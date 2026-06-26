Frontier Power Welcomes Provisional Assessment from Ofgem on Window 1 LDES Projects

LONDON, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Power UK, the long duration energy storage platform established as a joint venture between Frontier Power Ltd. and affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. (“Cerberus”), today welcomed Ofgem’s provisional assessment of projects submitted to the Window 1 Long Duration Electricity Storage (“LDES”) Cap and Floor scheme.

Ofgem’s provisional assessment indicates that at least one Frontier Power UK LDES project is expected to receive a minded-to award under the Cap and Floor framework. The assessment also ranks several other Vanadium Flow/Zinc Frontier projects highly among candidate projects.

Frontier Power UK remains confident in the quality and deliverability of its projects and looks forward to the next phase of the process. Frontier believes its Window 1 projects directly support the UK’s clean power and energy security goals, including the Government’s Clean Power 2030 mission. During the consultation period, Frontier will work constructively with Ofgem to demonstrate the value of its projects and support a robust final decision. Frontier is confident this engagement will lead to further projects being included in the final Window 1 awards.

Frontier Power UK will continue to develop projects submitted into the Cap and Floor process, alongside additional opportunities across its broader UK portfolio, to help meet the country’s growing need for flexible, resilient and secure power infrastructure. Following its acquisition of the Ayr and Busby projects from Apatura Energy, Frontier is progressing both sites, representing 350 MW / 2.8 GWh of additional long duration storage capacity. Both have received Gate 2 notifications and are expected to utilise Eos Z3 technology, providing a further near-term pathway for deployment of non-lithium long duration storage in the UK.

The Window 1 Cap and Floor process represents one part of Frontier Power UK’s broader effort to advance long duration energy storage in the UK. Frontier continues to believe LDES will be a critical component of the UK’s future power system, supporting power security, the integration of renewable generation, and growing electricity demand driven by electrification, data centres and load growth. Frontier Power UK looks forward to developing further projects across its UK portfolio with its technology partners, in support of Clean Power 2030 and the UK’s long-term energy security.

Contacts

5654 & Company

Hector Loughton (hector.loughton@5654.co.uk)