STARTRADER launches "STARTRADER-it," a tribute to "Dubai-it," turning ambition into achievement

Dubai, UAE, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STARTRADER takes Dubai's bias for action and makes it the standard it holds itself to across the brokerage industry.

STARTRADER today introduced "STARTRADER-it," its expression in financial services of Dubai-it, the philosophy His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum gave the city as a verb for turning ambition into action. In a city that has always traded, STARTRADER pointed to what it has built: a Capital Market Authority (CMA) license in the UAE, access to more than 1,000 CFD instruments, fully automated account opening, and a 280% year-on-year rise in new account openings in Q1 2026 alone. As His Highness described the standard: "We say what we do, and we do what we say."

Dubai has always been a city that trades. Centuries ago, merchants lined the Creek with pearls, gold, and spices, exchanging goods across the Gulf on nothing more than a handshake and a reputation built over generations. The commodity changed hands. Trust did not. That same instinct drives markets today, only the tools have transformed beyond recognition. Where merchants once weighed gold by hand, traders now execute positions in milliseconds. Where a dhow carries inventory across open water, a single app carries access to over 1,000 instruments across global markets. This is what it means to STARTRADER-it: to take Dubai's oldest instinct, the drive to trade, to move fast, to back yourself with something real, and bring it into the most sophisticated trading environment the city has ever seen, engineered for the speed and precision modern traders demand. STARTRADER does not just operate in this market; it reflects where Dubai's trading identity has arrived.

Built for this era and licensed in the UAE by the Capital Market Authority, while operating through regulated entities worldwide, STARTRADER has, since 2019, moved fast and stayed steady: a global team of approximately 1,000, more than 30 industry awards, and recognition in 2025 as Most Reputable Forex Broker at the Forex Expo Dubai, for Best Forex Trade Execution at the Wiki Finance Expo in Cyprus, and as Best Broker in Trading Technology at Wealth Expo Peru. Traders feel that record from the very first step, where account opening is fully automated, removing the friction and paperwork that once stood between a trader and their first position. It is Dubai-it made practical: efficiency built into the system and felt by the client, turning what used to take time into what happens now.

This is the foundation of the confidence traders place in STARTRADER, the idea the company anchored its brand earlier this year in a single line: Built on Trust. Driven by Growth.

That confidence matters more than ever as Dubai strengthens its standing as a global center for finance, and as competition among brokers shifts from who can offer market access to who can be trusted to deliver it. With more platforms and providers to choose from than ever, traders increasingly decide where to open an account, and whether to stay, on reliability and a proven record.

"Dubai did not build its reputation by talking about ambition. It built it by turning ambition into skylines, into trade routes, into one of the world's great financial centres. STARTRADER-it is our answer to that same call: show up, deliver, and let the record speak." - Peter Karsten, Chief Executive Officer, STARTRADER.

To Dubai-it is to turn commitment into visible action. As a reflection of that philosophy, to STARTRADER-it is to keep earning trust through every improvement, every delivered commitment, and every client experience.

About STARTRADER

STARTRADER is a global multi-asset broker empowering retail and institutional partners to access global markets through a range of platforms, including MetaTrader, STAR-APP, and STAR-COPY.

Regulated infive jurisdictions (CMA, ASIC, FSCA, FSA, and FSC), STARTRADER combines strong governance with a client-first approach, serving both retail clients and partners with a commitment to transparency, reliability, and long-term growth.





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