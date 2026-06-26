Octopus AIM VCT plc

Director Declaration

Pursuant to UKLR 6.4.9R, Octopus AIM VCT plc (‘the Company’) announces that Joanne Parfrey, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Herald Investment Trust plc with effect from 1 July 2026 and will take the position of Audit Committee Chair from 1 October 2026.

For further enquiries, please contact:

Ronan Goggin

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619