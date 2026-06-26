Olli Tång appointed EVP, Housing Business and member of the SATO Management Group

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release 26 June 2026 at 12:15

MSc (Tech.) Olli Tång has been appointed Executive Vice President, Housing Business and a member of the SATO Corporate Management Group as of 1 September 2026.

Olli Tång has worked at SATO since 2020, most recently as Sales Director for the past three years, and prior to that as Regional Director for SATO’s business unit in St Petersburg. Before joining SATO, Tång has held various positions in the real estate sector, including at SRV.

In his new role, Tång will be responsible for the profitability of the company’s rental housing business, property maintenance and operations, as well as the development of the housing business. He will report to President and CEO Antti Aarnio.

“I am delighted that we were able to fill this key role from within the company. Olli has extensive experience in the industry, a broad understanding of different roles at SATO and excellent capabilities to continue developing our business in an even more customer-oriented and data-driven direction. I wish Olli every success in his new role,” says Antti Aarnio, President and CEO of SATO.

The current Executive Vice President, Housing Business, Elina Vaurasalo, transferred at her own request to the role of Regional Director responsible for SATO’s operations in Turku on 1 June 2026. Alongside her new position, she will continue to lead the housing business until 31 August 2026.

“I would like to extend my warm thanks to Elina for her outstanding work at the helm of our housing business. During her tenure, we have taken customer satisfaction among SATO residents to new heights and implemented significant improvements across our business. I also wish her every success in her new role,” Aarnio continues.

The SATO Corporate Management Group will consist of the following members as of 1 September 2026:

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO

Markku Honkasalo, CFO

Arto Aalto, Executive Vice President, Investments

Laura Laamanen, Chief Commercial Officer

Olli Tång, Executive Vice President, Housing Business

For more information, please contact:

Olli Tång, EVP, Housing Business (from 1 September 2026 onwards) tel. +358 20 134 4071

Antti Aarnio, President and CEO, tel. +358 20 134 4200

SATO email addresses are in the format firstname.surname@sato.fi

www.sato.fi/en



SATO Corporation



SATO Corporation is an expert in sustainable rental housing and one of Finland’s largest rental housing providers. SATO owns around 27,500 rental homes in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area, Tampere and Turku.

SATO aims to provide excellent customer experience and a comprehensive range of urban rental housing alternatives with good access to public transport and services. We promote sustainable development and work in open interaction with our stakeholders.

SATO invests profitably, sustainably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our assets through investments, divestments and repairs. In 2025 SATO celebrated its 85th anniversary. www.sato.fi/en

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