing had the largest share of the Nematicides Market in 2025, with the largest overall consumption of active ingredient as it is broadcast widely across field and horticultural crops. Seed Treatment is the fastest growing application mode, driven by accurate delivery at germination, less chemical per hectare and easier handling vs soil application, and is attracting adoption from cost sensitive growers.

By Crop Type

The Fruits and Vegetables commanded a dominant share in the Nematicides Market with around 37.5% in 2025, owing to the continuous need for nematode control in high-value crops including tomatoes, potatoes, strawberries, and bananas. The fastest growing segment is Protected Cultivation and Greenhouse Crops, given the growing greenhouse farming that allows one to produce all year long and with higher value for the harvest, justifying intensive nematode management and increased use of inputs per hectare.

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Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share of the Nematicides Market in the world in 2025, accounting for around 38.5% share of the total revenue. The region is fortunate to have large scale high value horticultural crop production in California, Florida and North Carolina with intensive nematode management programmes requiring the highest per hectare nematicide investment of any major agricultural market worldwide.

The U.S. Nematicides Market size was valued at around USD 0.69 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach around USD 1.04 Billion by 2035 growing at a CAGR of around 4.18%. The US dominates North American revenues with large scale application of soil fumigants on high value crops in California and Florida.

The Europe Nematicides Market was valued at approximately USD 0.47 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 0.68 Billion by 2035, with a CAGR of approximately 3.75% during the forecast period. Europe had a significant global market share in 2025, with the Netherlands, Spain, Germany, France and Italy as major national markets, whose protected horticulture, vegetable production and potato cultivation generate technically sophisticated nematicide demand.

The Asia-Pacific market is the fastest growing regional Nematicides Market, driven by rapid expansion of high-value horticultural export production in China, India, Vietnam and Thailand, growing adoption of protected cultivation in China and South Korea and progressive regulatory infrastructure development enabling more systematic product registration and commercial distribution.

Rising Nematode Infestation Pressure and High-Value Horticultural Production Expansion Accelerate Market Growth

The use of nematicides has increased significantly with the increasing intensification of agricultural production systems and nematode infestation pressure in major crop production areas worldwide. The increased use of nematicides is driven by increased farming practices including continuous cultivation of nematode susceptible crops, the limited crop rotations and the need for yield protection to prevent root damage, optimise nutrient uptake and ensure productivity in field and horticultural crops. The increasing amount of high-value fruit and vegetable crops that are susceptible to nematode infections, combined with high profit margins, presents a greater incentive to invest in nematicides.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Nematicides Market Report:

BASF SE

Bayer AG

Syngenta AG (ChemChina)

Corteva Agriscience

FMC Corporation

UPL Ltd.

American Vanguard Corporation (AMVAC)

Nufarm Ltd.

Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd.

Certis Biologicals LLC

Valent BioSciences LLC

BioBest Group NV

Marrone Bio Innovations Inc.

Isagro SpA (Sumitomo Chemical)

Indigo Agriculture Inc.

Mycorrhizal Applications LLC

Crop Bioscience Solutions

Andermatt Biocontrol AG

Simbiose Agrotecnologia Biologica

Ishihara Sangyo Kaisha Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2025: American Vanguard Corporation entered a regional distribution deal with DPH Biologicals to expand its GreenSolutions biological product range including BellaTrove Companion Maxx, an EPA-certified bionematicide providing combined nematicidal and fungicidal activity for integrated crop protection programmes.

American Vanguard Corporation entered a regional distribution deal with DPH Biologicals to expand its GreenSolutions biological product range including BellaTrove Companion Maxx, an EPA-certified bionematicide providing combined nematicidal and fungicidal activity for integrated crop protection programmes. 2024: FMC Corporation partnered with Novonesis to boost its biological crop protection portfolio in Canada, including biological nematicide and biocontrol products serving the growing organic and sustainable agriculture market across North American production systems.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

NEMATICIDES UTILIZATION & CROP PROTECTION WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption patterns across fruits and vegetables, field crops, plantation crops and technology utilization across soil dressing, seed treatment, and fumigation nematicide delivery systems globally.

– helps you understand adoption patterns across fruits and vegetables, field crops, plantation crops and technology utilization across soil dressing, seed treatment, and fumigation nematicide delivery systems globally. CHEMICAL & BIOLOGICAL NEMATICIDE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in fumigant broad-spectrum efficacy, non-fumigant granular active ingredient performance and RNAi nematicide next-generation efficacy across competing nematicide type and formulation offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in fumigant broad-spectrum efficacy, non-fumigant granular active ingredient performance and RNAi nematicide next-generation efficacy across competing nematicide type and formulation offerings. SOIL DRESSING & SEED TREATMENT APPLICATION TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and protected cultivation nematode management procurement environments.

– helps you assess the commercial and protected cultivation nematode management procurement environments. HORTICULTURAL CROP & GREENHOUSE NEMATODE MANAGEMENT INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to strawberry fumigation programme transition and export horticulture quality-standard nematicide procurement driving above-baseline market growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to strawberry fumigation programme transition and export horticulture quality-standard nematicide procurement driving above-baseline market growth. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & BIOPESTICIDE REGISTRATION INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in EU pesticide active ingredient re-evaluation timelines and emerging market nematicide registration infrastructure development influencing competitive dynamics across the global nematicides market.

– helps you uncover trends in EU pesticide active ingredient re-evaluation timelines and emerging market nematicide registration infrastructure development influencing competitive dynamics across the global nematicides market. BIOLOGICAL NEMATICIDE INNOVATION & PRECISION SOIL NEMATOLOGY ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from microbial and fungi-based biological nematicide pipeline development and next-generation sustainable nematode management technologies transforming crop protection market capability globally.

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Nematicides Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 2.07 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 3.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.27% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Type (Chemical Nematicides, Biological Nematicides)

• By Chemical Type (Fumigants, Non-Fumigants)

• By Mode of Application (Soil Dressing, Seed Treatment, Drenching, Fumigation)

• By Crop Type (Field Crops, Fruits & Vegetables, Cereals & Grains, Protected Cultivation/Greenhouse Crops, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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