JOCTBANK Markets Releases 2025-2026 Annual Financial Report: Active Users Exceed 1 Million, Operating Profit Reaches $7.761 Billion USD, Global Expansion Strategy Accelerates

DENVER, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOCTBANK Markets, a global leader in online CFD trading, today released its audited financial report for the fiscal year 2025-2026 ended December 31, 2025. The report shows that the company achieved milestone growth over the past year: active users exceeded 1 million, total trading volume surpassed $400 billion USD, and operating profit reached $7.761 billion USD. At the same time, the company successfully completed multiple regulatory compliance upgrades and global market expansion initiatives. These results further solidify JOCTBANK Markets' position as a stable participant in the multi-asset CFD trading sector.





I. 2025-2026 Fiscal Year Core Results: Dual Breakthroughs in Users and Profitability

During the fiscal year, JOCTBANK Markets set new records across key financial and operational indicators:



Global Active Clients: Exceeded 1 million, representing a 20% year-over-year growth, successfully crossing the million-user milestone.

Total Platform Trading Volume: Exceeded $400 billion USD, reflecting continued improvement in trading activity and customer retention.

Annual Profitability: Achieved operating profit of $7.761 billion USD** and net profit of **$5.107 billion USD, representing an 18.43% year-over-year increase, demonstrating robust profitability and operational efficiency.

Client Fund Security: All client funds are held in segregated accounts at internationally recognized AA-rated partner banks, with capital adequacy ratios consistently exceeding industry benchmarks.



II. Strategic Growth Pillars: Products, Technology, Global Expansion

In the face of complex and volatile global financial markets, JOCTBANK Markets has advanced its strategy around three core pillars:



1. Product Innovation: Continuously Expanding Asset Portfolio:

The platform added more than 13 new trading assets during the 2025-2026 fiscal year, with a focus on cryptocurrencies and emerging market indices. Currently, the platform offers over 121 tradable instruments, covering forex, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies, and stock CFDs, providing retail and professional investors with diverse trading options.



2. Technology-Driven Excellence: Significant R&D Investment Increase:

Annual R&D investment grew by 40% year-over-year. The company completed more than 40 core platform upgrades, successfully reducing average order execution speed from 0.6 milliseconds to within 0.5 milliseconds. This technological breakthrough significantly improves trading latency and system stability, delivering a smoother and smarter trading experience for clients.



3. Strengthening Regional User Coverage and Advancing Global Market Expansion: Within the Four Key Service Regions of South America, Australia, Europe, and Southeast Asia, Focus on Enhancing User Coverage in Europe and Southeast Asia:

After successfully advancing user coverage in South America and Australia, JOCTBANK Markets announced in 2026 a strategic initiative to strengthen user coverage in Europe and Southeast Asia. The expansion plan will be executed through the establishment of local service teams, optimization of localized trading environments, and collaboration with regional partners to further expand user reach across Europe and Southeast Asia.



III. Compliance and Trust: Updated FinCEN MSB Regulatory Information, Upholding Financial Regulations

Since its establishment in 2017, JOCTBANK Markets has always prioritized compliance and client fund security. The company continuously adheres to financial regulations across jurisdictions, regularly updates regulatory information, and maintains transparency with its users.



In May 2026, in accordance with financial regulations, the company officially updated its regulatory information: MSB license issued by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) under the U.S. Department of the Treasury (License Number: 31000330171375). This action demonstrates JOCTBANK Markets' unwavering commitment to anti-money laundering (AML) and compliance frameworks, and serves as the cornerstone of the trust it has earned from over 1 million clients.



IV. Future Outlook: Deepening Technological Moat and Regional Penetration

Looking ahead to the new fiscal year 2026-2027, JOCTBANK Markets plans to:



1: Continue increasing the application of artificial intelligence and big data analytics in trade risk management and client services;

2: Advance local operational rollout in European and Southeast Asian markets;

3: Further expand ESG and emerging asset classes to enhance product diversity;

4: Explore strategic partnerships to lay the groundwork for potential future international capital access.



Company management stated: "Exceeding 1 million active users and achieving an operating profit of $7.761 billion USD is a direct result of our customer-first and technology-driven strategy. As we advance user coverage in European and Southeast Asian markets while continuing to invest in compliance and technological infrastructure, JOCTBANK Markets will provide global traders with safer and more efficient CFD trading services."



About JOCTBANK Markets

Founded in 2017, JOCTBANK Markets is a global leader in online CFD trading, offering retail and institutional clients access to over 121 tradable assets across forex, indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stock CFDs. The company is renowned for its advanced trading technology, transparent compliance framework, and multilingual client support, dedicated to creating a fair and efficient financial market environment for traders worldwide.

Media Contact





Company: JOCTBANK MARKETS

Contact Person: JENKINS JIMMI

Email: global@joctbankmarkets.com

Website: joctbankmarkets.com

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