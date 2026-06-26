Regulated Information – Inside information

Nyrstar NV – Petition for interim measures received on 26 June 2026

26 June 2026 at 10.30 CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") today provides an update on certain proceedings initiated against, among others, the Company and its board of directors by certain shareholders of the Company.

The Company advises that, on 26 June 2026, certain shareholders have filed a petition for interim measures with the Antwerp Enterprise Court (Turnhout division). This petition was filed within the framework of the proceedings on the merits initiated by these plaintiff shareholders with a writ of summons dated 29 May 2020 (see also link). These proceedings were introduced in court on 18 November 2020 but were immediately sent to the docket at the request of the plaintiff shareholders.

In this petition, the claimant shareholders request the court to appoint a provisional administrator to the Company for a period of 12 months with the possibility of extension, at least until a decision with res judicata effect is rendered in the proceedings on the merits, with the following assignment:

· “to provisionally take over all tasks of management and administration in the broadest sense, both active and passive, including the signing authority of a director, and thus to carry out all acts of management and/or take the necessary steps in the interests of the Company;

· to determine the Company’s position in pending and any new legal proceedings and also to bring any necessary (criminal and/or civil) claims in the name and on behalf of the Company, on a contractual and/or non-contractual basis;

· Where he deems it necessary, to seek assistance and/or advice from external experts (such as, but not limited to, legal advisers, lawyers and accountants) and to have their fees advanced by the Company.” (freely translated from Dutch)

In subordinate order, the claimant shareholders request the appointment of an ad hoc trustee within the Company for a period of 12 months with possibility of extension, with full authority to, in place of the board of directors:

“(a) to conduct the legal proceedings on behalf of the company, in particular to (i) determine Nyrstar’s position in pending and future proceedings, including the pending criminal investigation and the minority and nullity claims brought by the claimant shareholders; and (ii) to bring, resume or support the necessary claims in the name and on behalf of Nyrstar against the (former) directors and third parties responsible therefor, in particular Trafigura and the statutory auditor,

b) to take any decision regarding the cessation of activities, dissolution or liquidation of Nyrstar.” (freely translated from Dutch)

The plaintiff shareholders also request that the Company be ordered to pay the costs of the proceedings, including the costs and fees of the provisional administrator or ad hoc trustee.

The Company contests the allegations of the plaintiff shareholders. It will further review the petition and will defend its position in the court proceedings.

The Company notes that the plaintiff shareholders have filed similar claims on several occasions since 2019, most recently in a petition dated 11 March 2024. In its judgment of 9 January 2025, the court adjourned these proceedings sine die (see also link). The Company refers to its website, where a detailed overview of ongoing and past proceedings is available: link.

About Nyrstar NV

The Company is incorporated in Belgium and listed on Euronext Brussels under the symbol NYR. For further information please visit the Nyrstar NV website: www.nyrstarnv.be

For further information contact:

Company Secretary - company.secretary@nyrstarnv.be

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