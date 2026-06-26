Frontier Power Welcomes Provisional Assessment from Ofgem on Window 1 LDES Projects

LONDON, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Power UK, the long duration energy storage platform established as a joint venture between Frontier Power Ltd. and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), today welcomed Ofgem’s provisional assessment of projects submitted to the Window 1 Long Duration Electricity Storage (“LDES”) Cap and Floor scheme.

Ofgem’s provisional assessment indicates that at least one Frontier Power UK LDES project is expected to receive a minded-to award under the Cap and Floor framework. The assessment also ranks several other Vanadium Flow/Zinc Frontier projects highly among candidate projects.

Frontier Power UK remains confident in the quality and deliverability of its projects and looks forward to the next phase of the process. Frontier believes its Window 1 projects directly support the UK’s clean power and energy security goals, including the Government’s Clean Power 2030 mission. During the consultation period, Frontier will work constructively with Ofgem to demonstrate the value of its projects and support a robust final decision. Frontier is confident this engagement will lead to further projects being included in the final Window 1 awards.

Frontier Power UK will continue to develop projects submitted into the Cap and Floor process, alongside additional opportunities across its broader UK portfolio, to help meet the country’s growing need for flexible, resilient and secure power infrastructure. Following its acquisition of the Ayr and Busby projects from Apatura Energy, Frontier is progressing both sites, representing 350 MW / 2.8 GWh of additional long duration storage capacity. Both have received Gate 2 notifications and are expected to utilise Eos Z3 technology, providing a further near-term pathway for deployment of non-lithium long duration storage in the UK.

The Window 1 Cap and Floor process represents one part of Frontier Power UK’s broader effort to advance long duration energy storage in the UK. Frontier continues to believe LDES will be a critical component of the UK’s future power system, supporting power security, the integration of renewable generation, and growing electricity demand driven by electrification, data centres and load growth. Frontier Power UK looks forward to developing further projects across its UK portfolio with its technology partners, in support of Clean Power 2030 and the UK’s long-term energy security.

NOTES TO EDITORS

LDES refers to electricity storage assets – which include technologies such as flow batteries, pump storage hydro, and liquid air energy storage – that are capable of dispatching at full rated capacity continuously for 8 hours or more.

Frontier Power’s LDES assets include Zinc-Bromine batteries and Vanadium Flow batteries. These technologies offer significant advantages over lithium systems including: Competitive on costs over the lifecycle of the asset. 25 – 40 year asset life cycle compared with 15 – 20 years for lithium. Non-flammable technologies with improved safety characteristics. Up to 90% local supply chain potential. No reliance on Chinese lithium or rare earth minerals. Makes use of recycled components from decommissioned wind turbine blades; and batteries are easily recycled at end of life.

Frontier Power Limited is a UK energy infrastructure developer founded by former National Grid executives with over £30 billion of collective investment experience.

Cerberus is Frontier Power's investment and development partner for its LDES programme.

Frontier Power has submitted 16 projects into Ofgem's Window 1 Long Duration Electricity Storage cap and floor process, representing approximately 2.6GW of capacity.

At full scale, Frontier Power's programme could unlock around £5 billion of investment, support approximately 1,900 manufacturing jobs and a further 3,000 supply-chain jobs, while helping establish the UK as a European hub for LDES manufacturing.

Frontier Power's technology partners are Invinity (UK partner) and Eos (global partner).

Independent analysis indicates that LDES can reduce renewable curtailment, improve system flexibility and help lower long-term electricity system costs.

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5654 & Company

Hector Loughton (hector.loughton@5654.co.uk)