Propylene Carbonate Market Size to Surpass USD 802.86 Million by 2035 as EV Battery Demand Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Propylene Carbonate Market was valued at USD 445.65 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 802.86 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.05% during 2026–2035.

The global propylene carbonate market is experiencing healthy growth in terms of growth rate as well as commercial value. Propylene carbonate is a cyclic organic carbonate that can dissolve many organic and inorganic compounds such as lithium salts, polar polymers and refractory materials, and is derived from propylene oxide and carbon dioxide. It is vital in lithium-ion battery electrolytes, industrial coatings, adhesive formulations and pharmaceutical synthesis. The demand for lithium-ion batteries is increasing and PC plays an important role in their manufacture. stringent regulations on conventional solvents that emit VOCs and PC is a suitable green alternative for paints, coatings and cleaning products throughout the world, thereby driving the market for PC.

Market Size and Forecast

Market Size in 2026E: USD 472.59 Million

Market Size by 2035: USD 802.86 Million

CAGR: 6.05% from 2026 to 2035

Fastest Growing Region: North America

Largest Region: Asia Pacific





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Segmentation Analysis

By Application

Propylene Carbonate Market by Battery Electrolyte and Lithium-Ion Batteries segment to account for 42% of market share by 2025 owing to high lithium salts solubility, wide electrochemical stability and low melting point for EV performance in cold climate Solvent is the fastest growing application, driven by tighter REACH and EPA VOC regulations and PC’s ultra-low vapour pressure making it the preferred alternative to conventional solvents.

By Grade

The industrial grade commanded a major market share of about 55% in 2025 due to its cost-effective performance in solvent, coating and chemical synthesis applications, meeting the majority of industrial requirements. The fastest growing segment is Battery Grade, fueled by increasing EV battery production which needs ultra-high purity, very low metal contamination and low moisture, features not reliably available from industrial grade propylene carbonate at commercial scale.

By End User

Electronics and Battery Manufacturing led the market with a share of over 46% in 2025. This is due to the increasing lithium-ion battery production and rising EV demand across the major regions. Paints and Coatings is the fastest growing end-user segment. Tighter VOC regulations worldwide are driving the substitution of conventional solvents with low-VOC propylene carbonate in architectural, automotive and industrial coating applications.

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Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific dominated the global Propylene Carbonate Market in terms of revenue share in 2025. China represents around 54.6% of Asia Pacific revenues. Being the largest lithium ion battery producer in the world, the most commercially relevant market for solvent applications, and a base for domestic PC production capacity, China generates competitive pricing, maintaining commercial dominance in the region.

North America is the fastest growing region in the propylene carbonate market on the back of IRA domestic content incentives creating localisation of the EV battery supply chain, EPA VOC regulation driving solvent substitution, and growth of the pharmaceutical sector creating premium-grade procurement. The U.S. makes up about 87.4% of North American revenues through investment in domestic EV gigafactory that creates demand for battery-grade and Huntsman’s Jeffsol PC commercial battery-grade qualification to support the domestic supply capability.

The U.S. Propylene Carbonate Market size was valued at USD 85.68 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 154.35 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 6.07% during the forecast period. The United States is leading with EPA VOC regulations providing motivation for structured specification for PC adoption in coatings and cleaning, domestic EV battery gigafactory investment including Tesla’s Nevada facility, LG Energy Solution’s Michigan plant, and Panasonic’s Kansas facility creating growing battery-grade procurement, and IRA domestic content preference providing supply chain localisation motivation for U.S. battery manufacturers.

The Europe Propylene Carbonate Market was valued at USD 0.12 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.22 Billion by the end of 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.8 %. Europe is a commercially important market supported by domestic supply chain requirements of the EU Battery Regulation, VOC restrictions of the REACH regulation and BASF’s domestic production capacity at its Ludwigshafen facility creating structured institutional demand. BASF’s PC production, the low VOC solvent use in the advanced coatings industry and the procurement of electrolyte for the automotive battery manufacturing industry in Germany account for approximately 22.3% of European revenues.

EV Lithium-Ion Battery Demand and VOC Regulation Creating Dual Commercial Demand Vectors Accelerate Market Growth

Rising demand for lithium-ion batteries is the propylene carbonate market's most commercially certain primary growth driver. The extraordinary pace of global EV market adoption generating tens of millions of new EVs annually creates proportional battery manufacturing capacity whose electrolyte component creates structured battery-grade PC procurement. Each new gigafactory commissioned creates long-duration supply relationships scaling annual PC procurement with cell production output. Stricter EPA and EU REACH VOC regulations are driving independent demand for propylene carbonate by accelerating its adoption in coatings, cleaning, and chemical synthesis applications, supporting market growth beyond battery demand cycles.

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Major Players Analysis Listed in the Propylene Carbonate Market Report:

BASF SE

Huntsman Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Shandong Shida Shenghua Chemical Group

Dongying City Longxing Chemical Co., Ltd.

UBE Corporation

Tangshan Chenhong Industrial Co., Ltd.

Tokyo Chemical Industry Co., Ltd. (TCI)

Lonza Group AG

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Toagosei Co., Ltd.

Kowa Company Ltd.

Empower Materials Inc.

Shanghai Changsen Carbon-Tech Co., Ltd.

Oriental Union Chemical Corporation (OUCC)

Anhui Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Ruixing Chemical Group

Tianjin Grand Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Shandong Lixing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Recent Developments:

2026: LyondellBasell advanced carbon utilization and sustainable feedstock projects aligned with growing demand for environmentally responsible carbonate-based chemicals across industrial and battery electrolyte applications.

LyondellBasell advanced carbon utilization and sustainable feedstock projects aligned with growing demand for environmentally responsible carbonate-based chemicals across industrial and battery electrolyte applications. 2026: Kowa Company Ltd. enhanced supply capabilities for high-purity chemical intermediates serving pharmaceutical and specialty chemical markets requiring premium-grade propylene carbonate with defined impurity specifications.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PROPYLENE CARBONATE UTILIZATION & APPLICATION WORKFLOW ANALYSIS – helps you understand adoption patterns across lithium-ion battery electrolyte formulation and adhesive formulation environments across global chemical procurement channels.

– helps you understand adoption patterns across lithium-ion battery electrolyte formulation and adhesive formulation environments across global chemical procurement channels. BATTERY GRADE & INDUSTRIAL GRADE PERFORMANCE BENCHMARKS – helps you evaluate advancements in electrolyte-grade purity specifications, metal contamination control and VOC compliance regulatory advantage across competing propylene carbonate grade and supplier offerings.

– helps you evaluate advancements in electrolyte-grade purity specifications, metal contamination control and VOC compliance regulatory advantage across competing propylene carbonate grade and supplier offerings. EV BATTERY GIGAFACTORY & COATING VOC COMPLIANCE TECHNOLOGY METRICS – helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of battery-grade high-purity PC across EV electrolyte qualification programmes and pharmaceutical transdermal drug delivery carrier applications.

– helps you assess the commercial and regulatory advantages of battery-grade high-purity PC across EV electrolyte qualification programmes and pharmaceutical transdermal drug delivery carrier applications. LITHIUM-ION BATTERY & REGULATORY SOLVENT DEMAND INSIGHTS – helps you identify opportunities related to EV gigafactory battery-grade procurement expansion, and solid-state battery next-generation electrolyte research driving propylene carbonate demand growth.

– helps you identify opportunities related to EV gigafactory battery-grade procurement expansion, and solid-state battery next-generation electrolyte research driving propylene carbonate demand growth. FEEDSTOCK PRICING & REGULATORY COMPLIANCE INVESTMENT TRACKER – helps you uncover trends in propylene oxide price cycles and bio-based PC production pathway development influencing competitive dynamics and supplier positioning across the global propylene carbonate market.

– helps you uncover trends in propylene oxide price cycles and bio-based PC production pathway development influencing competitive dynamics and supplier positioning across the global propylene carbonate market. BIO-BASED PC & NEXT-GENERATION ELECTROLYTE INNOVATION ANALYSIS – helps you gauge opportunities emerging from CO₂ utilization bio-propylene carbonate production and future green chemistry production technologies transforming propylene carbonate market commercial positioning globally.

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Propylene Carbonate Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 445.65 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 802.86 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.05% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Application (Battery Electrolyte/Lithium-Ion Batteries, Solvent, Paints & Coatings, Adhesives & Sealants, Personal Care & Cosmetics, Pharmaceutical, Others)

• By Grade (Industrial Grade, Battery Grade/High Purity, Pharmaceutical Grade)

• By End User (Electronics & Battery Manufacturing, Paints & Coatings Industry, Pharmaceutical & Personal Care, Chemical Processing, Automotive) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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