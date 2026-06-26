T7X Announces Infrastructure Platform for Compliant On-Chain Securities Issuance and Transfer Agent Services





Company outlines its compliance-first framework for tokenized securities as the U.S. regulatory environment for digital assets continues to evolve.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T7X, a compliance-first digital asset infrastructure company, today announced its platform for native on-chain securities issuance and registered transfer agent services through T7X Equities. The company said its infrastructure is designed to support compliant capital formation by integrating identity verification, anti-money laundering controls, and transfer restrictions directly into its blockchain architecture. The announcement comes as the U.S. regulatory framework for digital assets continues to develop, with recent legislative proposals and regulatory initiatives focused on digital asset markets and tokenized securities.

A Maturing Regulatory Environment

The regulatory environment shifted materially in 2025 and early 2026. The GENIUS Act established a federal licensing framework for payment stablecoins, while the proposed CLARITY Act—which has passed the House and is currently pending in the Senate—seeks to draw jurisdictional lines between the SEC and CFTC.



Furthermore, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins launched Project Crypto in July 2025, signaling an intent to integrate tokenized securities into mainstream infrastructure. In March 2026, the SEC granted Nasdaq permission to pilot on-chain settlement for listed equities. Rather than waiting for a brand-new "tokenized-securities" framework, T7X is built to operate under existing securities laws, guided by the SEC staff's January 2026 statement confirming that these laws apply to natively issued on-chain securities.



What Makes T7X Different

T7X is a digital securities issuance and transfer agent platform that operates through T7X Equities, a registered transfer agent. Unlike systems that manage compliance through third-party middleware, T7X embeds KYC, AML, and transfer restrictions directly at the protocol level of its blockchain infrastructure.

This framework is designed to enable broad distribution. When a security is issued under T7X's structure, registered broker-dealers can potentially distribute it across their full client networks, including both accredited and non-accredited investors.

Pablo Penaloza, CEO of T7X, noted: "We are at an inflection point. The technology infrastructure is in place and the legislative framework is maturing. T7X is building the architecture intended to support the issuance of securities on-chain with the compliance required for broad distribution".

Future Offerings: Tokenized Healthcare Real Estate

T7X expects its first qualifying offering to be Tranquil Healthcare Fund I, a Tier 2 offering structured as Class A Preferred Shares targeting up to $50 million. The offering is being structured for both accredited and non-accredited participation and is currently in the SEC review process. Tyler Ehler, CEO of Tranquil Healthcare Holdings, is the issuer, and T7X Equities is slated to serve as the transfer agent.

Regulation A "Testing the Waters" Legend: Tranquil Healthcare Fund I is "testing the waters" under Regulation A under the Securities Act of 1933. This process allows companies to determine whether there may be interest in an eventual offering of its securities. (1) No money or other consideration is being solicited, and if sent in response, will not be accepted; (2) No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement is qualified by the SEC, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked, without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time before notice of its acceptance given after the qualification date; (3) An indication of interest involves no obligation or commitment of any kind. Once the Form 1-A is filed, this section will be accompanied by a preliminary offering circular.

Institutional Alignment

In its April 2026 Global Digital Assets Report, PwC noted that traditional financial institutions are now positioned to operationalize digital asset strategies that have previously remained in exploratory stages. T7X believes its infrastructure provides the compliance and registration standards these institutions require to move into the space.



About T7X

T7X is a compliance-first digital asset infrastructure company focused on regulated tokenization and modern capital formation. T7X operates as a registered transfer agent through T7X Equities, issuing digital securities natively on-chain with compliance enforcement at the protocol level.

Media Contact: Ivan Kan, CMO | ivan@t7x.io | t7x.io

Disclosures and Disclaimers

This document is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. No securities regulator has approved or disapproved of the contents of this communication. This article contains forward-looking statements regarding the proposed CLARITY Act and future offerings which involve inherent risks and uncertainties. SEC staff statements represent the views of the staff and do not carry the legal force of the Commission.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/10dfeb05-c689-4f7d-9865-eeb9f53bf0a3