Coaxial Cable Market Size to Hit USD 46.24 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coaxial Cable Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider, “The global Coaxial Cable Market Size was valued at USD 21.58 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 46.24 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 7.94% during 2026–2035.”

Rising Broadband Demand and High-Speed Internet Expansion Accelerate Market Growth Globally

The rising need for connectivity through broadband and fast Internet access services is playing a major role in the proliferation of the coaxial cables network all over the world. The increasing consumption of data via streaming services, cloud computing, online services, and digital communication systems is adding importance to the transmission system infrastructure. The telecom companies keep improving their hybrid fiber-coaxial network system to meet the increasing bandwidth needs and stable connectivity demands. The government policies of digital inclusion and rural broadband services are aiding future market growth.

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Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Prysmian Group

Nexans

CommScope

Amphenol

Belden

LS Cable & System

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fujikura Ltd.

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

TE Connectivity

Huber+Suhner

Rosenberger Group

Southwire Company

Leoni AG

Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Group

Hengxin Technology Ltd.

Futong Group

Radiall

Carlisle Interconnect Technologies

Hengtong Group

Coaxial Cable Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025E USD 21.58 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 46.24 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.94% From 2026 to 2035 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Shielding (Braided, Foil, Tri-shield)

• By Cable Type (Hardline, RG-6, Triaxial Cable, Radiating Cable, Others)

• By Application (Video Distribution, Internet Data Transfer, Radio Frequency Transfer)

• By End-User (Aerospace & Defense, Internet Service Providers, Television, Telecommunication Service Providers, System Integrators, Others)





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Key Segmentation Analysis:

By Shielding

The Braided category held the leading position in the Coaxial Cable Market in 2025, with 52.40% revenue share due to its highly efficient shield, economical price, durable nature, and wide range of applications in the television broadcast and broadband communication systems. The Tri-Shield segment is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, registering a CAGR of 7.51% due to the growing demand for high-performance signal transmission globally.

By Cable Type

RG-6 accounted for the maximum market share of about 46.90% in 2025 on account of the wide usage of this product type in cable TV services, broadband internet, and home communications. Radiating Cable is estimated to witness the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 14.71% during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the increased adoption of the product in tunnels, railways, metro, underground communication networks, and mission critical communication networks.

By Application

Video Distribution emerged as the leading segment with a significant share of about 48.50% in 2025 due to its wide use in cable TV networks, satellite transmission networks, and video transport networks. The Internet Data Transfer segment will witness the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 10.89%. This is attributed to the increase in global demand for high-speed internet connections and adoption of broadband technologies.

By End User

Telecommunication Services Providers Segment accounted for the largest market share of around 37.10% in 2025 due to the widespread use of coaxial technology in existing telecom and broadband distribution networks. Internet Service Providers Market Segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 11.79% during the forecast period due to the rising demand for broadband services.

Regional Insights:

North America captured the highest market share in the Coaxial Cable Market in 2025, contributing nearly 34.80% of the total market revenue. The geographical segment enjoys advanced broadband network, high penetration of cable television, advanced telecommunication network, and increasing investment on network upgrading programs. The need for streaming services, dependable data transfer, and RF communication system is continuously boosting the market growth in this region.

Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 10.12% over the forecast period. Increasing urbanization, growing internet penetration, high data consumption, rapid deployment of 5G technology, and increasing investments on telecom and broadband network in countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia are fueling the regional demand.

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Recent Developments:

2026 : Prysmian Group expanded global production capabilities supporting offshore wind HVDC interconnections, digital grid modernization, and sustainability initiatives across Europe and North America.

: Prysmian Group expanded global production capabilities supporting offshore wind HVDC interconnections, digital grid modernization, and sustainability initiatives across Europe and North America. 2025: CommScope enhanced broadband connectivity solutions supporting 5G upgrades, fiber expansion, DOCSIS evolution, and enterprise network modernization initiatives across global markets.

Exclusive Sections of the Coaxial Cable Market Report (The USPs):

BROADBAND INFRASTRUCTURE & DIGITAL CONNECTIVITY DEPLOYMENT ANALYSIS – helps you understand coaxial cable adoption trends across broadband networks, cable television systems, telecom infrastructure, and digital connectivity programs worldwide.

– helps you understand coaxial cable adoption trends across broadband networks, cable television systems, telecom infrastructure, and digital connectivity programs worldwide. SHIELDING TECHNOLOGY BENCHMARKING & PERFORMANCE ASSESSMENT – helps you evaluate braided, tri-shield, and advanced shielding technologies based on signal integrity, electromagnetic interference protection, and transmission efficiency.

– helps you evaluate braided, tri-shield, and advanced shielding technologies based on signal integrity, electromagnetic interference protection, and transmission efficiency. 5G, HFC NETWORKS & HIGH-SPEED INTERNET INFRASTRUCTURE INSIGHTS – helps you assess opportunities associated with hybrid fiber-coaxial deployments, broadband modernization projects, DOCSIS evolution, and next-generation communication networks.

– helps you assess opportunities associated with hybrid fiber-coaxial deployments, broadband modernization projects, DOCSIS evolution, and next-generation communication networks. VIDEO DISTRIBUTION & DATA TRANSMISSION MARKET TRACKER – helps you identify growth opportunities across cable television, broadcasting systems, internet data transfer applications, cloud connectivity infrastructure, and RF communication networks.

– helps you identify growth opportunities across cable television, broadcasting systems, internet data transfer applications, cloud connectivity infrastructure, and RF communication networks. TELECOM OPERATORS, INTERNET SERVICE PROVIDERS & NETWORK MODERNIZATION ASSESSMENT – helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across telecommunications providers, broadband operators, rural connectivity programs, and digital infrastructure investments.

– helps you uncover high-growth deployment opportunities across telecommunications providers, broadband operators, rural connectivity programs, and digital infrastructure investments. NEXT-GENERATION COAXIAL CABLE INNOVATION OUTLOOK – helps you gauge advancements in low-loss materials, advanced shielding technologies, smart communication infrastructure, hybrid network architectures, and future broadband transmission solutions shaping the market through 2035.

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