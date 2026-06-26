MOVA LumeGret Debuts S4800 and Expands Residential Energy Portfolio at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MOVA LumeGret, the smart residential energy storage brand under the global premium AI smart living leader MOVA, concluded its participation at Intersolar Europe 2026, where the company showcased its complete residential energy storage portfolio featuring the global debut of the LumeGret S4800 alongside the A4000 and A2000 systems.





The global debut of the LumeGret S4800 attracted strong interest from distributors, installers, industry media, and energy professionals throughout the exhibition. Designed as an intelligent residential energy management platform, the system integrates solar generation, battery storage, AI-powered energy optimization, and EV charging within a single solution.





The expanded lineup reflects MOVA LumeGret’s approach to residential energy management, supporting applications ranging from balcony solar storage to higher-capacity home energy systems. The A4000 serves as the flagship solution for households with higher energy demands, while the A2000 provides a compact plug-and-play option for balcony solar users and entry-level applications. The portfolio addresses a broad range of residential energy needs, from balcony solar storage to larger households seeking greater energy independence and backup power capability.





Distributors, installers, and industry professionals visited the booth throughout the exhibition, with strong interest in the plug-and-play design as a key differentiator. Several leading European clean energy media outlets engaged in in-depth briefings with the team, with discussions frequently focusing on AI tariff optimization, EV charging integration, plug-and-play installation, and the growing role of intelligent residential energy management.





“Our Intersolar debut confirmed the growing demand for smarter and more accessible energy solutions,” said Roger Shen, President of MOVA LumeGret. “As solar, storage, and EV charging become increasingly connected, households are looking for intelligent systems that help optimize energy generation, consumption, and storage. Our expanding portfolio is designed to support this transition across a wide range of residential scenarios.”





Following its Intersolar Europe debut, MOVA LumeGret will continue expanding its residential energy business across Europe, with the S4800 joining the A4000 and A2000 to support a broader range of household energy applications.

About MOVA LumeGret

MOVA LumeGret is a smart residential energy storage brand focused on delivering plug-and-play solar and battery solutions for modern households. Powered by AI-driven energy management, its systems are designed to improve self-consumption, reduce electricity costs, and support smarter home energy use across Europe.

Media Contacts

MOVA

Kris Song

songbolin@mova-tech.com

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