Director Declaration

 | Source: Octopus AIM VCT PLC Octopus AIM VCT PLC

Octopus AIM VCT plc

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9R, Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Joanne Parfrey, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Herald Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 July 2026 and will take the position of Audit Committee Chair from 1 October 2026.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ronan Goggin
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619


GlobeNewswire

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