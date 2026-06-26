Practice Management System Market Size to Reach USD 37.64 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Practice Management System Market was valued at USD 14.91 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 37.64 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.62% during 2026–2035. Growing adoption of healthcare IT solutions, increasing demand for revenue cycle management automation, rising physician practice digitization, and integration of AI-powered administrative workflows are driving market expansion globally.





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Practice Management System Market Growth Driven by Healthcare Digitization and Revenue Cycle Automation

Structurally, the growth of the PMS market is driven by healthcare digitisation, increasing burden of chronic diseases and the need for coordinated treatment. Inefficiencies in scheduling and invoicing are driving providers to consider PMS implementation to improve throughput, eliminate claim denials and shorten receivables cycles. AI-driven revenue cycle automation is addressing human operations such as claim cleaning, denial prediction and automated appeals. Integration of value-based care analytics to measure quality and identify care gaps above average till 2035 also drives and sustains the demand.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

athenahealth Inc.

Epic Systems Corporation

Oracle Corporation

NextGen Healthcare Inc.

Henry Schein One

Tebra

AdvancedMD Inc.

Veradigm Inc.

Greenway Health LLC

Practice Fusion Inc.

Modernizing Medicine Inc.

CareCloud Inc.

Netsmart Technologies Inc.

WebPT Inc.

DrChrono Inc.

Therapy Brands LLC

ChiroTouch LLC

MedBridge Inc.

eClinicalWorks LLC

Advanced Data Systems Corporation (ADS)

Regional Insights:

North America accounted for the highest revenue share of the global practice management system market in 2025, owing to the most commercially advanced healthcare IT ecosystem, a comprehensive regulatory framework, and above-average physician practice IT spending. The U.S. accounts for around 87.4% of regional revenues with athenahealth, Epic, NextGen, Kareo, AdvancedMD and the commercial operations of Henry Schein One.

The U.S. Practice Management System Market size is expected to be worth USD 5.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 13.51 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.70%. Growth is fueled by regulatory compliance mandates including CMS MIPS/APM reporting, ONC interoperability standards and HIPAA security standards. Recent platform improvements, such as athenahealth’s AI-powered eligibility verification and automated prior authorisation tools, are merely a glimpse of the larger shift to intelligent, automation-based claims management systems.

The Europe Practice Management System Market is estimated at ~USD 3.92 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach ~USD 9.29 billion by 2035 (CAGR ~9.01%), driven by GDPR driven compliance requirements, digitisation of public healthcare and automation of private practice billing. Germany has a ~22.3% market share, thanks to the widespread adoption of GPs and the requirement for EHR integration by e-health laws, while the UK, France and the Netherlands are the main secondary markets, supported by NHS digitalisation and structured EU regulatory frameworks, as over 60% of large healthcare organisations are in the process of adopting integrated digital administration platforms.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market for PMS, driven by China’s hospital digitalisation programme, the rapidly growing private clinic sector in India, and growing physician practice digital infrastructure in South-east Asia. Regional revenues are driven by the demand for China’s hospital outpatient management system adoption and national health information platform integration, which accounts for about 44.8% of the total, while India’s rapidly growing private hospital and clinic sector and South Korea’s advanced healthcare digitalisation create substantial secondary market demand.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Delivery Mode, Web-Based Dominated the Market; Cloud SaaS Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Web delivery was standard by 2025, browser-based access meant no installation, and multi-location and remote administration were supported. Subscription pricing also encourages uptake by reducing upfront costs and promoting operating expenditure for smaller practices. The fastest growing segment is cloud-based SaaS. This is driven by centralised management across practice groups, stronger disaster recovery and scalable infrastructure. Cement consolidation and expansion continue to grow.

By Component, Software Dominated the Market; Services Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Software was the dominant segment with ~65% share in 2025 driven by its core role in scheduling, billing and revenue cycle management compounded by integrated EHR, eligibility verification and patient portal capabilities. The fastest growing segment is services, driven by the implementation complexity, the need for ongoing training, and the customisation requirements that scale with adoption and system upgrades.

By End User, Physician Back Office Dominated the Market; Pharmacies Segment to Witness Fastest CAGR Growth Globally

Physician back office and independent practices will lead the market with a ~45% share in 2025. This will be driven by broad-scale adoption across 800,000+ U.S. physician practices where revenue cycle efficiency is critical to operational viability. Fastest growing segment is pharmacies, as growing integration of EHRs, prescription routeing and drug therapy management are driving the adoption of PMSs through interoperability driven workflow connectivity.

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Recent Developments:

2025: athenahealth expanded AI-powered practice automation capabilities within athenaOne, improving appointment scheduling, documentation workflows, and revenue cycle management efficiency across its physician practice customer base.

athenahealth expanded AI-powered practice automation capabilities within athenaOne, improving appointment scheduling, documentation workflows, and revenue cycle management efficiency across its physician practice customer base. 2025: Oracle Health enhanced its ambulatory practice management platform with integrated patient engagement, scheduling optimization, and interoperability capabilities supporting value-based care initiatives.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

PMS DEPLOYMENT & REVENUE CYCLE PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across scheduling, billing, and revenue cycle management workflows along with improvements in clean claim rates and accounts receivable days reduction.

– helps you understand adoption trends across scheduling, billing, and revenue cycle management workflows along with improvements in clean claim rates and accounts receivable days reduction. AI-POWERED RCM & DENIAL MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you evaluate AI claim scrubbing adoption and measurable revenue impact of intelligent RCM investment across physician practices.

– helps you evaluate AI claim scrubbing adoption and measurable revenue impact of intelligent RCM investment across physician practices. CLOUD SaaS & MULTI-LOCATION PRACTICE MANAGEMENT METRICS – helps you analyze cloud PMS adoption trends and centralized analytics platform penetration across healthcare practice organizations.

– helps you analyze cloud PMS adoption trends and centralized analytics platform penetration across healthcare practice organizations. VALUE-BASED CARE ANALYTICS & QUALITY REPORTING METRICS – helps you uncover growth in MIPS reporting automation, population health analytics integration and risk stratification tool adoption across value-based contract-enrolled practices.

– helps you uncover growth in MIPS reporting automation, population health analytics integration and risk stratification tool adoption across value-based contract-enrolled practices. TELEHEALTH INTEGRATION & PATIENT ENGAGEMENT METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in unified virtual and in-person scheduling platform adoption and automated reminder system deployment across diverse practice settings.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & PMS EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on AI functionality investment and multi-specialty practice portfolio development globally.

Practice Management System Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 14.91 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 37.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.62% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Component (Software, Services)

• By Product Type (Integrated Practice Management System, Standalone PMS)

• By Delivery Mode (Web-Based/SaaS Cloud, On-Premise)

• By End User (Physician Back Office, Pharmacies, Diagnostic Laboratories, Hospitals & Clinics, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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