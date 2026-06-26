OneTwoMarkets Provides Update on FSCA Licence, Account Security, and Payment Procedures

London, United Kingdom, June 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OneTwoMarkets has released updated information regarding its regulatory status, account verification procedures, payment processes, client-fund controls, and market pricing framework.

OneTwoMarkets is operated by MARNIC FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS (PTY) LTD, an authorised Financial Services Provider licensed and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa under FSP No. 46886 and Registration No. 2015/331240/07. The company’s registered address is 80 Houghton Drive, Houghton, Gauteng, 2198, South Africa.

The update is intended to provide clearer information about the company behind the OneTwoMarkets brand and the regulatory framework under which it operates. It also outlines the procedures connected to account registration, verification, deposits, withdrawals, payment review, and trading account operations.

As part of its account process, OneTwoMarkets applies verification checks designed to confirm account holder information and support secure financial activity. These procedures may include document review, payment verification, and anti-money laundering checks in line with applicable internal controls and compliance requirements.

The company states that deposits and withdrawals are handled through structured account procedures. Payment requests are reviewed in connection with account verification status, internal controls, applicable compliance checks, and the company’s terms and conditions. These procedures are designed to ensure that transactions are linked to verified account holders and processed through appropriate payment channels.

The update also addresses client-fund handling controls. Where segregated client-fund arrangements apply, client funds are maintained separately from company operational funds in accordance with applicable procedures and company policies. The company states that these controls form part of its broader account management and financial operations framework.

OneTwoMarkets also provided information regarding market pricing. The company states that prices shown in its trading environment reflect market conditions, liquidity, spreads, and execution-related factors. Prices may differ from public quote sources due to data timing, market sessions, liquidity conditions, and applicable spreads.

The company noted that pricing transparency, account verification, payment procedures, and regulatory information are important elements of its operating framework.

“Clear regulatory information and structured account procedures are important in the online trading sector,” said Patricia Lubis at MARNIC FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS (PTY) LTD. “This update provides information about the company operating OneTwoMarkets, its regulatory status, and the procedures connected to verification, payments, client-fund controls, and trading account operations.”

Trading in financial instruments involves risk, including the possible loss of invested capital. Market prices may be volatile and can be affected by economic, financial, political, or regulatory events. Trading on margin may increase risk. Individuals should carefully consider their objectives, experience, and risk tolerance before engaging in trading activity.

MARNIC FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS (PTY) LTD does not provide services to residents or citizens of certain restricted jurisdictions. For the full and up-to-date list of restricted countries, users should contact the company’s support team.

About OneTwoMarkets

OneTwoMarkets is a trading brand operated by MARNIC FINANCIAL CONSULTANTS (PTY) LTD, an authorised Financial Services Provider licensed and regulated by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority in South Africa under FSP No. 46886.



