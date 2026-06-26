Federal Court Hands Bunker Hill Mining Significant Summary Judgment Victory Over Crescent

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX: BNKR | OTCQB: BHLL) is pleased to announce that the United States District Court for the District of Idaho has issued a Memorandum Decision and Order delivering a significant summary judgment victory for the Company on multiple key claims in the ongoing litigation brought by Crescent Mine, LLC (“Crescent”) against Bunker Hill. The Court dismissed the core of the case that Crescent initiated in July 2021, while also preserving Bunker Hill’s primary claims against Crescent, keeping the Company on the offensive.

“This decision puts Bunker Hill firmly on the offensive,” said Sam Ash, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bunker Hill. “The Court dismissed Crescent’s entire federal case, rejected its demand to force us to drain the mine, and barred years of its remaining claims — all while preserving our claim to make Crescent pay its fair share of water management costs. We are confident in our position as we press forward with our claims against Crescent.”

Central to the decision, the Court denied Crescent’s attempt to dismiss Bunker Hill’s CERCLA Section 113(f) contribution claim, holding that the claim “remains viable” and will proceed at trial. Through that claim, Bunker Hill seeks to hold Crescent financially accountable for its share of the costs of managing and remediating the contaminated water from the Bunker Hill and Crescent mines. With the claim preserved, Bunker Hill intends to diligently pursue a judgment for the dollar amount, requiring Crescent to pay its share of those costs.

At the same time, the Court delivered a significant summary judgment against Crescent, granting the summary judgment motions of Bunker Hill and co-defendant Placer Mining Corporation (“Placer”) and dismissing both of Crescent’s federal CERCLA claims — a cost-recovery claim under Section 107(a) and a declaratory-judgment claim under Section 113(g) — in their entirety. These federal claims formed the centerpiece of Crescent’s case against the Company.

The Court also rejected Crescent’s attempt to force Bunker Hill to drain the mine, holding that any such remedial action falls within the exclusive authority of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”) rather than the courts, and granted Bunker Hill and Placer summary judgment on that issue. Notably, the Company continues to work with the EPA to manage contaminated mine waters pursuant to an established agreement between the Company and the EPA.

The Court further granted Bunker Hill summary judgment dismissing substantial portions of Crescent’s state-law tort claims for trespass, nuisance, and negligence, holding that any damages claimed for alleged nuisance or negligence occurring before August 2017, or alleged trespass occurring before August 2018, are barred by the applicable statutes of limitations. The Court also denied Crescent’s own motion for summary judgment in nearly all respects, rejecting Crescent’s bid to establish liability against the Company. A narrow set of Crescent’s state-law claims, limited to alleged damages within a roughly three-year window, remains to be resolved at trial.

The ruling does not affect Bunker Hill’s ongoing mine restart activities or operations, which, as previously announced, remain on track to produce the first batch of concentrate for sale by the end of this month.

ABOUT BUNKER HILL MINING CORP.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is a U.S.-based exploration and development company focused on the restart of its flagship asset—the historic Bunker Hill Mine in northern Idaho’s prolific Silver Valley. This renowned silver, zinc, and lead deposit is being advanced using modern exploration techniques and responsible development practices to unlock its full potential.

The Company’s strategy is centered on efficiently revitalizing this high-quality asset to deliver long-term value, while upholding strong environmental and operational standards. Bunker Hill is committed to maximizing shareholder returns through the disciplined redevelopment of one of North America’s most storied mining operations.

Additional information is available at www.bunkerhillmining.com and on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

On behalf of Bunker Hill Mining Corp.

Sam Ash

President and Chief Executive Officer

For additional information, please contact:

Brenda Dayton

Vice President, Investor Relations

T: 604.417.7952

E: brenda.dayton@bunkerhillmining.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as well as within the meaning of the phrase “forward-looking information” in the Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as “believes”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “estimates”, “may”, “could”, “would”, “will”, “plan” or variations of such words and phrases.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the Company’s position to deal with the limited remaining claims of Crescent, the Company’s advancement of its own claims against Crescent, management’s views on the potential outcome and timing of the litigation with Crescent, the Company’s ability to recover any damages awarded against Crescent in the future, the Company’s general objectives, goals or future plans, and any similar statements. Forward-looking statements reflect material expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation, expectations and assumptions relating to: Bunker Hill’s ability to continue the litigation with Crescent as planned; receive sufficient project financing for the restart and ongoing development of the Bunker Hill Mine on acceptable terms or at all; the future price of metals; and the stability of the financial and capital markets. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties identified in public filings made by Bunker Hill with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities, including its latest annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the SEC on March 6, 2026, and the following: the Company’s inability to raise additional capital for project activities, including through equity financings, concentrate offtake financings or otherwise; capital market conditions; restrictions on labor and its effects on international travel and supply chains; failure to identify mineral resources; failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves; the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results; the Company’s ability to restart and develop the Bunker Hill Mine and the risks of not basing a production decision on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability; delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals; political risks; changes in equity markets; uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future; inflation; changes in exchange rates; fluctuations in commodity prices; delays in the development of projects; and capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such statements or information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other risk factors that could affect the Company’s operations or financial results are included in the Company’s annual report and may be accessed through the SEDAR+ website (www.sedarplus.ca) or through EDGAR on the SEC website (www.sec.gov).

This release is a summary only and is qualified in its entirety by the Court’s full written Memorandum Decision and Order, issued in Crescent Mine, LLC v. Bunker Hill Mining Corporation and Placer Mining Corporation, Case No. 2:21-cv-00310-DCN (D. Idaho).