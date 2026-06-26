RESULT OF RIKSBANK AUCTIONS GOVERNMENT BONDS

|Auction date
|2026-06-26
|Loan
|3113
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009548704
|Maturity
|2027-12-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|800
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|7
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.990 %
|Lowest yield
|0.990 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.990 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00
|Auction date
|2026-06-26
|Loan
|3114
|Coupon
|0.125 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0013748258
|Maturity
|2030-06-01
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|200 +/- 200
|Total bid volume, SEK mln
|650
|Volume sold, SEK mln
|200
|Number of bids
|10
|Number of accepted bids
|3
|Average yield
|0.645 %
|Lowest yield
|0.630 %
|Highest accepted yield
|0.650 %
|% accepted at highest yield
|100.00