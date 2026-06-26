LexHelp Launches Free Mobile App to Help Independent Attorneys Capture Billable Time on the Go





Photo Courtesy of Raffaele Basso

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexHelp, a free legal time-tracking application available on iOS and Android, has officially launched its push into the United States market, targeting independent attorneys and small law practices grappling with one of the profession’s most persistent and costly problems: unbilled work. Designed and built by attorney Raffaele Basso, LexHelp gives legal professionals a fast, mobile-first way to log billable hours the moment work occurs—before the demands of the day erase the memory.

Legal work rarely arrives in neat, schedulable blocks. Client calls happen before court. Emails demand attention during lunch. Five-minute clarifications quietly expand into an hour of substantive analysis. These fragments of professional effort—each carrying genuine value—are rarely captured before they dissolve into the workday. For independent lawyers and small offices without dedicated billing staff, that invisible friction translates directly into lost revenue. Industry observers have long noted that the average attorney bills only a fraction of actual working hours, with the remainder swallowed by undocumented calls, correspondence, and administrative tasks that never reach an invoice.

LexHelp was built to close that gap. The app enables attorneys to log work against specific clients, link calendar entries directly to time records, attach notes for context, and generate client-ready reports—all from a smartphone. Every feature reflects a deliberate design philosophy: keep the process fast, keep it mobile-accessible, and keep the administrative burden low enough that it never competes with actual legal work. The app is available at no cost on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, a pricing decision that itself signals the audience LexHelp is most intent on serving. Independent practitioners and small offices—the lawyers most exposed to billing gaps—are also frequently the least able to absorb another monthly subscription fee. By removing cost as a barrier, LexHelp keeps the conversation focused on the product’s utility.

“Even ten minutes spent daily on a single client matter—easy to wave off on any given afternoon—can accumulate to five full hours over the course of a month, often without either the lawyer or the client realizing it,” said Basso. “That compounding loss is precisely what LexHelp was built to prevent. I didn’t design this product from market research. I designed it from years of living through the same friction every attorney faces.”

That practitioner origin distinguishes LexHelp from most legal productivity software currently on the market. The dominant platforms in the legal practice management space are broad and capable, built to serve firms of every size and complexity. But width is not always an advantage. A solo lawyer managing a focused caseload may find that enterprise-grade software carries more operational overhead than the underlying problem warrants. LexHelp occupies a narrower lane deliberately. Rather than attempting to replicate the full suite of capabilities found in larger platforms, the app concentrates on a single, high-value function: giving an attorney a reliable, frictionless way to capture professional time the moment it occurs.

Since its release, LexHelp has already established an early market presence without any coordinated marketing campaign or paid promotion. That organic momentum is a meaningful signal: legal professionals are discovering the app on its own merits, suggesting that the problem it addresses is real and that the solution resonates with practitioners managing their own practices. The app’s feature set—covering client management, calendar scheduling, task notes, reminders, and time tracking—was assembled not from consultant interviews but from the actual texture of a working day in law.

With its US launch underway, LexHelp is positioning itself within a market where billable-hour culture runs deep and the demand for accessible, mobile-ready legal tools remains acute. Independent attorneys and boutique practices represent a considerable portion of the American legal community—precisely the segment for which LexHelp was calibrated. Looking ahead, the company’s product roadmap points toward a broader platform, with AI-assisted tools eventually integrated into the time-tracking and reporting workflow. For now, the immediate priority is to grow the user base, validate the product in a demanding market, and demonstrate that a focused, attorney-built application can compete on merit against established incumbents.

LexHelp is available for free download on the Apple App Store and Google Play. Attorneys and legal consultants interested in reducing billing gaps can learn more at www.lexhelpapp.com

About LexHelp

LexHelp is a free legal time-tracking and client management application designed by attorney Raffaele Basso to address the revenue lost to undocumented work in independent and small law practices. Available on iOS and Android, the app allows attorneys to log billable time against specific clients, link calendar events to time records, attach notes, and generate client-ready reports—all from a mobile device. LexHelp was built from the inside out, drawing on direct practice experience rather than external product research, giving it a specificity and focus rarely found in legal productivity tools.

The company’s roadmap includes integrating AI-assisted features into its time-tracking and reporting platform. LexHelp is committed to serving the independent attorneys and small practices that remain underserved by enterprise-grade legal software.

Contact Info:

Contact person name: Raffaele Basso

Phone number: +34 661 39 59 85

Website: www.lexhelpapp.com

Email: info@lexhelpapp.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a5a9cedd-6a0b-4160-8ce9-be51f9cc1216