Bloodstream Infection Testing Market Size to Reach USD 1,404.68 Million by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Bloodstream Infection Testing Market was valued at USD 876.49 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,404.68 Million by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.80% over 2026–2035. Growth is driven by increasing bloodstream infection incidence, rising sepsis-related hospitalizations, expanding adoption of molecular diagnostics, and growing demand for rapid blood culture testing solutions across healthcare facilities worldwide.





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Bloodstream infection testing plays a critical role in the early diagnosis of bacteremia, fungemia, sepsis, and healthcare-associated infections. Hospitals and clinical laboratories are increasingly adopting rapid pathogen identification technologies, blood culture systems, molecular diagnostics, and antimicrobial resistance testing platforms to improve patient outcomes and support antimicrobial stewardship programs.

Rising Sepsis Management Urgency and Molecular Diagnostic Innovation to Augment Market Expansion Globally

Growing bloodstream infections acquired in hospitals and the need for mandatory antimicrobial stewardship programmes from CMS, The Joint Commission and national regulators are supporting non-discretionary testing demand. The increasing number of immunocompromised patients is also helping to stabilise baseline test volumes regardless of hospital admission trends. Meanwhile, direct-from-blood molecular diagnostics, AI-enabled culture monitoring, and expanded resistance gene panels are accelerating clinical utility and creating new growth opportunities through 2035.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

bioMerieux SA

Becton Dickinson and Company

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Abbott Laboratories

DiaSorin S.p.A.

Bruker Corporation

QIAGEN N.V.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc.

T2 Biosystems, Inc.

Molzym GmbH & Co. KG

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Danaher Corporation

QuidelOrtho Corporation

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Seegene Inc.

Revvity, Inc.

bioMason Inc.

Bloodstream Infection Testing Market Analysis by Sample Type and Technology

By Sample Type, Blood Culture Dominated the Market; Whole Blood Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Blood culture is expected to be the major market driver in 2025 with an estimated 78.8% share, due to its higher clinical validation, guideline inclusion and compatibility with automated systems from Becton Dickinson, bioMérieux and Thermo Fisher Scientific. The fastest growing segment is whole blood molecular testing, which utilises rapid pathogen detection in 2-6 hours, eliminating incubation delays and improving early sepsis intervention. The shift is also being facilitated by the increasing use of multiplex PCR and next-generation molecular diagnostic platforms in acute care settings.

By Technology, Microbiological Testing Dominated the Market; Molecular Diagnostics Segment to Grow with the Fastest CAGR Globally

Microbiological testing accounted for largest share of 55% in 2025, due to established blood culture workflows and long-term clinical integration in hospital laboratories. The fastest growing segment is Molecular diagnostics, because of multiplex PCR rapidly identifying pathogens and resistance genes in 1-2 hours of positive culture results. Though the per-test costs are higher, platforms like BIOFIRE FILMARRAY, Verigene and Luminex systems are enabling same-day targeted therapy decisions and boosting adoption.

Bloodstream Infection Testing Market Regional Analysis

North America led the global bloodstream infection testing market in 2025, owing to advanced healthcare infrastructure, increased awareness regarding hospital acquired infections, regulatory requirements for antimicrobial stewardship and commercial concentration of BD Diagnostics, bioMerieux, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Becton Dickinson. The United States contributes approximately 87.4% of North American revenues due to its hospital acquired infection prevention mandate and remarkable adoption of automated blood culture systems in acute care facilities.

The U.S. Bloodstream Infection Testing Market was valued at USD 221.68 Million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 355.49 Million by 2035 (CAGR 4.84%). Factors such as high hospital-acquired infection rates and CMS-driven antimicrobial stewardship mandates are driving market growth. Growth is helped by the adoption of automated and molecular diagnostic systems from Becton Dickinson, bioMérieux and Thermo Fisher Scientific which expedite rapid and highly accurate detection of bloodstream infections.

Europe Bloodstream Infection Testing Market was valued at USD 245.40 Million in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 378.20 Million by 2035 at a CAGR of 4.42%, driven by ECDC resistance surveillance, EUCAST standards and national antimicrobial stewardship programmes. Germany (22.3%) leads due to its hospital lab network and favourable molecular diagnostics adoption, with the UK, France, and Spain as important secondary markets supported by NHS/NICE stewardship frameworks. bioMérieux and Becton Dickinson hold major market shares, underpinning regional innovation and supply.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, with China’s investment in hospital infection control, India’s increasing awareness regarding antimicrobial resistance, and growing ICU capacity in the ASEAN region resulting in above-average demand for testing. China represents around 44.8% of regional revenues, through its hospital laboratory modernisation programme and Government antimicrobial resistance action plan, while India is the most commercially vibrant emerging market, due to its astonishingly high antimicrobial resistance burden and increasing private hospital laboratory investment.

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Recent Developments in the Bloodstream Infection Testing Market

2026: QIAGEN launched the CE-IVDR-certified QIAstat-Dx BCID GPF Plus AMR Panel, enabling identification of bloodstream infection pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in approximately one hour.

QIAGEN launched the CE-IVDR-certified QIAstat-Dx BCID GPF Plus AMR Panel, enabling identification of bloodstream infection pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers in approximately one hour. 2025: bioMerieux obtained CE marking for the BIOFIRE Blood Culture Identification 2 test, supporting rapid detection of bloodstream infection pathogens and resistance genes directly from positive blood cultures.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

BLOODSTREAM INFECTION TESTING DEPLOYMENT & DIAGNOSTIC PERFORMANCE METRICS – helps you understand adoption trends across blood culture, molecular, and direct-from-blood testing categories along with improvements in pathogen identification speed, resistance gene detection, and time-to-targeted-therapy outcomes.

– helps you understand adoption trends across blood culture, molecular, and direct-from-blood testing categories along with improvements in pathogen identification speed, resistance gene detection, and time-to-targeted-therapy outcomes. ANTIMICROBIAL STEWARDSHIP & RAPID MOLECULAR ADOPTION METRICS – helps you evaluate multiplex PCR panel adoption trends, stewardship programme compliance investment, de-escalation protocol development, and post-culture molecular identification penetration across hospital microbiology laboratories.

– helps you evaluate multiplex PCR panel adoption trends, stewardship programme compliance investment, de-escalation protocol development, and post-culture molecular identification penetration across hospital microbiology laboratories. WHOLE BLOOD MOLECULAR TESTING & SEPSIS DIAGNOSTICS METRICS – helps you analyze direct-from-blood testing system adoption, sepsis management therapeutic window improvement evidence, and clinical outcome-driven procurement trends across acute care settings globally.

– helps you analyze direct-from-blood testing system adoption, sepsis management therapeutic window improvement evidence, and clinical outcome-driven procurement trends across acute care settings globally. MALDI-TOF & AUTOMATED BLOOD CULTURE SYSTEM METRICS – helps you uncover growth in automated blood culture incubation system procurement, MALDI-TOF species identification adoption, and laboratory workflow efficiency improvement across hospital microbiology infrastructure.

– helps you uncover growth in automated blood culture incubation system procurement, MALDI-TOF species identification adoption, and laboratory workflow efficiency improvement across hospital microbiology infrastructure. AI-POWERED MONITORING & CLINICAL ALERT INTEGRATION METRICS – helps you identify growth opportunities in AI-integrated blood culture monitoring, predictive positivity detection algorithm adoption, and automated clinical team communication system development across healthcare facilities.

– helps you identify growth opportunities in AI-integrated blood culture monitoring, predictive positivity detection algorithm adoption, and automated clinical team communication system development across healthcare facilities. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE & BLOODSTREAM INFECTION TESTING EXPANSION METRICS – helps you gauge the competitive strength of key market players based on panel breadth innovation, regulatory clearance pipeline, resistance marker coverage, and regional laboratory network penetration globally.

Bloodstream Infection Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 876.49 Million Market Size by 2035 USD 1,404.68 Million CAGR CAGR of 4.80% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product (Instruments, Consumables and Reagents)

• By Sample Type (Blood Culture, Whole Blood, Plasma, Serum, Other Body Fluids)

• By Technology (Microbiological Testing/Culture-Based, Molecular Diagnostics, Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry)

• By Test Type (Conventional Blood Culture Tests, PCR Method, Nucleic Acid Testing, Mass Spectrometry Testing, Point-of-Care Testing)

• By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Ambulatory Care Centers, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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