Anthony Milewski's The Oregon Group Launches Expanded Critical Minerals Intelligence Platform Amid Global Supply Shock Crisis





Photo Courtesy of Anthony Milewski

LONDON, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oregon Group , an independent critical minerals and energy intelligence firm, has expanded its research and intelligence platform to deliver real-time, institutional-grade analysis across the full critical minerals supply chain — covering oil and fuel markets, uranium, copper, nickel, rare earths, and a growing suite of strategic commodities. The expansion comes as the firm's May 2026 research series identifies what it describes as one of the most significant multi-commodity supply stress events in recent history.

The platform's enhanced coverage integrates daily news alerts, long-form investment insights, commodity-specific research reports, podcast content, and guest contributor analysis — consolidating intelligence across geopolitics, mining operations, energy markets, and emerging investment themes into a single subscription research service. The firm's subscriber base spans individual investors, mining executives, fund managers, and institutional research teams seeking an independent view outside of bank-issued research.

The timing of the platform's expansion is notable. The Oregon Group's May 2026 research series has catalogued a rare convergence of simultaneous supply disruptions: global observed oil inventories fell by 129 million barrels in March and another 117 million barrels in April, according to the International Energy Agency; flooding disrupted Cameco's uranium operations in Saskatchewan; Freeport-McMoRan delayed the restart of its Grasberg copper mine to 2028, further tightening one of the world's most important copper sources; Sherritt International's exit from Cuba removed a key Western-aligned operator from the nickel supply chain; and rare earth constraints are now actively limiting production timelines at major technology companies.

"The longer the disconnect persists between commodity fundamentals and market prices, the greater the pressure for a sharp repricing — and the broader the consequences for supply chains, technology, and national security. We built this platform specifically for the moment when these risks stop being theoretical." - Anthony Milewski, Founder, The Oregon Group

The Oregon Group's research has also identified two structural investment themes gaining traction in response to these dynamics. The first is the potential for corporate treasury teams to begin allocating reserves into physical critical minerals. The second is the rise of tokenized commodity instruments, with blockchain-based products for uranium, copper, and other strategic metals offering institutional investors a new form of exposure without the constraints of physical storage.

The platform's expanded geopolitical intelligence layer includes coverage of investment opportunities in Argentina's gold and silver sector, the strategic implications of Indonesia's nickel policy for Western producers, and the US government's broader push to onshore critical mineral supply chains under new industrial policy frameworks. A recent guest analysis by Brian Paes-Braga , Founder and CEO of The Metals Royalty Company, argues that the United States is undergoing a fundamental shift in minerals strategy — one that the Oregon Group contends will drive sustained capital flows toward critical minerals for years to come.

Subscribers to The Oregon Group's intelligence platform receive access to daily news briefings, long-form investment insights, commodity-specific deep-dive reports, the Boom, Bust & BS podcast series, and the Greed, Guts and Glory editorial series authored by the firm's founders.

Prior industry reports — including "The Great Uranium Disconnect," "Artificial Intelligence and the Next Critical Mineral Supercycle," and "Copper: At the Centre of the Metal Supercycle" — remain available to subscribers. New research reports are published on a rolling basis as market conditions develop.

Individuals, institutions, and organizations seeking to monitor critical minerals markets, hedge commodity exposure, or identify investment opportunities can subscribe directly through the firm's website. Subscription options are available for individual investors, professional advisors, and institutional teams.

Visit theoregongroup.com to subscribe and access the full library of critical minerals and energy intelligence.

About The Oregon Group

The Oregon Group is an independent investment research and intelligence platform focused on critical minerals, mining, energy, and geopolitics. Founded by Anthony Milewski and Christian Purefoy, the firm delivers institutional-grade analysis to a global subscriber base of investors, mining executives, and capital markets professionals navigating the critical minerals supercycle. The group's research and commentary have been featured by Bloomberg, CNBC, CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the Financial Times, Reuters, BNN Bloomberg, the Globe and Mail, and the Mining Journal.

The Oregon Group publishes investment insights and industry reports, the Boom, Bust & BS podcast, and the Greed, Guts and Glory editorial series. Its flagship reports on uranium, copper, nickel, and the AI-driven mineral supercycle are recognized as authoritative references across the mining investment community.

Media Contact:

Anthony Milewski

info@theoregongroup.com

The Oregon Group

https://www.theoregongroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35b4a3e8-9dae-4786-bf09-92705768f590