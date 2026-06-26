Ress Life Investments A/S

Nybrogade 12,

1203 Copenhagen K

Denmark

CVR nr. 33593163

www.resslifeinvestments.com

To: Nasdaq Copenhagen

Date: 26 June 2026

Corporate Announcement 22/2026

Ress Life Investments A/S announces capital increase.

The Board of Directors in Ress Life Investments A/S has today resolved to utilise its authorisation in article 4.8 of the articles of association to increase the company's share capital with nominally EUR 1,463,500 by issuance of 2,927 new shares with a nominal value of EUR 500 each at a price of EUR 2,346.80 per share of EUR 500 without pre-emption rights for the company's existing shareholders.

After the capital increase, the registered share capital of the company is EUR 59,478,000 divided into 118,956 shares of EUR 500 nominal value each. Each share of nominal EUR 500 carries one vote at general meetings in Ress Life Investments A/S.

The new shares will be admitted for trading and official listing on NASDAQ Copenhagen A/S under the same ISIN code as the company's existing shares.

Updated articles of association of the company are attached.

Questions related to this announcement can be made to the company’s AIF-manager, Finserve Nordic AB.

Contact person:

Johan Jonson

johan.jonson@finserve.se

Tel + 46 70 612 02 14

Attachments