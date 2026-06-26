Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Size to Hit $12.82 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Data Center Infrastructure Management Market was valued at USD 3.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 12.82 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.51% over the forecast period.

The global data center infrastructure management (DCIM) market is witnessing robust growth as enterprises, hyperscale cloud providers, and colocation operators increasingly invest in intelligent infrastructure management solutions to improve operational efficiency, optimize energy consumption, and support expanding digital infrastructure. Growing deployment of hyperscale, enterprise, edge, and colocation data centers, combined with increasing AI workloads, multi-cloud adoption, and sustainability initiatives, is accelerating demand for advanced DCIM platforms.





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AI-Powered Infrastructure Optimization and Sustainability Initiatives Accelerate Data Center Infrastructure Management Market Growth

The rapid expansion of AI-driven computing workloads and hyperscale data center deployments is emerging as one of the primary growth drivers for the Data Center Infrastructure Management market. As organizations operate increasingly complex hybrid, multi-cloud, and edge computing environments, demand for intelligent DCIM platforms capable of providing real-time monitoring, predictive maintenance, workload optimization, and automated capacity planning continues to grow significantly.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Component

The Solutions segment dominated the data center infrastructure management market in 2025, accounting for approximately 68% of total market revenue owing to the growing demand for centralized DCIM platforms capable of delivering real-time visibility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments continues to support segment leadership. The Services segment is projected to register the fastest growth throughout the forecast period owing to increasing deployment complexity and rising demand for consulting, implementation, managed services, and ongoing platform optimization are driving adoption of professional DCIM service offerings.

By Deployment

The On-Premises segment held the largest market share of approximately 55% in 2025 as organizations operating in highly regulated industries including BFSI, healthcare, and government continue to prefer on-premises deployments due to enhanced security, compliance, and complete control over critical infrastructure. The Cloud segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to growing enterprise migration toward hybrid and public cloud environments globally.

By Application

The Asset Management segment accounted for approximately 30% of market revenue in 2025 as organizations continue prioritizing centralized visibility, inventory management, and infrastructure utilization optimization across expanding data center environments. The Business Intelligence & Analytics segment is projected to experience the fastest growth throughout the forecast period as AI-powered analytics, predictive insights, and real-time operational intelligence are becoming essential for improving energy efficiency, workload optimization, and infrastructure planning.

By Vertical

The IT & ITeS segment dominated the market in 2025 owing to rapid expansion of cloud infrastructure, hyperscale data centers, and enterprise digital transformation initiatives. The Government & Public Sector segment is expected to register the fastest growth during the forecast period as governments continue investing in secure digital infrastructure, smart city initiatives, and large-scale public cloud modernization programs.

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Regional Insights:

North America dominated the global data center infrastructure management market in 2025, accounting for approximately 32% of total market revenue. The region benefits from widespread deployment of hyperscale data centers, strong cloud computing adoption, advanced AI infrastructure, and the presence of leading DCIM technology providers.

The U.S. data center infrastructure management market was valued at approximately USD 0.95 Billion in 2025 and is expected to reach approximately USD 3.38 Billion by 2035. The United States remains the leading market due to expanding hyperscale and edge data centers, increasing AI infrastructure investments, stringent energy efficiency initiatives, and continuous innovation from major DCIM vendors.

The Europe data center infrastructure management market is estimated to be USD 1.11 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 4.16 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.11%. Europe represents a significant share of the global market, supported by stringent sustainability regulations, energy efficiency mandates, and growing demand for secure cloud infrastructure. Germany, the United Kingdom, and France remain key contributors to regional market expansion.

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. Rapid digital transformation, expanding hyperscale data center construction, smart city investments, and increasing cloud adoption across China, India, Japan, and Southeast Asia are accelerating regional growth.

Key Players:

Schneider Electric

Vertiv

Eaton Corporation

Siemens

IBM Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies

Nlyte Software

Sunbird Software

ABB

Panduit

FNT Software

Device42

Modius

Rackwise

Legrand SA

CommScope

Emerson Electric

Delta Electronics

Raritan Inc.

Recent Developments:

2024: DigitalBridge announced the acquisition of Yondr Group to expand its global AI-ready data center infrastructure portfolio, adding approximately 878 MW of contracted capacity across multiple international markets.

2024: Blackstone agreed to acquire Australian data center operator AirTrunk for USD 16 billion, strengthening its position as one of the world's leading digital infrastructure investors.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-Powered DCIM & Digital Infrastructure Automation Analysis – helps you understand adoption trends across predictive maintenance, workload optimization, anomaly detection, and AI-driven infrastructure management platforms.

– helps you understand adoption trends across predictive maintenance, workload optimization, anomaly detection, and AI-driven infrastructure management platforms. Hyperscale, Edge & Colocation Data Center Investment Tracker – helps you evaluate expansion trends across hyperscale facilities, edge computing infrastructure, colocation investments, and enterprise data center modernization.

– helps you evaluate expansion trends across hyperscale facilities, edge computing infrastructure, colocation investments, and enterprise data center modernization. Data Center Energy Efficiency & Sustainability Benchmarks – helps you identify opportunities across power optimization, cooling efficiency, carbon reduction initiatives, renewable energy integration, and green data center strategies.

– helps you identify opportunities across power optimization, cooling efficiency, carbon reduction initiatives, renewable energy integration, and green data center strategies. Cloud-Based DCIM & Digital Twin Technology Insights – helps you assess developments in cloud-native infrastructure management, digital twin simulation, remote monitoring, and intelligent capacity planning solutions.

– helps you assess developments in cloud-native infrastructure management, digital twin simulation, remote monitoring, and intelligent capacity planning solutions. Global Data Center Infrastructure & Regulatory Landscape Assessment – helps you uncover regional investment trends, regulatory compliance requirements, infrastructure expansion strategies, and technology adoption patterns.

– helps you uncover regional investment trends, regulatory compliance requirements, infrastructure expansion strategies, and technology adoption patterns. Future Data Center Management & AI Infrastructure Outlook – helps you gauge advancements in autonomous infrastructure operations, intelligent resource management, next-generation DCIM platforms, and future digital infrastructure opportunities through 2035.

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